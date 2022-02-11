Create custom domain names that your lambda can deploy to with serverless. Allows for base path mapping when deploying and deletion of domain names.
Make sure you have the following installed before starting:
The IAM role that is deploying the lambda will need the following permissions:
acm:ListCertificates *
apigateway:GET /domainnames/*
apigateway:GET /domainnames/*/basepathmappings
apigateway:DELETE /domainnames/*
apigateway:POST /domainnames
apigateway:POST /domainnames/*/basepathmappings
apigateway:PATCH /domainnames/*/basepathmapping
cloudformation:GET *
cloudfront:UpdateDistribution *
route53:ListHostedZones *
route53:ChangeResourceRecordSets hostedzone/{HostedZoneId}
route53:GetHostedZone *
route53:ListResourceRecordSets *
iam:CreateServiceLinkedRole arn:aws:iam::${AWS::AccountId}: role/aws-service-role/ops.apigateway.amazonaws.com/AWSServiceRoleForAPIGateway
Alternatively you can generate an least privileged IAM Managed Policy for deployment with this:
deployment policy cloudformation template
# From npm (recommended)
npm install serverless-domain-manager --save-dev
Then make the following edits to your serverless.yaml file:
Add the plugin.
plugins:
- serverless-domain-manager
Add the plugin configuration (example for
serverless.foo.com/api). For a single domain and API type the following structure can be used.
custom:
customDomain:
domainName: serverless.foo.com
stage: ci
basePath: api
certificateName: '*.foo.com'
createRoute53Record: true
createRoute53IPv6Record: true
endpointType: 'regional'
securityPolicy: tls_1_2
apiType: rest
autoDomain: false
Multiple API types mapped to different domains can also be supported with the following structure. The key is the API Gateway API type.
custom:
customDomain:
rest:
domainName: rest.serverless.foo.com
stage: ci
basePath: api
certificateName: '*.foo.com'
createRoute53Record: true
createRoute53IPv6Record: true
endpointType: 'regional'
securityPolicy: tls_1_2
http:
domainName: http.serverless.foo.com
stage: ci
basePath: api
certificateName: '*.foo.com'
createRoute53Record: true
createRoute53IPv6Record: true
endpointType: 'regional'
securityPolicy: tls_1_2
websocket:
domainName: ws.serverless.foo.com
stage: ci
basePath: api
certificateName: '*.foo.com'
createRoute53Record: true
createRoute53IPv6Record: true
endpointType: 'regional'
securityPolicy: tls_1_2
Or for multiple domains
custom:
customDomains:
- http:
domainName: http-api-${opt:RANDOM_STRING}.${env:TEST_DOMAIN}
basePath: ''
endpointType: 'regional'
- http:
domainName: http-api-${opt:RANDOM_STRING}.${env:TEST_DOMAIN}.foo
basePath: ''
endpointType: 'regional'
For multi-region deployments, a
route53Params structure can be used to support latency or weighted routing policies
custom:
customDomain:
domainName: serverless.foo.com
stage: ci
basePath: api
certificateName: '*.foo.com'
createRoute53Record: true
endpointType: 'regional'
securityPolicy: tls_1_2
route53Params:
routingPolicy: latency
|Parameter Name
|Default Value
|Description
|domainName (Required)
|The domain name to be created in API Gateway and Route53 (if enabled) for this API.
|basePath
(none)
|The base path that will prepend all API endpoints.
|stage
|Value of
--stage, or
provider.stage (serverless will default to
dev if unset)
|The stage to create the domain name for. This parameter allows you to specify a different stage for the domain name than the stage specified for the serverless deployment.
|certificateName
|Closest match
|The name of a specific certificate from Certificate Manager to use with this API. If not specified, the closest match will be used (i.e. for a given domain name
api.example.com, a certificate for
api.example.com will take precedence over a
*.example.com certificate).
Note: Edge-optimized endpoints require that the certificate be located in
us-east-1 to be used with the CloudFront distribution.
|certificateArn
(none)
|The arn of a specific certificate from Certificate Manager to use with this API.
|createRoute53Record
true
|Toggles whether or not the plugin will create A Alias and AAAA Alias records in Route53 mapping the
domainName to the generated distribution domain name. If false, does not create a record.
|createRoute53IPv6Record
true
|Toggles whether or not the plugin will create an AAAA Alias record in Route53 mapping the
domainName to the generated distribution domain name. If false, does not create a record.
|route53Profile
(none)
|Profile to use for accessing Route53 resources when Route53 records are in a different account
|route53Region
(none)
|Region to send Route53 services requests to (only applicable if also using route53Profile option)
|endpointType
|edge
|Defines the endpoint type, accepts
regional or
edge.
|apiType
|rest
|Defines the api type, accepts
rest,
http or
websocket.
|hostedZoneId
|If hostedZoneId is set the route53 record set will be created in the matching zone, otherwise the hosted zone will be figured out from the domainName (hosted zone with matching domain).
|hostedZonePrivate
|If hostedZonePrivate is set to
true then only private hosted zones will be used for route 53 records. If it is set to
false then only public hosted zones will be used for route53 records. Setting this parameter is specially useful if you have multiple hosted zones with the same domain name (e.g. a public and a private one)
|enabled
|true
|Sometimes there are stages for which is not desired to have custom domain names. This flag allows the developer to disable the plugin for such cases. Accepts either
boolean or
string values and defaults to
true for backwards compatibility.
