A serverless plugin to automatically creates dynamodb global table(s).

By default, the plugin will deploy the whole service stack in the specified region(s) and then setup global table relation between the dynamodb tables.

Install

npm install --save-dev serverless-create-global-dynamodb-table

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file:

plugins: - serverless-create-global-dynamodb-table

Configuration

custom: globalTables: version: v1 regions: - region-1 - region-2 createStack: false

NOTE:

When creating global tables with createStack: false , any update the source table config is not replicated to global tables. version field is backward compatible and not required (the field can be absent).

If you want to use Global Table (Version 2019.11.21), please use version: v2 .

Also, we don't recommend using v2 over v1 in your existing project. The plugin doesn't support updating from v1 to v2 .

More details about Global Tables you can find in the following link: AWS DynamoDB Global Tables Here is an example of using conditions, by default it's optional, but it's required for createStack: true with version: v2 setup:

Conditions : RegionUSEast1 : !Equals [ !Ref "AWS::Region" , us-east- 1 ] MyDynamoDBTable : Condition : RegionUSEast1 Type : 'AWS::DynamoDB::Table' DeletionPolicy : Retain Properties : ....

Revisions