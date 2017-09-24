With this plugin for serverless, you can enable DynamoDB Auto Scaling for tables and Global Secondary Indexes easily in your
serverless.yml configuration file. The plugin supports multiple tables and indexes, as well as separate configuration for
read and
write capacities using Amazon's native DynamoDB Auto Scaling.
Add the NPM package to your project:
# Via yarn
$ yarn add serverless-dynamodb-autoscaling
# Via npm
$ npm install serverless-dynamodb-autoscaling
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-dynamodb-autoscaling
Configure DynamoDB Auto Scaling in
serverless.yml with references to your DynamoDB CloudFormation resources for the
table property. The
index configuration is optional to apply Auto Scaling Global Secondary Index.
custom:
capacities:
- table: CustomTable # DynamoDB Resource
index: # List or single index name
- custom-index-name
read:
minimum: 5 # Minimum read capacity
maximum: 1000 # Maximum read capacity
usage: 0.75 # Targeted usage percentage
write:
minimum: 40 # Minimum write capacity
maximum: 200 # Maximum write capacity
usage: 0.5 # Targeted usage percentage
That's it! With the next deployment, serverless will add a CloudFormation configuration to enable Auto Scaling for the DynamoDB resources
CustomTable and its Global Secondary Index called
custom-index-name.
You must provide at least a configuration for
read or
write to enable Auto Scaling!
maximum: 200
minimum: 5
usage: 0.75
If you only want to enable Auto Scaling for the index, use
indexOnly: true to skip Auto Scaling for the general DynamoDB table.
CloudWatch has very strict API rate limits! If you plan to configure Auto Scaling for multiple DynamoDB tables or Global Secondary Indexes, request an increase of the rate limits first! Otherwise, you might run into an error like this:
An error occurred while provisioning your stack: XYZ - Unable to create alarms for scaling policy XYZ due to reason:
Rate exceeded (Service: AmazonCloudWatch; Status Code: 400; Error Code: Throttling; Request ID: XYZ).
There have been multiple breaking changes regarding CloudFormation resource names in the past. If you end up with an error, that your CloudFormation Stack cannot be updated, try to remove the
custom > capacities configuration from your
serverless.yml file and deploy the service without any Auto Scaling configuration. After that, just re-add your previous configuration and deploy your service again.
The example serverless configuration above works fine for a DynamoDB table CloudFormation resource like this:
resources:
Resources:
CustomTable:
Type: AWS::DynamoDB::Table
Properties:
TableName: custom-table
AttributeDefinitions:
- AttributeName: key
AttributeType: S
KeySchema:
- AttributeName: key
KeyType: HASH
ProvisionedThroughput:
ReadCapacityUnits: 5
WriteCapacityUnits: 5
GlobalSecondaryIndexes:
- IndexName: custom-index-name
KeySchema:
- AttributeName: key
KeyType: HASH
Projection:
ProjectionType: ALL
ProvisionedThroughput:
ReadCapacityUnits: 5
WriteCapacityUnits: 5
Feel free to use the code, it's released using the MIT license.
You are welcome to contribute to this project! 😘
To make sure you have a pleasant experience, please read the code of conduct. It outlines core values and beliefs and will make working together a happier experience.
If you plan to change the TypeScript files and link the package to another project, use the
link and
build yarn commands:
$ > yarn link
$ > yarn build:watch # or "yarn build"
Use your local build of the package in another project:
$ > yarn link serverless-dynamodb-autoscaling