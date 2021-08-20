openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

serverless-dynamo-stream-plugin

by commandeer
0.1.5 (see all)

Commandeer is a tool built by developers for developers that solves three things in the cloud. First, we are focused on the deployment of your IAC. Secondly, we enable you to 'Test your Plumbing'. Lastly, Commandeer provides you the ability to easily view your data.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

The Commandeer Developer IDE - Manage 30+ of the best Cloud Services

  • Available on Mac, Windows, and Linux
commandeer

Commandeer is a tool built by developers for developers that solves three things in the cloud. First, we are focused on the deployment of your IAC. Secondly, we enable you to ‘Test your Plumbing’. Lastly, Commandeer provides you the ability to easily view your data. (Manage AWS, Algolia, Slack, Twilio, SendGrid, Serverless, LocalStack, Ansible, Docker and more from your desktop)

MadeWithVueJs.com shield

Commandeer - Cloud management, reimagined. | Product Hunt Embed

30+ Supported Services

Docker and LocalStack Support

Support AWS Services

Other Services

IaC

Supporting Services for Sharing

Contents of this Open-Source Repo

The code base for the Commandeer App is closed-source. To make a great product, we feel that is is better to only serve out a final, polished product with every release. If you look at our Release History you will notice that we have very few minor revisions, which are usually quick patches after a major release. This is because we have a hyper-focus on quality within all our tooling, but especially with our Desktop App, as it is a tool specifically meant to help you with your day to day work.

Docker Compose

This is the docker compose file to install Ansible runner, LocalStack, Portainer, Serverless, and Terraform.

Tank Demo

A demo application for help in creating a service to run in Commandeer

Tank Service Animation

These are still in their infancy.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial