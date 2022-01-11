This serverless plugin is a wrapper for amplify-appsync-simulator made for testing AppSync APIs built with serverless-appsync-plugin.
npm install serverless-appsync-simulator
# or
yarn add serverless-appsync-simulator
This plugin relies on your serverless yml file and on the
serverless-offline plugin.
plugins:
- serverless-dynamodb-local # only if you need dynamodb resolvers and you don't have an external dynamodb
- serverless-appsync-simulator
- serverless-offline
Note: Order is important
serverless-appsync-simulator must go before
serverless-offline
To start the simulator, run the following command:
sls offline start
You should see in the logs something like:
...
Serverless: AppSync endpoint: http://localhost:20002/graphql
Serverless: GraphiQl: http://localhost:20002
...
Put options under
custom.appsync-simulator in your
serverless.yml file
|option
|default
|description
|apiKey
0123456789
|When using
API_KEY as authentication type, the key to authenticate to the endpoint.
|port
|20002
|AppSync operations port; if using multiple APIs, the value of this option will be used as a starting point, and each other API will have a port of lastPort + 10 (e.g. 20002, 20012, 20022, etc.)
|wsPort
|20003
|AppSync subscriptions port; if using multiple APIs, the value of this option will be used as a starting point, and each other API will have a port of lastPort + 10 (e.g. 20003, 20013, 20023, etc.)
|location
|. (base directory)
|Location of the lambda functions handlers.
|refMap
|{}
|A mapping of resource resolutions for the
Ref function
|getAttMap
|{}
|A mapping of resource resolutions for the
GetAtt function
|importValueMap
|{}
|A mapping of resource resolutions for the
ImportValue function
|functions
|{}
|A mapping of external functions for providing invoke url for external fucntions
|dynamoDb.endpoint
|http://localhost:8000
|Dynamodb endpoint. Specify it if you're not using serverless-dynamodb-local. Otherwise, port is taken from dynamodb-local conf
|dynamoDb.region
|localhost
|Dynamodb region. Specify it if you're connecting to a remote Dynamodb intance.
|dynamoDb.accessKeyId
|DEFAULT_ACCESS_KEY
|AWS Access Key ID to access DynamoDB
|dynamoDb.secretAccessKey
|DEFAULT_SECRET
|AWS Secret Key to access DynamoDB
|dynamoDb.sessionToken
|DEFAULT_ACCESS_TOKEEN
|AWS Session Token to access DynamoDB, only if you have temporary security credentials configured on AWS
|dynamoDb.*
|You can add every configuration accepted by DynamoDB SDK
|rds.dbName
|Name of the database
|rds.dbHost
|Database host
|rds.dbDialect
|Database dialect. Possible values (mysql
|rds.dbUsername
|Database username
|rds.dbPassword
|Database password
|rds.dbPort
|Database port
|watch
|- *.graphql
- *.vtl
|Array of glob patterns to watch for hot-reloading.
Example:
custom:
appsync-simulator:
location: '.webpack/service' # use webpack build directory
dynamoDb:
endpoint: 'http://my-custom-dynamo:8000'
By default, the simulator will hot-relad when changes to
*.graphql or
*.vtl files are detected.
Changes to
*.yml files are not supported (yet? - this is a Serverless Framework limitation). You will need to restart the simulator each time you change yml files.
Hot-reloading relies on watchman. Make sure it is installed on your system.
You can change the files being watched with the
watch option, which is then passed to watchman as the match expression.
e.g.
custom:
appsync-simulator:
watch:
- ["match", "handlers/**/*.vtl", "wholename"] # => array is interpreted as the literal match expression
- "*.graphql" # => string like this is equivalent to `["match", "*.graphql"]`
Or you can opt-out by leaving an empty array or set the option to
false
Note: Functions should not require hot-reloading, unless you are using a transpiler or a bundler (such as webpack, babel or typescript), un which case you should delegate hot-reloading to that instead.
