Associate a regional WAF with the AWS API Gateway used by your Serverless stack.
npm install serverless-associate-waf --save-dev
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-associate-waf
Add your custom configuration:
custom:
associateWaf:
name: myRegionalWaf
version: Regional #(optional) Regional | V2
|Property
|Required
|Type
|Default
|Description
name
true
string
|The name of the regional WAF to associate the API Gateway with
version
false
string
Regional
|The AWS WAF version to be used
Remove the
name property from your custom configuration but keep the
version if specified, and then deploy the application. The plugin must stay in the plugins list of
serverless.yml in order for the WAF to be disassociated.
Configuration of your
serverless.yml is all you need.
There are no custom commands, just run:
sls deploy