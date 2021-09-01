openbase logo
sci

serverless-cloudfront-invalidate

by Amir
1.11.0 (see all)

Serverless plugin that allows you to invalidate Cloudfront Cache

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

serverless-cloudfront-invalidate

Serverless plugin that allows you to invalidate Cloudfront Cache

Install

Run npm install in your Serverless project.

$ npm install --save serverless-cloudfront-invalidate

Setup

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file as the last plugin

plugins:
  - serverless-cloudfront-invalidate # add as the last plugin

If the CDN is created as part of same serverless.yml then you can specify the distributionIdKey and output the DomainId (as shown in the sample below).

custom:
  cloudfrontInvalidate:
    - distributionId: "CLOUDFRONT_DIST_ID" #conditional, distributionId or distributionIdKey is required.
      distributionIdKey: "CDNDistributionId" #conditional, distributionId or distributionIdKey is required.
      autoInvalidate: true # Can be set to false to avoid automatic invalidation after the deployment. Useful if you want to manually trigger the invalidation later. Defaults to true.
      items: # one or more paths required
        - "/index.html"
      stage: "dev"  # conditional, the stage that this cloudfront invalidation should be created
            # this should match the provider's stage you declared, e.g. "dev" but not "prod" in this case
            # an invalidation for this distribution will be created when executing `sls deploy --stage dev`
    - distributionId: "CLOUDFRONT_DIST_ID" #conditional, distributionId or distributionIdKey is required.
      distributionIdKey: "CDNDistributionId" #conditional, distributionId or distributionIdKey is required.
      items: # one or more paths required
        - "/index.html"
      # `stage` is omitted, an invalidation will be created for this distribution at all stages
resources:
  Resources:
    CDN:
      Type: "AWS::CloudFront::Distribution"
      Properties: ....
  Outputs:
    CDNDistributionId:
      Description: CDN distribution id.
      Value:
        Ref: CDN

Usage

Run sls deploy. After the deployment a Cloudfront Invalidation will be started. Run sls cloudfrontInvalidate to do a standalone invalidation

Options

The following options are supported:

cacert

Used to specify a cacert file for the AWS commands. This is useful for self signed certificates. You will need to specify the self signed cert in 2 places, one for the serverless execution and one for the AWS execution.

  • Use export cafile=<path to cert file> to use self signed cert for serverless execution
  • Run sls cloudfrontInvalidate --cacert=<path to ca cert file> to use self signed cert for AWS execution
Proxy

You can communicate with AWS even if you are using a proxy by setting the proxy to the environment variable of the execution environment.

  • Correspond to the following environment variable names

    • proxy
    • HTTP_PROXY
    • http_proxy
    • HTTPS_PROXY
    • https_proxy

  • example

    windows: set HTTP_PROXY=http://localhost:8080

    mac: export HTTP_PROXY=http://localhost:8080

