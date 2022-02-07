Serverless plugin for zero-config JavaScript and TypeScript code bundling using promising fast & furious
esbuild bundler and minifier
sls package,
sls deploy and
sls deploy function
sls invoke local
serverless-offline
Note: The default JavaScript syntax target is determined from serverless provider configuration otherwise set to [
node10], so the final bundle will be supported by all AWS Lambda Node.js runtimes. If you still using an old lambda runtime and have to respect it you can play with esbuild
target option, see JavaScript syntax support for more details about syntax transform limitations.
# install `serverless-esbuild` and `esbuild`
yarn add --dev serverless-esbuild esbuild
# or
npm install -D serverless-esbuild esbuild
# or
pnpm install -D serverless-esbuild esbuild
Add the following plugin to your
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-esbuild
By default, no configuration is required, but you can change esbuild behavior in custom
esbuild section in
serverless.yaml config:
custom:
esbuild:
bundle: true
minify: false
Check esbuild documentation for the full list of available options. Note that some options like
entryPoints or
outdir cannot be overwritten. We rely on the Javascript API so make sure you provide the JavaScript options as they can be different to the CLI options.
The package specified in the
exclude option is passed to esbuild as
external, but it is not included in the function bundle either. The default value for this option is
['aws-sdk']. You can set
exclude to
* to disable packaging
node_modules.
See example folder for a minimal example.
All files from
package/patterns will be included in the final build file. See Patterns.
Include/exclude is deprecated, but still supported.
Packages that are marked as
external and exist in the package.json's
dependencies will be installed and included with your build under
node_modules. You can configure how these are installed:
custom:
esbuild:
packager: yarn # optional - npm, pnpm or yarn, default is npm
packagePath: absolute/path/to/package.json # optional - by default it looks for a package.json in the working directory
packagerOptions: # optional - packager related options, currently supports only 'scripts' for both npm, pnpm and yarn
scripts: # scripts to be executed, can be a string or array of strings
- echo 'Hello World!'
- rm -rf node_modules
To easily mark all the
dependencies in
package.json as
external, you can utilize
esbuild-node-externals plugin.
To mark one or more individual packages as external, use the following configuration:
custom:
esbuild:
external:
- 'my-package-name'
- 'another-package-name'
This might be required to resolve some issues on package installation.
One example is to pass
--legacy-peer-deps to npm v7+, to use legacy
peerDependency resolution behavior.
custom:
esbuild:
installExtraArgs: # optional. Default is empty (no arguments)
- '--legacy-peer-deps'
Note that the plugins API is still experimental : see the documentation page
You can configure esbuild plugins by passing a plugins' configuration file:
custom:
esbuild:
plugins: plugins.js
The plugins' configuration file must be a javascript file exporting an array of plugins (see
examples/individually/plugins.js for a dummy plugin example):
let myPlugin = {
name: 'my-plugin',
setup(build) {
// plugin implementation
},
};
// default export should be an array of plugins
module.exports = [myPlugin];
or a function that accepts
serverless instance and returns an array of plugins (see issue #168 for an example):
module.exports = (serverless) => {
const myPlugin = {
name: 'my-plugin',
setup(build) {
// plugin implementation with `serverless` instance access
console.log('sls custom options', serverless.service.custom);
},
};
// an array of plugins must be returned
return [myPlugin];
};
If you wish to use your system's
zip executable to create archives (can be significantly faster when working with many large archives), set the
nativeZip option:
custom:
esbuild:
nativeZip: true
NOTE: This will produce non-deterministic archives which causes a Serverless deployment update on every deploy.
If you wish to limit the concurrency of the bundling process (can be very expensive on memory), set the
concurrency option:
custom:
esbuild:
concurrency: 10
NOTE: This will produce slower builds.
The normal Serverless deploy procedure will automatically compile with
esbuild:
serverless create -t aws-nodejs
serverless deploy
If you wish to enable ESM support you may set the esbuild platform option to
neutral. This is set to
node by default.
If you wish to use this plugin alongside non Node functions like Python, this plugin will automatically ignore any function which does not contain a handler or use a supported Node.js runtime.
Current supported runtimes:
The plugin integrates very well with serverless-offline to simulate AWS Lambda and AWS API Gateway locally.
Add the plugins to your
serverless.yml file and make sure that
serverless-esbuild
precedes
serverless-offline as the order is important:
plugins: ...
- serverless-esbuild
...
- serverless-offline
...
Run
serverless offline or
serverless offline start to start the Lambda/API simulation.
In comparison to
serverless offline, the
start command will fire an
init and a
end lifecycle hook which is needed for
serverless-offline and e.g.
serverless-dynamodb-local to switch off resources (see below)
Automatic compilation is available while using the plugin with
serverless-offline. Following are the default configuration:
pattern: './**/*.(js|ts)' # watches all javascript or typescripts files in the project
ignore: [.build, 'dist', 'node_modules', '.serverless']
You can override the defaults by using
watch option in serverless esbuild config. Both options take [anymatch-compatible definition] (https://github.com/es128/anymatch)
custom:
esbuild:
watch:
pattern: ['src/**/*.ts'] # match only typescript files in src directory
ignore: ['temp/**/*']
Note: When overriding ignore pattern, remember to ignore
.build directory to avoid endless compilation.
Configure your service the same as mentioned above, but additionally add the
serverless-dynamodb-local
plugin as follows:
plugins:
- serverless-esbuild
- serverless-dynamodb-local
- serverless-offline
Run
serverless offline start.
To run your compiled functions locally you can:
$ serverless invoke local --function <function-name>
Options are:
--function or
-f (required) is the name of the function to run
--path or
-p (optional) path to JSON or YAML file holding input data
--data or
-d (optional) input data
These options belong under
custom.esbuild in your
serverless.yml or
serverless.ts file, and are specific to this plugin (these are not esbuild API options):
packager: Package to use (npm, pnpm or yarn - npm is default)
packagePath: Path to the
package.json file (
./package.json is default)
packagerOptions:
scripts: A string or array of scripts to be executed, currently only supports 'scripts' for npm, pnpm and yarn
exclude: An array of dependencies to exclude (declares it as an external as well as excludes it from Lambda ZIP file)
installExtraArgs: Optional arguments passed to npm or yarn (empty is default)
serverless-analyze-bundle-plugin: a plugin that allow users to analyze the bundle of a lambda
Most active, having
Collaborator role:
Inspired by serverless-plugin-typescript and serverless-webpack