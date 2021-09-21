📦 ✨ Serverless Express Plugin

Make express apps compatible with serverless framework. Ensure compatibility with serverless-offline plugin.

Works with provider :

Amazon Web Service - Lambda

Google Cloud Platform - Cloud functions

Microsoft Azure - Cloud functions

Download

Type this command inside your terminal

npm install --save serverless-express

or for yarn users

yarn add serverless-express

Installation

1 - Add it to your serverless.yml

inside your project's serverless.yml file add serverless-express to the plugin list inside serverless.yml

It should look something like this:

plugins: - serverless-foo - serverless-express

NB: In order to automatically know on which provider the function is executed, the plugin asks serverless to set SERVERLESS_EXPRESS_PLATFORM as an environment variable. The plugin uses it internally

2 - Use serverless-express/express

In the head of your express app file :

Replace require('express') by require('serverless-express/express')

by Make you app exportable

it should look like this:

const express = require ( 'serverless-express/express' ) var app = express(); module .exports = app

3 - In your handler file

inside the handler file, you have to import serverless-express/handler and call it with your express app. It should look something like this:

const handler = require ( 'serverless-express/handler' ) const app = require ( 'path/to/your/express/app' ) module .exports.api = handler(app)

4 - Finished !

Now that everything is done, you can get back to work and enjoy serverless and express in the same time ;)

Usage

Make sure that you register an HTTP event for each endpoint of your express app. For example, if you register an endpoint like this one:

app.get( '/users' , showUsers )

You will need to make sure that your cloud provider routes the HTTP call to your app. In order to do so, you will need to update your serverless.yml like so :

functions: app: handler: handler.handler events: - http: method: GET path: /users functions: app: handler: handler.handler events: - http: method: ANY path: /{proxy+}

