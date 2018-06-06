A serverless plugin to enable Content Encoding feature in API Gateway for lambda function response compression.
Using yarn:
$ yarn add -D serverless-content-encoding
Using npm:
$ npm install --save-dev serverless-content-encoding
Add the plugin and its configuration to your
serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- serverless-content-encoding
custom:
contentEncoding:
minimumCompressionSize: 0 # Minimum body size required for compression in bytes
minimumCompressionSize must be an Integer which greater than or equal 0.
contentEncoding is not configured,
minimumCompressionSize will be set to default value which is 0 bytes.
minimumCompressionSize to
null.
This plugin will be triggered during deployment process
$ serverless deploy
This plugin is to enable Content Encoding on API Gateway for response compression. If your are looking for binary files support, please use serverless-apigw-binary
Thanks @evgenykireev for the recommendation of using
MinimumCompressionSize in CloudFormation instead of CreateDeployment API