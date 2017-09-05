DEPRECATION NOTICE: The NPM package of this project is not compatiable with v1.0+ of the Serverless Framework. Please use serverless-finch for an updated fork of this project.
A Serverless plugin that deploys a web client for your Serverless project to an S3 bucket, and make it publicaly available in seconds.
First, install:
npm install --save serverless-client-s3
Second, update
serverless.yml by adding the following:
plugins:
- serverless-client-s3
custom:
client:
bucketName: serverless-client-bucketname
Third, Create a
client/dist folder in the root directory of your Serverless project. This is where your distribution-ready website should live. It is recommended to have a
client/src where you'll be developing your website, and a build script that outputs to
client/dist. The plugin simply expects and uploads the entire
client/dist folder to S3, configure the bucket to host the website, and make it publicly available.
Or just copy/run the following commands in the root directory of your Serverless project to get a quick sample website for deployment:
mkdir -p client/dist
touch client/dist/index.html
touch client/dist/error.html
echo "Go Serverless" >> client/dist/index.html
echo "error page" >> client/dist/error.html
Fourth, run the plugin, and visit your new website!
serverless client deploy [--stage $STAGE] [--region $REGION]
Fifth, Have fun!