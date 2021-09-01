Serverless plugin that allows you to invalidate Cloudfront Cache

Install

Run npm install in your Serverless project.

$ npm install --save serverless-cloudfront-invalidate

Setup

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file as the last plugin

plugins: - serverless-cloudfront-invalidate

If the CDN is created as part of same serverless.yml then you can specify the distributionIdKey and output the DomainId (as shown in the sample below).

custom: cloudfrontInvalidate: - distributionId: "CLOUDFRONT_DIST_ID" distributionIdKey: "CDNDistributionId" autoInvalidate: true items: - "/index.html" stage: "dev" - distributionId: "CLOUDFRONT_DIST_ID" distributionIdKey: "CDNDistributionId" items: - "/index.html" resources: Resources: CDN: Type: "AWS::CloudFront::Distribution" Properties: .... Outputs: CDNDistributionId: Description: CDN distribution id. Value: Ref: CDN

Usage

Run sls deploy . After the deployment a Cloudfront Invalidation will be started. Run sls cloudfrontInvalidate to do a standalone invalidation

Options

The following options are supported:

cacert

Used to specify a cacert file for the AWS commands. This is useful for self signed certificates. You will need to specify the self signed cert in 2 places, one for the serverless execution and one for the AWS execution.

Use export cafile=<path to cert file> to use self signed cert for serverless execution

to use self signed cert for serverless execution Run sls cloudfrontInvalidate --cacert=<path to ca cert file> to use self signed cert for AWS execution

Proxy

You can communicate with AWS even if you are using a proxy by setting the proxy to the environment variable of the execution environment.