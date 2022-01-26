⚡️ Serverless Export Env Plugin

About

The Serverless Framework offers a very powerful feature: You can reference AWS resources anywhere from within your serverless.yml and it will automatically resolve them to their respective values during deployment. However, this only works properly once your code is deployed to AWS. The Serverless Export Env Plugin extends the Serverless Framework's built-in variable solution capabilities by adding support many additional CloudFormation intrinsic functions ( Fn::GetAtt , Fn::Join , Fn::Sub , etc.) as well as variable references ( AWS::Region , AWS::StackId , etc.).

The Serverless Export Env Plugin helps solve two main use cases:

It will automatically hook into the sls invoke local and sls offline start (see Serverless Offline Plugin) and help resolve your environment variables. This is fully transparent to your application and other plugins. Invoke sls export-env from the command line to generate a .env file on your local filesystem. Then use a library such as dotenv to import it into your code, e.g. during local integration tests.

Usage

Add the npm package to your project:

$ yarn add arabold/serverless-export-env --dev $ npm install arabold/serverless-export-env --save-dev

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml . It should be listed first to ensure it can resolve your environment variables before other plugins see them:

plugins: - serverless-export-env

That's it! You can now call sls export-env in your terminal to generate the .env file. Or, you can run sls invoke local -f FUNCTION or sls offline start to run your code locally as usual.

Examples

sls export -env

This will export all project-wide environment variables into a .env file in your project root folder.

sls export -env -- function MyFunction --filename .env-MyFunction

This will export environment variables of the MyFunction Lambda function into a .env-MyFunction file in your project root folder.

Referencing CloudFormation resources

As mentioned before, the Serverless Framework allows you to reference AWS resources anywhere from within your serverless.yml and it will automatically resolve them to their respective values during deployment. However, Serverless' built-in variable resolution is limited and will not always work when run locally. The Serverless Export Env Plugin extends this functionality and automatically resolves commonly used intrinsic functions and initializes your local environment properly.

Supported instrinsic functions

Condition Functions Fn::And Fn::Equals Fn::If Fn::Not Fn::Or

Fn::FindInMap

Fn::GetAtt

Fn::GetAZs

Fn::Join

Fn::Select

Fn::Split

Fn::Sub (at the moment only key-value map subtitution is supported)

(at the moment only key-value map subtitution is supported) Fn::ImportValue

Ref

Examples

provider: environment: S3_BUCKET_URL: Fn::Join: - "" - - https://s3.amazonaws.com/ - Ref: MyBucket

Or the short version:

provider: environment: S3_BUCKET_URL: !Join ["", [https://s3.amazonaws.com/, Ref: MyBucket]]

You can then access the environment variable in your code the usual way (e.g. process.env.S3_BUCKET_URL ).

Configuration

The plugin supports various configuration options under custom.export-env in your serverless.yml file:

custom: export-env: filename: .env overwrite: false enableOffline: true

Configuration Options

Option Default Description filename .env Target file name where to write the environment variables to, relative to the project root. enableOffline true Evaluate the environment variables when running sls invoke local or sls offline start . overwrite false Overwrite the file even if it exists already. refMap {} Mapping of resource resolutions for the Ref function getAttMap {} Mapping of resource resolutions for the Fn::GetAtt function importValueMap {} Mapping of resource resolutions for the Fn::ImportValue function

Custom Resource Resolution

The plugin will try its best to resolve resource references like Ref , Fn::GetAtt , and Fn::ImportValue for you. However, sometimes this might fail, or you might want to use mocked values instead. In those cases, you can override those values using the refMap , getAttMap , and importValueMap options.

refMap takes a mapping of resource name to value pairs.

takes a mapping of resource name to value pairs. getAttMap takes a mapping of resource name to attribute/value pairs.

takes a mapping of resource name to attribute/value pairs. importValueMap takes a mapping of import name to value pairs.

custom: export-env: refMap: MyDynamoDbTable: "mock-myTable" getAttMap: MyElasticSearchInstance: DomainEndpoint: "localhost:9200" importValueMap: MyLambdaFunction: "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-2::function:my-lambda-function"

👉 Generally, it is recommended to avoid the use of intrinsic functions in your environment variables. Often, the same can be achieved by simply predefining a resource name and then manually construct the desired variable values. To share resources between different Serverless services, check out the ${cf:stackName.outputKey} variable resolution mechanism.

Command-Line Options

Running sls export-env will, by default, only export global environment variables into your .env file (those defined under provider.environment in your serverless.yml ). If you want to generate the .env file for a specific function, pass the function name as a command-line argument as follows:

sls export -env -- function hello --filename .env-hello

Option Description filename Target filename where to write the environment variables to, relative to the project root. overwrite Overwrite the file even if it exists already. function Name of a function for which to generate the .env file. all Merge environment variables of all functions into a single .env file.

Provided lifecycle events

export-env:collect - Collect environment variables from Serverless

- Collect environment variables from Serverless export-env:resolve - Resolve CloudFormation references and import variables

- Resolve CloudFormation references and import variables export-env:apply - Set environment variables when testing Lambda functions locally

- Set environment variables when testing Lambda functions locally export-env:write - Write environment variables to file

Migrating from 1.x to 2.x

Running sls invoke local or sls offline start will no longer create or update your .env file. If you want to create an .env file, simply run sls export-env instead.

or will no longer create or update your file. If you want to create an file, simply run instead. By default, the plugin will no longer overwrite any existing .env file. To enable overwriting existing files, either specify --overwrite in the command-line or set the custom.export-env.overwrite configuration option.

file. To enable overwriting existing files, either specify in the command-line or set the configuration option. Resource Outputs values ( resources.Resources.Outputs.* ) are no longer getting exported automatically. This has always been a workaround and causes more problems than it solved. The plugin will try its best to resolve Fn::GetAtt and other references for you now, so there should be little need for the old behavior anymore. Add the desired value as an environment variable to provider.environment instead.

values ( ) are no longer getting exported automatically. This has always been a workaround and causes more problems than it solved. The plugin will try its best to resolve and other references for you now, so there should be little need for the old behavior anymore. Add the desired value as an environment variable to instead. Running sls export-env will no longer merge the environment variables of all functions into a single .env file. Instead, pass the name of the desired function as --function argument to the command line. If no function name is specified, only project-wide environment variables will get exported. To bring back the old behavior, pass --all in command line and it will generate a file including all environment variables of all functions. However, please be aware that the behavior is undefined if functions use conflicting values for the same environment variable name.

will no longer merge the environment variables of all functions into a single file. Instead, pass the name of the desired function as argument to the command line. If no function name is specified, only project-wide environment variables will get exported. To bring back the old behavior, pass in command line and it will generate a file including all environment variables of all functions. However, please be aware that the behavior is undefined if functions use conflicting values for the same environment variable name. The configuration options filename and pathFromRoot have been merged to filename now. You can specify relative paths in filename such as ./dist/.env now. Make sure the target folder exists!

Releases

Compatibility with Serverless v3.x

Updated dependencies minor versions

Removed optimistic variable resolution for Fn::GetAtt as it was not working properly and caused hard to solve issues. If you rely on Fn::GetAtt in your environment variables, define a custom resolution using the getAttMap configuration option.

Added --all command line parameter to merge the environment variables of all functions into a single .env file. Please note that the behavior is undefined if functions use conflicting values for the same environment variable name.

Complete rewrite of the variable resolver. We use the amazing cfn-resolver-lib lib now. This allows us to support not only Ref and Fn::ImportValue as in previous releases, but we're able to resolve the most commonly used intrinsic functions automatically now.