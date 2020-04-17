openbase logo
saw

serverless-associate-waf

by Mike Souza
1.2.1 (see all)

Associate a regional WAF with the AWS API Gateway used by your Serverless stack.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

20.3K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

serverless-associate-waf

NPM Downloads Build Status Coverage Status

Associate a regional WAF with the AWS API Gateway used by your Serverless stack.

Install

npm install serverless-associate-waf --save-dev

Configuration

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml:

plugins:
  - serverless-associate-waf

Associating a Regional WAF with the API Gateway

Add your custom configuration:

custom:
  associateWaf:
    name: myRegionalWaf
    version: Regional #(optional) Regional | V2
PropertyRequiredTypeDefaultDescription
nametruestringThe name of the regional WAF to associate the API Gateway with
versionfalsestringRegionalThe AWS WAF version to be used

Disassociating a Regional WAF from the API Gateway

Remove the name property from your custom configuration but keep the version if specified, and then deploy the application. The plugin must stay in the plugins list of serverless.yml in order for the WAF to be disassociated.

Usage

Configuration of your serverless.yml is all you need.

There are no custom commands, just run: sls deploy

