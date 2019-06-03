Serverless framework plugin to create CloudFormation ChangeSets.

Installation

Install the plugin from npm

$ npm install --save serverless-cloudformation-changesets

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file:

plugins: - serverless-cloudformation-changesets

Usage

CLI options

Add --changeset option to the sls deployment command, e.g.:

$ sls deploy --changeset --stage dev --region us-east-1

--changeset by default uses a timestamp for ChangeSet name, otherwise you can provide optional --changeset value:

$ sls deploy --changeset your-changeset-name --stage dev --region us-east-1

YAML settings

custom: cf-changesets: changeSetName: whatever requireChangeSet: boolean

requireChangeSet - if true, ChangeSets will be created without providing --changeset option to the sls deploy command.

Notice