This plugin supports some resources resolution from the
Ref,
Fn::GetAtt and
Fn::ImportValue functions
in your yaml file. It also supports some other Cfn functions such as
Fn::Join,
Fb::Sub, etc.
Note: Under the hood, this features relies on the cfn-resolver-lib package. For more info on supported cfn functions, refer to the documentation
You can reference resources in your functions' environment variables (that will be accessible from your lambda functions) or datasource definitions. The plugin will automatically resolve them for you.
provider:
environment:
BUCKET_NAME:
Ref: MyBucket # resolves to `my-bucket-name`
resources:
Resources:
MyDbTable:
Type: AWS::DynamoDB::Table
Properties:
TableName: myTable
...
MyBucket:
Type: AWS::S3::Bucket
Properties:
BucketName: my-bucket-name
...
# in your appsync config
dataSources:
- type: AMAZON_DYNAMODB
name: dynamosource
config:
tableName:
Ref: MyDbTable # resolves to `myTable`
Sometimes, some references cannot be resolved, as they come from an Output from Cloudformation; or you might want to use mocked values in your local environment.
In those cases, you can define (or override) those values using the
refMap,
getAttMap and
importValueMap options.
refMap takes a mapping of resource name to value pairs
getAttMap takes a mapping of resource name to attribute/values pairs
importValueMap takes a mapping of import name to values pairs
Example:
custom:
appsync-simulator:
refMap:
# Override `MyDbTable` resolution from the previous example.
MyDbTable: 'mock-myTable'
getAttMap:
# define ElasticSearchInstance DomainName
ElasticSearchInstance:
DomainEndpoint: 'localhost:9200'
importValueMap:
other-service-api-url: 'https://other.api.url.com/graphql'
# in your appsync config
dataSources:
- type: AMAZON_ELASTICSEARCH
name: elasticsource
config:
# endpoint resolves as 'http://localhost:9200'
endpoint:
Fn::Join:
- ''
- - https://
- Fn::GetAtt:
- ElasticSearchInstance
- DomainEndpoint
In some special cases you will need to use key-value mock nottation.
Good example can be case when you need to include serverless stage value (
${self:provider.stage}) in the import name.
This notation can be used with all mocks -
refMap,
getAttMap and
importValueMap
provider:
environment:
FINISH_ACTIVITY_FUNCTION_ARN:
Fn::ImportValue: other-service-api-${self:provider.stage}-url
custom:
serverless-appsync-simulator:
importValueMap:
- key: other-service-api-${self:provider.stage}-url
value: 'https://other.api.url.com/graphql'
This plugin only tries to resolve the following parts of the yml tree:
provider.environment
functions[*].environment
custom.appSync
If you have the need of resolving others, feel free to open an issue and explain your use case.
For now, the supported resources to be automatically resovled by
Ref: are:
Feel free to open a PR or an issue to extend them as well.
When a function is not defined withing the current serverless file you can still call it by providing an invoke url which should point to a REST method. Make sure you specify "get" or "post" for the method. Default is "get", but you probably want "post".
custom:
appsync-simulator:
functions:
addUser:
url: http://localhost:3016/2015-03-31/functions/addUser/invocations
method: post
addPost:
url: https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts
method: post
This plugin supports resolvers implemented by
amplify-appsync-simulator, as well as custom resolvers.
From Aws Amplify:
Implemented by this plugin
#set( $cols = [] )
#set( $vals = [] )
#foreach( $entry in $ctx.args.input.keySet() )
#set( $regex = "([a-z])([A-Z]+)")
#set( $replacement = "$1_$2")
#set( $toSnake = $entry.replaceAll($regex, $replacement).toLowerCase() )
#set( $discard = $cols.add("$toSnake") )
#if( $util.isBoolean($ctx.args.input[$entry]) )
#if( $ctx.args.input[$entry] )
#set( $discard = $vals.add("1") )
#else
#set( $discard = $vals.add("0") )
#end
#else
#set( $discard = $vals.add("'$ctx.args.input[$entry]'") )
#end
#end
#set( $valStr = $vals.toString().replace("[","(").replace("]",")") )
#set( $colStr = $cols.toString().replace("[","(").replace("]",")") )
#if ( $valStr.substring(0, 1) != '(' )
#set( $valStr = "($valStr)" )
#end
#if ( $colStr.substring(0, 1) != '(' )
#set( $colStr = "($colStr)" )
#end
{
"version": "2018-05-29",
"statements": ["INSERT INTO <name-of-table> $colStr VALUES $valStr", "SELECT * FROM <name-of-table> ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1"]
}
#set( $update = "" )
#set( $equals = "=" )
#foreach( $entry in $ctx.args.input.keySet() )
#set( $cur = $ctx.args.input[$entry] )
#set( $regex = "([a-z])([A-Z]+)")
#set( $replacement = "$1_$2")
#set( $toSnake = $entry.replaceAll($regex, $replacement).toLowerCase() )
#if( $util.isBoolean($cur) )
#if( $cur )
#set ( $cur = "1" )
#else
#set ( $cur = "0" )
#end
#end
#if ( $util.isNullOrEmpty($update) )
#set($update = "$toSnake$equals'$cur'" )
#else
#set($update = "$update,$toSnake$equals'$cur'" )
#end
#end
{
"version": "2018-05-29",
"statements": ["UPDATE <name-of-table> SET $update WHERE id=$ctx.args.input.id", "SELECT * FROM <name-of-table> WHERE id=$ctx.args.input.id"]
}
{
"version": "2018-05-29",
"statements": ["UPDATE <name-of-table> set deleted_at=NOW() WHERE id=$ctx.args.id", "SELECT * FROM <name-of-table> WHERE id=$ctx.args.id"]
}
#set ( $index = -1)
#set ( $result = $util.parseJson($ctx.result) )
#set ( $meta = $result.sqlStatementResults[1].columnMetadata)
#foreach ($column in $meta)
#set ($index = $index + 1)
#if ( $column["typeName"] == "timestamptz" )
#set ($time = $result["sqlStatementResults"][1]["records"][0][$index]["stringValue"] )
#set ( $nowEpochMillis = $util.time.parseFormattedToEpochMilliSeconds("$time.substring(0,19)+0000", "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ssZ") )
#set ( $isoDateTime = $util.time.epochMilliSecondsToISO8601($nowEpochMillis) )
$util.qr( $result["sqlStatementResults"][1]["records"][0][$index].put("stringValue", "$isoDateTime") )
#end
#end
#set ( $res = $util.parseJson($util.rds.toJsonString($util.toJson($result)))[1][0] )
#set ( $response = {} )
#foreach($mapKey in $res.keySet())
#set ( $s = $mapKey.split("_") )
#set ( $camelCase="" )
#set ( $isFirst=true )
#foreach($entry in $s)
#if ( $isFirst )
#set ( $first = $entry.substring(0,1) )
#else
#set ( $first = $entry.substring(0,1).toUpperCase() )
#end
#set ( $isFirst=false )
#set ( $stringLength = $entry.length() )
#set ( $remaining = $entry.substring(1, $stringLength) )
#set ( $camelCase = "$camelCase$first$remaining" )
#end
$util.qr( $response.put("$camelCase", $res[$mapKey]) )
#end
$utils.toJson($response)
Variable map support is limited and does not differentiate numbers and strings data types, please inject them directly if needed.
Will be escaped properly:
null,
true, and
false values.
{
"version": "2018-05-29",
"statements": [
"UPDATE <name-of-table> set deleted_at=NOW() WHERE id=:ID",
"SELECT * FROM <name-of-table> WHERE id=:ID and unix_timestamp > $ctx.args.newerThan"
],
variableMap: {
":ID": $ctx.args.id,
## ":TIMESTAMP": $ctx.args.newerThan -- This will be handled as a string!!!
}
}
