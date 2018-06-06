Serverless Content Encoding

A serverless plugin to enable Content Encoding feature in API Gateway for lambda function response compression.

Install

Using yarn:

$ yarn add -D serverless-content- encoding

Using npm:

$ npm install

Configuration

Add the plugin and its configuration to your serverless.yml file:

plugins: - serverless-content-encoding custom: contentEncoding: minimumCompressionSize: 0

minimumCompressionSize must be an Integer which greater than or equal 0.

must be an Integer which greater than or equal 0. If contentEncoding is not configured, minimumCompressionSize will be set to default value which is 0 bytes.

is not configured, will be set to default value which is 0 bytes. If you want to disable Content Encoding, set minimumCompressionSize to null .

Usage

This plugin will be triggered during deployment process

serverless deploy

Note

This plugin is to enable Content Encoding on API Gateway for response compression. If your are looking for binary files support, please use serverless-apigw-binary