|securityPolicy
|tls_1_2
|The security policy to apply to the custom domain name. Accepts
tls_1_0 or
tls_1_2
|allowPathMatching
|false
|When updating an existing api mapping this will match on the basePath instead of the API ID to find existing mappings for an update. This should only be used when changing API types. For example, migrating a REST API to an HTTP API. See Changing API Types for more information.
|autoDomain
false
|Toggles whether or not the plugin will run
create_domain/delete_domain as part of
sls deploy/remove so that multiple commands are not required.
|autoDomainWaitFor
120
|How long to wait for create_domain to finish before starting deployment if domain does not exist immediately.
|route53Params
|A set of options to customize Route 53 record creation. If left empty, A and AAAA records with simple routing will be created. If
createRoute53Record is
false, anything passed here will be ignored.
|route53Params:
routingPolicy
|simple
|Defines the Route 53 routing policy, accepts
simple,
latency or
weighted.
|route53Params:
weight
200
|Sets the weight for weighted routing. Ignored for
simple and
latency routing.
|route53Params:
setIdentifier
|A unique identifier for records in a set of Route 53 records with the same domain name. Only relevant for
latency and
weighted routing. Defaults to the regional endpoint if not provided.
|route53Params:
healthCheckId
|An optional id for a Route 53 health check. If it is failing, Route 53 will stop routing to it. Only relevant for
latency and
weighted routing. If it is not provided, no health check will be associated with the record.
|preserveExternalPathMappings
false
|When
autoDomain is set to true, and a deployment is removed, setting this to
true checks for additional API Gateway base path mappings before automatically deleting the domain, and avoids doing so if they exist.
To create the custom domain:
serverless create_domain
To deploy with the custom domain:
serverless deploy
To remove the created custom domain:
serverless delete_domain
Creating the custom domain takes advantage of Amazon's Certificate Manager to assign a certificate to the given domain name. Based on already created certificate names, the plugin will search for the certificate that resembles the custom domain's name the most and assign the ARN to that domain name. The plugin then creates the proper A Alias and AAAA Alias records for the domain through Route 53. Once the domain name is set it takes up to 40 minutes before it is initialized. After the certificate is initialized,
sls deploy will create the base path mapping and assign the lambda to the custom domain name through CloudFront. All resources are created independent of CloudFormation. However, deploying will also output the domain name and distribution domain name to the CloudFormation stack outputs under the keys
DomainName and
DistributionDomainName, respectively.
In version 3, we decided to create/update/delete all resources through the API. Previously, only the basepath mapping was managed through CloudFormation. We moved away from creating anything through the stack for two reasons.
1) It seemed cleaner to have all resources be created in the same fashion, rather than just having one created elsewhere. Since multiple CloudFormation stacks can't create the same custom domain, we decided to have everything be done through the API.
2) We ran into issues such as #57 where the CloudFormation wasn't always being applied.
However, we still add the domain name and distribution domain name to the CloudFormation outputs, preserving the functionality requested in #43 implemented in #47.
To run unit tests:
npm test
To run integration tests, set an environment variable
TEST_DOMAIN to the domain you will be testing for (i.e.
example.com if creating a domain for
api.example.com).
And
ROUTE53_PROFILE for creating route53 record in one AWS account and deploy in another. Then,
export TEST_DOMAIN=example.com
export ROUTE53_PROFILE=default
npm run build
npm run integration-test
All tests should pass. All unit tests should pass before merging. Integration tests will take an extremely long time, as DNS records have to propogate for the resources created - therefore, integration tests will not be run on every commit.
If there is an error update the node_modules inside the serverless-domain-manager folder:
npm install
Unit tests are found in
test/unit-tests. Integration tests are found in
test/integration-tests. Each folder in
tests/integration-tests contains the serverless-domain-manager configuration being tested. To create a new integration test, create a new folder for the
handler.js and
serverless.yml with the same naming convention and update
deploy.test.ts or create a separate one with the
test.ts ending.
AWS API Gateway has three different API types: REST, HTTP, and WebSocket. Special steps need to be taken when migrating from one api type to another. A common migration will be from a REST API to an HTTP API given the potential cost savings. Below are the steps required to change from REST to HTTP. A similar process can be applied for other API type migrations.
REST to HTTP
1) Confirm the Domain name is a Regional domain name. Edge domains are not supported by AWS for HTTP APIs. See this guide for migrating an edge-optimized custom domain name to regional.
2) Wait for all DNS changes to take effect/propagate and ensure all traffic is being routed to the regional domain name before proceeding.
3) Make sure you have setup new or modified existing routes to use httpApi event in your serverless.yml file.
4) Make the following changes to the
customDomain properties in the serverless.yml confg:
```yaml
endpointType: regional
apiType: http
allowPathMatching: true # Only for one deploy
```
5) Run
sls deploy
6) Remove the
allowPathMatching option, it should only be used once when migrating a base path from one API type to another.
NOTE: Always test this process in a lower level staging or development environment before performing it in production.
sls remove to remove the base path mapping.
create_domain command provided by this plugin does not currently update an existing Custom Domain's configuration. Instead, it only supports updating the Route 53 record pointing to the Custom Domain. For example, one must delete and recreate a Custom Domain to migrate it from regional to edge or vice versa, or to modify the certificate.
route53Profile option requires having hosted zone for the domain in this profile and ACM certificate in the main profile (where functions are deployed).
We welcome pull requests! For your pull request to be accepted smoothly, we suggest that you:
