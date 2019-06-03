openbase logo
serverless-cloudformation-changesets

by trek10inc
0.0.2 (see all)

Natively deploy to CloudFormation via Change sets, instead of directly. Allowing you to queue changes, and safely require escalated roles for final deployment.

Readme

serverless-cloudformation-changesets

serverless

Serverless framework plugin to create CloudFormation ChangeSets.

Installation

Install the plugin from npm

$ npm install --save serverless-cloudformation-changesets

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file:

plugins:
  - serverless-cloudformation-changesets

Usage

CLI options

Add --changeset option to the sls deployment command, e.g.:

$ sls deploy --changeset --stage dev --region us-east-1

--changeset by default uses a timestamp for ChangeSet name, otherwise you can provide optional --changeset value:

$ sls deploy --changeset your-changeset-name --stage dev --region us-east-1

YAML settings

custom:
  cf-changesets:
    changeSetName: whatever # optional
    requireChangeSet: boolean # optional defaults to false

requireChangeSet - if true, ChangeSets will be created without providing --changeset option to the sls deploy command.

Notice

If CloudFormation Stack doesn't exist and custom provider.deploymentBucket was specified, this plugin will create a new stack without template, resources. The stack will be in the REVIEW_IN_PROGRESS state.

