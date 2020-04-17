Associate a regional WAF with the AWS API Gateway used by your Serverless stack.

Install

npm install serverless-associate-waf --save-dev

Configuration

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml :

plugins: - serverless-associate-waf

Associating a Regional WAF with the API Gateway

Add your custom configuration:

custom: associateWaf: name: myRegionalWaf version: Regional

Property Required Type Default Description name true string The name of the regional WAF to associate the API Gateway with version false string Regional The AWS WAF version to be used

Disassociating a Regional WAF from the API Gateway

Remove the name property from your custom configuration but keep the version if specified, and then deploy the application. The plugin must stay in the plugins list of serverless.yml in order for the WAF to be disassociated.

Usage

Configuration of your serverless.yml is all you need.