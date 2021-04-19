A serverless plugin to automatically creates dynamodb global table(s).
By default, the plugin will deploy the whole service stack in the specified region(s) and then setup global table relation between the dynamodb tables.
npm install --save-dev serverless-create-global-dynamodb-table
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- serverless-create-global-dynamodb-table
custom:
globalTables:
version: v1 # optional, default is 'v1' (2017.11.29), please use 'v2' for (2019.11.21) version creation
regions: # list of regions in which you want to set up global tables
- region-1
- region-2
createStack: false # optional flag, when set to false will not deploy the stack in new region(s) and will create the tables using AWS SDK.
# if you use 'createStack: true' with 'version: v2', please add 'Condition' rule to your dynamodb to create it in the main region only,
# other regions are going to be replicated automatically from the main region.
NOTE:
createStack: false, any update the source table config is not replicated to global tables.
version field is backward compatible and not required (the field can be absent).
version: v2.
v2 over
v1 in your existing project. The plugin doesn't support updating from
v1 to
v2.
createStack: true with
version: v2 setup:
Conditions:
RegionUSEast1: !Equals [ !Ref "AWS::Region", us-east-1 ]
MyDynamoDBTable:
Condition: RegionUSEast1
Type: 'AWS::DynamoDB::Table'
DeletionPolicy: Retain
Properties:
....
createStack: true mode