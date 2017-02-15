A Serverless Plugin for the Serverless Framework which adds support for CORS (Cross-origin resource sharing).
THIS PLUGIN IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH SERVERLESS V1.0 OR HIGHER!
Serverless has native CORS support since v1.0.
This plugins does the following:
It will add CORS response headers to all resource methods with a CORS-policy configured.
It will add an
OPTIONS preflight endpoint with the proper headers for all
resources with a CORS-policy configured.
In your project root, run:
npm install --save serverless-cors-plugin
Add the plugin to
s-project.json:
"plugins": [
"serverless-cors-plugin"
]
To find the best compatible (major) version, use the table below:
|Serverless version
|Plugin version
|v0.1
|v0.1
|v0.2-v0.3
|v0.2
|v0.4
|v0.3
|v0.5
|v0.4
Add the following properties to
s-function.json to configure a CORS-policy:
"custom": {
"cors": {
"allowOrigin": "*",
"allowHeaders": ["Content-Type", "X-Amz-Date", "Authorization", "X-Api-Key"]
}
}
The
allowOrigin property is required, the other headers are optional. You can also add this
configuration to
s-project.json instead of
s-function.json to apply the CORS-policy
project-wide.
Run
endpoint deploy and the CORS headers will dynamically be configured and deployed.
Use the
-a /
--all flag to deploy pre-flight OPTIONS endpoints.
Caution: you will probably notice some warnings on missing
stage and
region
template variables. These can be ignored until the issue is fixed.
These are all options you can use:
|Option
|Type
|Example
allowOrigin
|String
"*"
allowHeaders
|Array
["Content-Type", "X-Api-Key"]
allowCredentials
|Boolean
true
exposeHeaders
|Array
["Content-Type", "X-Api-Key"]
maxAge
|Number
3600
For more information, read the CORS documentation.
ISC License. See the LICENSE file.