Serverless plugin for Cloudflare Workers
https://serverless.com/framework/docs/providers/cloudflare/guide/quick-start/
You can have the plugin automatically bundle your code into one file using webpack. This is a great solution if you are fine with a no frills bundling.
You can use a single global webpack config to bundle your assets. And this webpack config will be built during the packaging time, before individual functions are prepared. To use this, add
webpackConfig to your service section in serverless config, with value as the path to the webpack config.
service:
name: service-name
webpackConfig: webpack.config #webpack config path without js extension from root folder.
config:
accountId: ${env:CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID}
zoneId: ${env:CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_ID}
You can also add a function level webpack configuration in addition to a global webpack configuration. This helps you to process bundling different for an individual function than the global webpack config explained earlier. To use this, set the webpack config path to the function level
webpack variable. Setting function level
webpack variable to
true will force webpack to bundle the function script with a default web pack configuration. Setting
webpack key to
false will turn off webpack for the function. (i.e the function script will not be fetched from dist folder)
Simply add
webpack: true | <config path> to your config block.
functions:
myfunction:
name: myfunction
webpack: true #or the web pack config path for this function
script: handlers/myfunctionhandler
events:
- http:
url: example.com/myfunction
method: GET
While Cloudflare Workers doesn't exactly offer environment vairables, we can bind global variables to values, essentially giving the same capabilities. In your function configuration, add key value pairs in
environment
functions:
myFunction:
environment:
MYKEY: value_of_my_key
ANOTHER_KEY_OF_MINE: sweet_child_o_mine
Then in your script, you can reference
MYKEY to access the value.
You can also add an environment block under
provider. These will get added to every function. If a function defines the same variable, the function defintion will overwrite the provider block definition.
provider:
name: cloudflare
environment:
MYKEY: value_of_my_key
ANOTHER_KEY_OF_MINE: sweet_child_o_mine
The plugin can create and bind a KV Storage namespace for your function by simpling adding a resources section.
The following will create a namespace called
BEST_NAMESPACE and bind the variable
TEST to that namespace inside
myfunction.
functions:
myfunction:
name: myfunction
webpack: true
script: handlers/myfunctionhandler
resources:
kv:
- variable: TEST
namespace: BEST_NAMESPACE
events:
- http:
url: example.com/myfunction
method: GET
The plugin can upload and bind WASM to execute in your worker. The easiest way to do this is to use the --template cloudflare-workers-rust when generating a project. The template includes a Rust create folder setup with wasm-pack, a webpack script for adding the generated javascript into your project, and the yml file settings to upload the wasm file itself.
functions:
myfunction:
name: myfunction
webpack: true
script: handlers/myfunctionhandler
resources:
wasm:
- variable: WASM
filename: rust/pkg/wasm_bg.wasm
events:
- http:
url: example.com/myfunction
method: GET