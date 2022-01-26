The Serverless Framework offers a very powerful feature: You can reference AWS resources anywhere from within your
serverless.yml and it will automatically resolve them to their respective values during deployment. However, this only works properly once your code is deployed to AWS. The Serverless Export Env Plugin extends the Serverless Framework's built-in variable solution capabilities by adding support many additional CloudFormation intrinsic functions (
Fn::GetAtt,
Fn::Join,
Fn::Sub, etc.) as well as variable references (
AWS::Region,
AWS::StackId, etc.).
The Serverless Export Env Plugin helps solve two main use cases:
sls invoke local and
sls offline start (see Serverless Offline Plugin) and help resolve your environment variables. This is fully transparent to your application and other plugins.
sls export-env from the command line to generate a
.env file on your local filesystem. Then use a library such as dotenv to import it into your code, e.g. during local integration tests.
Add the npm package to your project:
# Via yarn
$ yarn add arabold/serverless-export-env --dev
# Via npm
$ npm install arabold/serverless-export-env --save-dev
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml. It should be listed first to ensure it can resolve your environment variables before other plugins see them:
plugins:
- serverless-export-env
That's it! You can now call
sls export-env in your terminal to generate the
.env file. Or, you can run
sls invoke local -f FUNCTION or
sls offline start to run your code locally as usual.
sls export-env
This will export all project-wide environment variables into a
.env file in your project root folder.
sls export-env --function MyFunction --filename .env-MyFunction
This will export environment variables of the
MyFunction Lambda function into a
.env-MyFunction file in your project root folder.
As mentioned before, the Serverless Framework allows you to reference AWS resources anywhere from within your
serverless.yml and it will automatically resolve them to their respective values during deployment. However, Serverless' built-in variable resolution is limited and will not always work when run locally. The Serverless Export Env Plugin extends this functionality and automatically resolves commonly used intrinsic functions and initializes your local environment properly.
Fn::And
Fn::Equals
Fn::If
Fn::Not
Fn::Or
Fn::FindInMap
Fn::GetAtt
Fn::GetAZs
Fn::Join
Fn::Select
Fn::Split
Fn::Sub (at the moment only key-value map subtitution is supported)
Fn::ImportValue
Ref
provider:
environment:
S3_BUCKET_URL:
Fn::Join:
- ""
- - https://s3.amazonaws.com/
- Ref: MyBucket
Or the short version:
provider:
environment:
S3_BUCKET_URL: !Join ["", [https://s3.amazonaws.com/, Ref: MyBucket]]
You can then access the environment variable in your code the usual way (e.g.
process.env.S3_BUCKET_URL).
The plugin supports various configuration options under
custom.export-env in your
serverless.yml file:
custom:
export-env:
filename: .env
overwrite: false
enableOffline: true
|Option
|Default
|Description
|filename
.env
|Target file name where to write the environment variables to, relative to the project root.
|enableOffline
true
|Evaluate the environment variables when running
sls invoke local or
sls offline start.
|overwrite
false
|Overwrite the file even if it exists already.
|refMap
{}
|Mapping of resource resolutions for the
Ref function
|getAttMap
{}
|Mapping of resource resolutions for the
Fn::GetAtt function
|importValueMap
{}
|Mapping of resource resolutions for the
Fn::ImportValue function
The plugin will try its best to resolve resource references like
Ref,
Fn::GetAtt, and
Fn::ImportValue for you. However, sometimes this might fail, or you might want to use mocked values instead. In those cases, you can override those values using the
refMap,
getAttMap, and
importValueMap options.
refMap takes a mapping of resource name to value pairs.
getAttMap takes a mapping of resource name to attribute/value pairs.
importValueMap takes a mapping of import name to value pairs.
custom:
export-env:
refMap:
# Resolve `!Ref MyDynamoDbTable` as `mock-myTable`
MyDynamoDbTable: "mock-myTable"
getAttMap:
# Resolve `!GetAtt MyElasticSearchInstance.DomainEndpoint` as `localhost:9200`
MyElasticSearchInstance:
DomainEndpoint: "localhost:9200"
importValueMap:
# Resolve `!ImportValue MyLambdaFunction` as `arn:aws:lambda:us-east-2::function:my-lambda-function`
MyLambdaFunction: "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-2::function:my-lambda-function"
👉 Generally, it is recommended to avoid the use of intrinsic functions in your environment variables. Often, the same can be achieved by simply predefining a resource name and then manually construct the desired variable values. To share resources between different Serverless services, check out the
${cf:stackName.outputKey}variable resolution mechanism.
Running
sls export-env will, by default, only export global environment variables into your
.env file (those defined under
provider.environment in your
serverless.yml). If you want to generate the
.env file for a specific function, pass the function name as a command-line argument as follows:
sls export-env --function hello --filename .env-hello
|Option
|Description
|filename
|Target filename where to write the environment variables to, relative to the project root.
|overwrite
|Overwrite the file even if it exists already.
|function
|Name of a function for which to generate the .env file.
|all
|Merge environment variables of all functions into a single .env file.
export-env:collect - Collect environment variables from Serverless
export-env:resolve - Resolve CloudFormation references and import variables
export-env:apply - Set environment variables when testing Lambda functions locally
export-env:write - Write environment variables to file
sls invoke local or
sls offline start will no longer create or update your
.env file. If you want to create an
.env file, simply run
sls export-env instead.
.env file. To enable overwriting existing files, either specify
--overwrite in the command-line or set the
custom.export-env.overwrite configuration option.
Outputs values (
resources.Resources.Outputs.*) are no longer getting exported automatically. This has always been a workaround and causes more problems than it solved. The plugin will try its best to resolve
Fn::GetAtt and other references for you now, so there should be little need for the old behavior anymore. Add the desired value as an environment variable to
provider.environment instead.
sls export-env will no longer merge the environment variables of all functions into a single
.env file. Instead, pass the name of the desired function as
--function argument to the command line. If no function name is specified, only project-wide environment variables will get exported. To bring back the old behavior, pass
--all in command line and it will generate a file including all environment variables of all functions. However, please be aware that the behavior is undefined if functions use conflicting values for the same environment variable name.
filename and
pathFromRoot have been merged to
filename now. You can specify relative paths in
filename such as
./dist/.env now. Make sure the target folder exists!
Fn::GetAtt as it was not working properly and caused hard to solve issues. If you rely on
Fn::GetAtt in your environment variables, define a custom resolution using the
getAttMap configuration option.
--all command line parameter to merge the environment variables of all functions into a single
.env file. Please note that the behavior is undefined if functions use conflicting values for the same environment variable name.
Ref and
Fn::ImportValue as in previous releases, but we're able to resolve the most commonly used intrinsic functions automatically now.
sls invoke local)
Outputs as environment variables. Thanks to lielran.
.env file
AWS::AccountId being resolved as
[Object Promise] instead of the actual value.
Fn::Join operation (contribution by @jonasho)
AWS::Region,
AWS::AccountId,
AWS::StackId and
AWS::StackName.
sls invoke local -f FUNCTION). This allows seamless as if the function would be deployed on AWS.