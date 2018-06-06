openbase logo
sce

serverless-content-encoding

by Hai Dong Do
1.1.0 (see all)

Serverless plugin to enable content encoding for response compression

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Serverless Content Encoding

A serverless plugin to enable Content Encoding feature in API Gateway for lambda function response compression.

Install

Using yarn:

$ yarn add -D serverless-content-encoding

Using npm:

$ npm install --save-dev serverless-content-encoding

Configuration

Add the plugin and its configuration to your serverless.yml file:

plugins:
  - serverless-content-encoding

custom:
  contentEncoding:
    minimumCompressionSize: 0 # Minimum body size required for compression in bytes
  • minimumCompressionSize must be an Integer which greater than or equal 0.
  • If contentEncoding is not configured, minimumCompressionSize will be set to default value which is 0 bytes.
  • If you want to disable Content Encoding, set minimumCompressionSize to null.

Usage

This plugin will be triggered during deployment process

$ serverless deploy

Note

This plugin is to enable Content Encoding on API Gateway for response compression. If your are looking for binary files support, please use serverless-apigw-binary

Thanks @evgenykireev for the recommendation of using MinimumCompressionSize in CloudFormation instead of CreateDeployment API

