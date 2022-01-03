Preload environment variables into serverless. Use this plugin if you have variables stored in a
.env file that you want loaded into your serverless yaml config. This will allow you to reference them as
${env:VAR_NAME} inside your config and it will load them into your lambdas.
serverless>=3.0.0 introduces changes that significantly impacts this plugin. I would love your feedback about this on the discussion thread. See the discussion thread or the FAQ below for details on the impact of how env vars are loaded with
serverless>=2.26.0 and
serverless>=3.0.0.
Changes in
serverless>=3.0.0 means this plugin can no longer preload environment variables into Serverless. You may want to consider an alternative, such as the one outlined in
serverless-dotenv-example.
First, install the plugin:
> npm i -D serverless-dotenv-plugin
Next, add the plugin to your serverless config file:
service: myService
plugins:
- serverless-dotenv-plugin
...
Now, just like you would using dotenv in any other JS application, create your
.env file in the root of your app:
DYNAMODB_TABLE=myTable
AWS_REGION=us-west-1
AUTH0_CLIENT_ID=abc12345
AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET=12345xyz
Once loaded, you can now access the vars using the standard method for accessing ENV vars in serverless:
...
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs6.10
stage: ${env:STAGE}
region: ${env:AWS_REGION}
...
By default, the plugin looks for the file:
.env. In most use cases this is all that is needed. However, there are times where you want different env files based on environment. For instance:
.env.development
.env.production
When you deploy with
NODE_ENV set:
NODE_ENV=production sls deploy the plugin will look for files named
.env,
.env.production,
.env.production.local. If for some reason you can't set NODE_ENV, you could always just pass it in as an option:
sls deploy --env production or
sls deploy --stage production. If
NODE_ENV,
--env or
--stage is not set, it will default to
development.
DEPRECATION WARNING: as of
serverless>=3.0.0,
--env will not be supported due to changes to the Serverless Framework.
See FAQ for details.
The precedence between the options is the following:
NODE_ENV >
--env >
--stage
The env resolution pattern follows the one used by Rail's dotenv and create-react-app
|Valid .env file names
|Description
|.env
|Default file, always included
|.env.local
|Included in all environments except test
|.env.development
|If NODE_ENV or --env or --stage is not set, will try to load
.env.development.
|.env.{ENV}
|If NODE_ENV or --env or --stage is set, will try to load
.env.{env}.
|.env.{ENV}.local
|Every env set up in
.env.{ENV}.local will override other envs
Note: .env, .env.development, and .env.production files should be included in your repository as they define defaults. .env*.local should be added to .gitignore, as those files are intended to be ignored. .env.local is where secrets can be stored.
Again, remember that when you deploy your service, the plugin will inject these environment vars into every lambda functions you have and will therefore allow you to reference them as
process.env.AUTH0_CLIENT_ID (Nodejs example). If this behaviour is not desireable, set
include to
[].
All options are optional.
custom:
dotenv:
# default: project root
path: path/to/my/dotenvfiles
# if set, ignores `path` option, and only uses the dotenv file at this location
# basePath: path/to/my/.env
# if set, uses provided dotenv parser function instead of built-in function
dotenvParser: dotenv.config.js
# default: adds all env variables found in your dotenv file(s)
# this option must be set to `[]` if `provider.environment` is not a literal string
include:
- DDB_TABLE
- S3_BUCKET
# default: does not exclude any env variables found in your dotenv file(s)
# does nothing if `include` is set
exclude:
- AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
- AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
- AWS_SESSION_TOKEN
- NODE_ENV # Can not be declared for Google Cloud Functions
# defaults to `true`
logging: false
# default: plugin does not cause an error if any file or env variable is missing
required:
# default: []
env:
- API_KEY
# default: false
file: true
# default: true
variableExpansion: false
path (string)
path option.
basePath (string)
path option is that you lose environment resolution on the file names.
path option is just fine.
dotenvParser (string)
serverless.yml).
{ dotenv, paths }.
dotenv: dotenv library provided for you or you can bring your own
paths: all the dotenv files discovered by the plugin, ordered by precedence (see
Automatic ENV File Resolution above for details)
dotenv followed by
dotenv-expand for each file.
include (list or
'*') (default:
'*')
include option.
'*', all env vars in all dotenv files will be injected.
[]), no env vars will be injected.
