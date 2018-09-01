This project is aimed to be a generic authentication boilerplate for the Serverless framework.
This boilerplate is compatible with the Serverless v.1.30.3+, to install Serverless framework run
npm install -g serverless.
Web app demo that uses this boilerplate: http://laardee.github.io/serverless-authentication-gh-pages
If you are using Serverless framework v.0.5, see branch https://github.com/laardee/serverless-authentication-boilerplate/tree/serverless-0.5
The installation will create one DynamoDB table for OAuth state and refresh tokens.
serverless install --url https://github.com/laardee/serverless-authentication-boilerplate, clone or download the repository
authentication and rename example.env.yml in authentication to env.yml and set environmental variables.
npm install.
serverless deploy on the authentication folder to deploy authentication service to AWS.
../test-token and run
serverless deploy to deploy test-token service.
If you wish to change the cache db name, change
CACHE_DB_NAME in .env file and
TableName in serverless.yml in Dynamo resource.
The redirect URI that needs to be defined in OAuth provider's application settings is the callback endpoint of the API. For example, if you use facebook login, the redirect URI is https://API-ID.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/authentication/callback/facebook and for google https://API-ID.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/authentication/callback/google.
If you have a domain that you can use, the configuration is explained in the custom domain name section.
In this example project authentication and authorization services are separated from the content API (test-token).
Authentication service and authorization function for content API. These can also be separated if needed.
Functions:
state to DynamoDB
code and
state parameters and it creates authorization and refresh tokens
Simulates content API.
Functions:
Open
authentication/env.yml, fill in what you use and other ones can be deleted.
dev:
# General
SERVICE: ${self:service}
STAGE: ${opt:stage, self:provider.stage}
REGION: ${opt:region, self:provider.region}
REDIRECT_CLIENT_URI: http://127.0.0.1:3000/
# Custom Redirect Domain
# REDIRECT_DOMAIN_NAME: ${opt:stage, self:provider.stage}.my-custom-domain-for-callback.com
# REDIRECT_CERTIFICATE_ARN: arn:aws:acm:us-east-1:111122223333:certificate/fb1b9770-a305-495d-aefb-27e5e101ff3
# REDIRECT_URI: https://${self:provider.environment.REDIRECT_DOMAIN_NAME}/authentication/callback/{provider}
# REDIRECT_HOSTED_ZONE_ID: XXXXXXXX
TOKEN_SECRET: token-secret-123
# Database
FAUNADB_SECRET: SERVER_SECRET_FOR_YOUR_FAUNADB_DATABASE
CACHE_DB_NAME: ${self:service}-cache-${opt:stage, self:provider.stage}
USERS_DB_NAME: ${self:service}-users-${opt:stage, self:provider.stage}
# Cognito
USER_POOL_ID: user-pool-id
# Providers
PROVIDER_FACEBOOK_ID: "fb-mock-id"
PROVIDER_FACEBOOK_SECRET: "fb-mock-secret"
PROVIDER_GOOGLE_ID: "g-mock-id"
PROVIDER_GOOGLE_SECRET: "cg-mock-secret"
PROVIDER_MICROSOFT_ID: "ms-mock-id"
PROVIDER_MICROSOFT_SECRET: "ms-mock-secret"
PROVIDER_CUSTOM_GOOGLE_ID: "cg-mock-id"
PROVIDER_CUSTOM_GOOGLE_SECRET: "cg-mock-secret"
Package contains example /authentication/lib/custom-google.js how to implement a custom authentication provider using generic Provider class. To test custom provider go to http://laardee.github.io/serverless-authentication-gh-pages and click 'custom-google' button.
To use FaunaDB to save user data. First create a database here, then:
FAUNADB_SECRET in
authentication/env.yml with a server secret for your database
return faunaUser.saveUser(profile); from
authentication/lib/storage/usersStorage.js
authentication/lib/storage/cacheStorage.js to
module.exports = faunaCache;
STAGE=dev npm run setup:fauna
To use DynamoBD to save user data:
UsersTable block from
authentication/serverless.yml resources
return dynamoUser.saveUser(profile); from
authentication/lib/storage/usersStorage.js
To use Cognito User Pool as user database:
authentication/env.yml
return saveCognito(profile); from
authentication/lib/storage/usersStorage.js
If you have a domain, a hosted zone, and a certificate for the domain defined in your AWS account, you may use API Gateway Custom Domain Name in your setup.
Your domain name goes to the
REDIRECT_DOMAIN_NAME environment variable, if this is set, CloudFormation will create a custom domain name to API Gateway and recordset to the Route 53
REDIRECT_DOMAIN_NAME: "authentication.my-domain.com"
Certificate ARN for your domain,
REDIRECT_CERTIFICATE_ARN: "arn:aws:acm:us-east-1:111122223333:certificate/fb1b9770-a305-495d-aefb-27e5e101ff3"
Callback path, leave this like it is
REDIRECT_URI: "https://${self:provider.environment.REDIRECT_DOMAIN_NAME}/authentication/callback/{provider}"
Route 53 hosted zone id, go to Route 53 and get the id from there or with CLI
aws route53 list-hosted-zones --query 'HostedZones[*].[Name,Id]' --output text. The CLI will output something like this
authentication.my-domain.com. /hostedzone/Z10QEETUEETUAO copy the
Z10QEETUEETUAO part to the
REDIRECT_HOSTED_ZONE_ID environment variable.
REDIRECT_HOSTED_ZONE_ID: "Z10QEETUEETUAO"
npm install in project root directory
npm test