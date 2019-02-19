Nested stacks for the Serverless Framework!
Run
npm install in your Serverless project.
$ npm install serverless-aws-nested-stacks --save-dev
Write your nested stacks as regular cloudformation and easily integrate them with the Serverless Framework!
This plugin handles:
plugins:
- serverless-aws-nested-stacks
custom:
nested-stacks:
location: nested-stacks # Where do you keep your nested stacks?
stacks:
- id: MyGroovyNestedStack # Logical ID (Required)
template: nested-template.yml # Template file name (Required)
enabled: true # optional flag for enabled/disabling substack
timeout: 60 # Minutes before stack creation times out.
parameters: # Stack parameters as key value pairs
- InstanceType: t1.micro
- BlahBlah: abc123
tags: # Stack tags
- ${file(nested-stacks/core-tags.yml)} # Load tags from a file?
- CustomTag: Yolo
notifications: # Notification ARN's for SNS
- arn:aws:sns:region:account-id:topicname
Read the AWS Cloudformation documentation for AWS::Cloudformation::Stack resources!