Nested stacks for the Serverless Framework!

Installation

Run npm install in your Serverless project.

$ npm install serverless-aws-nested-stacks

Intro

Write your nested stacks as regular cloudformation and easily integrate them with the Serverless Framework!

This plugin handles:

Adding the appropriate AWS::Cloudformation::Stack type resources to the generated sls cloudformation template.

type resources to the generated sls cloudformation template. Uploading your nested stacks to your designated S3 deployment bucket.

Configuration Reference

plugins: - serverless-aws-nested-stacks custom: nested-stacks: location: nested-stacks stacks: - id: MyGroovyNestedStack template: nested-template.yml enabled: true timeout: 60 parameters: - InstanceType: t1.micro - BlahBlah: abc123 tags: - ${file(nested-stacks/core-tags.yml)} - CustomTag: Yolo notifications: - arn:aws:sns:region:account-id:topicname

custom.nested-stacks.location - (Required) Organisation is important. Keep all your nested stacks in one place and use this attribute to define where that place is.

- (Required) Organisation is important. Keep all your nested stacks in one place and use this attribute to define where that place is. custom.nested-stacks.stacks - (Required) Your very own list of nested stack definitions!

- (Required) Your very own list of nested stack definitions! custom.nested-stacks.stacks.id - (Required) The logical ID of the nested stack resource.

- (Required) The logical ID of the nested stack resource. custom.nested-stacks.stacks.template - (Required) The file name of the nested stack. Remember, this file must exist in the directory defined by custom.nested-stacks.location.

- (Required) The file name of the nested stack. Remember, this file must exist in the directory defined by custom.nested-stacks.location. custom.nested-stacks.stacks.timeout - Time in minutes before the stack creation times out.

- Time in minutes before the stack creation times out. custom.nested-stacks.stacks.parameters - A list of key value pairs to be passed into the nested stack as parameters.

- A list of key value pairs to be passed into the nested stack as parameters. custom.nested-stacks.stacks.tags - A list of key value pairs to be passed into the nested stack as its tags.

- A list of key value pairs to be passed into the nested stack as its tags. custom.nested-stacks.stacks.notifications - A list of existing Amazon SNS topics where notifications about stack events are sent.

- A list of existing Amazon SNS topics where notifications about stack events are sent. custom.nested-stacks.stacks.dependson - The ID of another CloudFormation resource. Specify another stack ID to order the application of nested stacks.

Want to know more?

Read the AWS Cloudformation documentation for AWS::Cloudformation::Stack resources!