Make express apps compatible with serverless framework. Ensure compatibility with serverless-offline plugin.
Works with provider :
Type this command inside your terminal
npm install --save serverless-express
or for yarn users
yarn add serverless-express
inside your project's serverless.yml file add
serverless-express to the plugin list inside serverless.yml
It should look something like this:
plugins:
- serverless-foo # <- fake name
- serverless-express # <- like so
NB: In order to automatically know on which provider the function is executed,
the plugin asks serverless to set
SERVERLESS_EXPRESS_PLATFORM as an environment variable. The plugin uses it internally
In the head of your express app file :
require('express') by
require('serverless-express/express')
it should look like this:
// const express = require('express');
const express = require('serverless-express/express')
var app = express();
// Q: What is serverless-express/express ??
//
// A: It's express, the exact same express that you already use.
// We wrapped it and we abstracted away all specific implementation
// that has to be done in order to work properly on every provider.
//
// Basicaly, we just made express development provider agnostic
// so you can develop your app without any vendor lock-in, yeah !
// --- example code ---
//
// app.get('/some_url', doSomething() )
// app.post('/other_url', doSomethingElse() )
//
// ------- end --------
module.exports = app
// app.listen(PORT, ()=>{
// console.log('listening')
// })
inside the handler file, you have to import
serverless-express/handler and call it with your express app.
It should look something like this:
const handler = require('serverless-express/handler')
const app = require('path/to/your/express/app')
module.exports.api = handler(app)
// that's it ;)
Now that everything is done, you can get back to work and enjoy serverless and express in the same time ;)
Make sure that you register an HTTP event for each endpoint of your express app. For example, if you register an endpoint like this one:
app.get( '/users' , showUsers )
You will need to make sure that your cloud provider routes the HTTP call to your app. In order to do so, you will need to update your serverless.yml like so :
# like this
functions:
app:
handler: handler.handler #assuming your handler file is handler.js
events:
- http:
method: GET
path: /users
# or like this
# be careful, this will route every HTTP event to your function.
functions:
app:
handler: handler.handler
events:
- http:
method: ANY
path: /{proxy+}