[] if
provider.environment is not a literal string (see FAQ for details).
exclude (list)
exclude option.
include option has not been set.
logging: true|false
required
dotenv file.
true to cause Serverless to halt if it could not find a .env file to use.
v4BreakingChanges: true|false (default false)
true to introduce v3.x.x => v4.x.x breaking changes now
variableExpansion: true|false (default true)
INNER_ENV=innerenv, OUTER_ENV=hi-$INNER_ENV, would resolve to
INNER_ENV=innerenv, OUTER_ENV=hi-innerenv
false will disable this feature
INNER_ENV=innerenv, OUTER_ENV=hi-$INNER_ENV, would resolve to
INNER_ENV=innerenv, OUTER_ENV=hi-$INNER_ENV
Example
dotenvParser file:
// You can bring your own or use the one provided by the plugin
const dotenv = require('dotenv')
const dotenvExpand = require('dotenv-expand')
module.exports = function({ dotenv, paths }) {
const envVarsArray = [...paths]
.reverse()
.map(path => {
const parsed = dotenv.config({ path })
return dotenvExpand(parsed).parsed
})
return envVarsArray.reduce((acc, curr) => ({ ...acc, ...curr }), {})
}
You can find example usage in the
examples folder.
The changelog is available in the
CHANGELOG.md file in the package or on GitHub.
This plugin loads the dotenv environment variables inside the plugin constructor. Aside from legacy reasons, this also means all your dotenv environment variables are available to the other plugins being loaded.
However, Serverless variables are not resolved in the constructor:
Variable references in the serverless instance are not resolved before a Plugin's constructor is called, so if you need these, make sure to wait to access those from your hooks. ~https://www.serverless.com/framework/docs/providers/aws/guide/plugins/#plugins/
This is important for several FAQ items below.
serverless>=2.26.0
serverless/serverless#8987 changed the order of when plugins are initialized in relationship to variable resolution as part of a larger initiative outlined in serverless/serverless#8364. Because of this, any env var references inside JavaScript files will now get evaluated too early in the process.
serverless>=3.0.0
env variables will get resolved before this plugin is initialized. This means
env variables inside
serverless.yml can no longer rely on this plugin to load them from
dotenv files. See serverless/serverless#8364 for more details on the changes made to the Serverless Framework variables engine.
The Serverless Framework has basic
dotenv support built-in. For support with more complicated workflows with
dotenv, see
serverless-dotenv-example for details.
You can continue to use this plugin to automatically load environment variables into all your functions using
dotenv.
See deprecation code
UNSUPPORTED_CLI_OPTIONS for more details.
This was introduced in serverless/serverless#9171.
serverless>=2.32.0
Using the
--env CLI option will now result in the following warning:
Detected unrecognized CLI options: "--env".
Starting with the next major, Serverless Framework will report them with a thrown error
More Info: https://www.serverless.com/framework/docs/deprecations/#UNSUPPORTED_CLI_OPTIONS
serverless>=3.0.0
Using the
--env CLI option will now result in the following error:
Error:
Detected unrecognized CLI options: "--env".
The Serverless Framework has basic
dotenv support built-in. If you are loading variables from
.env at the project root, it is possible the Serverless Framework preloads that env var before this plugin does.
As well, because of the variables engine changed in
serverless>=2.26.0 (see above),
env variables can also be resolved before this plugin runs, which means Serverless could take the values already defined in the system before the plugin loads env vars via
dotenv.
basePath or
path options support Serverless variables?
Because Serverless variables have not been interpolated when this plugin runs,
basePath and
path will always be treated like literal strings (e.g.
${opt:stage} would be presented to the plugin, not the passed in via
--stage). The suggested pattern is to store all your dotenv files in one folder, and rely on
NODE_ENV,
--env, or
--stage to resolve to the right file.
There are no plans to support anything other than literal strings at this time, although you are free to discuss this in #52.
provider.environment references another file?
Upgrade to
serverless>=2.26.0. The new variables engine introduced in the Serverless Framework in v2.26.0 now resolves
file variables first before loading initializing any plugins.
Before v2.26.0, Serverless variables do not get interpolated before this plugin gets initialized, causing
provider.environment to be presented to this plugin uninterpolated (e.g.
${file(./serverless-env.yml):environment}). Because of this, the plugin tries to append items to a string instead of a list.
To work around this, you can set the
include option to
[] to avoid adding any environment variables to
provider.environment. However, this means you will have to wire up the environment variables yourself by referencing every single one you need. E.g.
provider:
environment:
- DDB_TABLE: ${env:DDB_TABLE}
More details are available at #38.
Because of the highly dependent nature of this plugin (i.e. thousands of developers depend on this to deploy their apps to production) I cannot introduce changes that are backwards incompatible. Any feature requests must first consider this as a blocker. If submitting a PR ensure that the change is developer opt-in only meaning it must guarantee that it will not affect existing workflows, it's only available with an opt-in setting. I appreciate your patience on this. Thanks.