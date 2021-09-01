Serverless plugin that allows you to invalidate Cloudfront Cache
Run
npm install in your Serverless project.
$ npm install --save serverless-cloudfront-invalidate
Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file as the last plugin
plugins:
- serverless-cloudfront-invalidate # add as the last plugin
If the CDN is created as part of same serverless.yml then you can specify the
distributionIdKey and output the DomainId (as shown in the sample below).
custom:
cloudfrontInvalidate:
- distributionId: "CLOUDFRONT_DIST_ID" #conditional, distributionId or distributionIdKey is required.
distributionIdKey: "CDNDistributionId" #conditional, distributionId or distributionIdKey is required.
autoInvalidate: true # Can be set to false to avoid automatic invalidation after the deployment. Useful if you want to manually trigger the invalidation later. Defaults to true.
items: # one or more paths required
- "/index.html"
stage: "dev" # conditional, the stage that this cloudfront invalidation should be created
# this should match the provider's stage you declared, e.g. "dev" but not "prod" in this case
# an invalidation for this distribution will be created when executing `sls deploy --stage dev`
- distributionId: "CLOUDFRONT_DIST_ID" #conditional, distributionId or distributionIdKey is required.
distributionIdKey: "CDNDistributionId" #conditional, distributionId or distributionIdKey is required.
items: # one or more paths required
- "/index.html"
# `stage` is omitted, an invalidation will be created for this distribution at all stages
resources:
Resources:
CDN:
Type: "AWS::CloudFront::Distribution"
Properties: ....
Outputs:
CDNDistributionId:
Description: CDN distribution id.
Value:
Ref: CDN
Run
sls deploy. After the deployment a Cloudfront Invalidation will be started.
Run
sls cloudfrontInvalidate to do a standalone invalidation
The following options are supported:
Used to specify a cacert file for the AWS commands. This is useful for self signed certificates. You will need to specify the self signed cert in 2 places, one for the serverless execution and one for the AWS execution.
export cafile=<path to cert file> to use self signed cert for serverless execution
sls cloudfrontInvalidate --cacert=<path to ca cert file> to use self signed cert for AWS execution
You can communicate with AWS even if you are using a proxy by setting the proxy to the environment variable of the execution environment.
Correspond to the following environment variable names
example
windows:
set HTTP_PROXY=http://localhost:8080
mac:
export HTTP_PROXY=http://localhost:8080