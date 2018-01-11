openbase logo
serverless-crypt

by Masashi Terui
0.0.4 (see all)

Securing the secrets on Serverless Framework by AWS KMS encryption

Readme

serverless-crypt

serverless Build Status Coverage Status

Description

Securing the secrets on Serverless Framework by AWS KMS encryption.

Requirements

Installation

npm install serverless-crypt --save

For now (issue to track), you also need to install serverless locally:

npm install serverless --save

Configuration

serverless.yml

provider:
  name: aws
  runtime: nodejs4.3
#  runtime: python2.7

plugins:
  - serverless-crypt

custom:
    cryptKeyId: ${env:AWS_KMS_KEYID}

Supported runtimes

  • python2.7
  • nodejs4.3

Commands

Encrypt the secret

serverless encrypt -n $SECRET_NAME -t $PLAINTEXT --save

Decrypt the secret

serverless decrypt -n $SECRET_NAME

Usage

1. Create key on KMS

See: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/kms/latest/developerguide/create-keys.html

2. Create and attach IAM policy to your serverless service role

Policy example: 

{
    "Version": "2012-10-17",
    "Statement": [
        {
            "Effect": "Allow",
            "Action": [
                "kms:Decrypt"
            ],
            "Resource": [
                "arn:aws:kms:us-east-1:<your-account-number>:key/<your-key-id>"
            ]
        }
    ]
}

3. Set the key-id to your configuration file

Configuration example:

  • serverless.yml
provider:
  name: aws
  runtime: nodejs4.3
#  runtime: python2.7

functions:
  hello:
    handler: handler.hello

plugins:
  - serverless-crypt

custom:
  cryptKeyId: ${env:AWS_KMS_KEYID}

4. Encrypt and save the secret to your secret file

Command example: 

serverless encrypt -n secret_name -t "This is a secret" --save

5. Write your function

slscrypt module is automatically injected into your deployment package.

Code example:

  • Node.js
'use strict';

const slscrypt = require('slscrypt');

module.exports.hello = (event, context, callback) => {
  slscrypt.get('secret_name').then((txt) => {
    const response = {
      statusCode: 200,
      body: JSON.stringify({
        message: txt,
        input: event,
      }),
    };

    callback(null, response);
  });
};
  • Python
import json
import slscrypt

def hello(event, context):
    body = {
        "message": slscrypt.get('secret_name'),
        "input": event
    }
    response = {
        "statusCode": 200,
        "body": json.dumps(body)
    };
    return response

6. Deploy your function

Command example: 

serverless deploy

or

serverless deploy function -f $FUNCTION_NAME

7. Invoke your function

Command example: 

serverless invoke -f $FUNCTION_NAME

Result example: 

{
    "body": "{\"input\": {}, \"message\": \"This is a secret\"}",
    "statusCode": 200
}

Development

Pull requests are very welcome! Make sure your patches are well tested. Ideally create a topic branch for every separate change you make. For example:

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Added some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Authors

Created and maintained by Masashi Terui (marcy9114@gmail.com)

License

MIT License (see LICENSE)

