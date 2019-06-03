Serverless framework plugin to create CloudFormation ChangeSets.
Install the plugin from npm
$ npm install --save serverless-cloudformation-changesets
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- serverless-cloudformation-changesets
Add
--changeset option to the sls deployment command, e.g.:
$ sls deploy --changeset --stage dev --region us-east-1
--changeset by default uses a timestamp for ChangeSet name, otherwise you can provide optional
--changeset value:
$ sls deploy --changeset your-changeset-name --stage dev --region us-east-1
custom:
cf-changesets:
changeSetName: whatever # optional
requireChangeSet: boolean # optional defaults to false
requireChangeSet - if true, ChangeSets will be created without providing
--changeset option to the
sls deploy command.
If CloudFormation Stack doesn't exist and custom
provider.deploymentBucket was specified, this plugin will create a new stack without template, resources. The stack will be in the
REVIEW_IN_PROGRESS state.