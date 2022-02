A serverless plugin to automatically attach an AWS Managed IAM Policy (or Policies) to all IAM Roles created by the Service.

Install

npm install --save-dev serverless-attach-managed-policy

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file:

plugins: - serverless-attach-managed-policy

Configuration

For a single Policy.

provider: name: aws managedPolicyArns: 'arn:aws:iam::789763425617:policy/someteam/MyManagedPolicy-3QUG1777293EJ'

For a multiple Policies.