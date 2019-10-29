This is a wrapper for the excellent AppSync Emulator.
This plugin is updated by its users, I just do maintenance and ensure that PRs are relevant to the community. In other words, if you find a bug or want a new feature, please help us by becoming one of the contributors.
npm install --save serverless-appsync-offline
Then in
serverless.yml add following entry to the plugins array:
serverless-appsync-offline
plugins:
- serverless-appsync-offline
1) Add Appsync Resource definitions to your Serverless configuration, as defined here: https://github.com/sid88in/serverless-appsync-plugin#configuring-the-plugin
sls appsync-offline start
All CLI options are optional:
--port -p Port to provide the graphgl api. Default: dynamic
--dynamoDbPort -d Port to access the dynamoDB. Default: dynamic
--inMemory -i DynamoDB; will run in memory, instead of using a database file. When you stop DynamoDB;, none of the data will be saved. Note that you cannot specify both -dbPath and -inMemory at once.
--dbPath -b The directory where DynamoDB will write its database file. If you do not specify this option, the file will be written to the current directory. Note that you cannot specify both -dbPath and -inMemory at once. For the path, current working directory is <projectroot>/node_modules/serverless-appsync-offline/dynamob. For example to create <projectroot>/node_modules/serverless-appsync-offline/dynamob/<mypath> you should specify -d <mypath>/ or --dbPath <mypath>/ with a forwardslash at the end.
--sharedDb -h DynamoDB will use a single database file, instead of using separate files for each credential and region. If you specify -sharedDb, all DynamoDB clients will interact with the same set of tables regardless of their region and credential configuration.
--delayTransientStatuses -t Causes DynamoDB to introduce delays for certain operations. DynamoDB can perform some tasks almost instantaneously, such as create/update/delete operations on tables and indexes; however, the actual DynamoDB service requires more time for these tasks. Setting this parameter helps DynamoDB simulate the behavior of the Amazon DynamoDB web service more closely. (Currently, this parameter introduces delays only for global secondary indexes that are in either CREATING or DELETING status.)
--optimizeDbBeforeStartup -o Optimizes the underlying database tables before starting up DynamoDB on your computer. You must also specify -dbPath when you use this parameter.
All the above options can be added to serverless.yml to set default configuration: e.g.
Minimum Options:
custom:
appsync-offline:
port: 62222
dynamodb:
server:
port: 8000
All Options:
custom:
appsync-offline:
port: 62222
dynamodb:
client:
# if endpoint is provided, no local database server is started and and appsync connects to the endpoint - e.g. serverless-dynamodb-local
endpoint: "http://localhost:8000"
region: localhost
accessKeyId: a
secretAccessKey: a
server:
port: 8000
dbPath: "./.dynamodb"
inMemory: false,
sharedDb: false,
delayTransientStatuses: false,
optimizeDbBeforeStartup: false,
How to Query:
curl -X POST \
http://localhost:62222/graphql \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'x-api-key: APIKEY' \
-d '{
"query": "{ hello { world } }"
}'
Note: If you're using
API_KEY as your authenticationType, then a
x-api-key header has to be present in the request. The value of the key doesn't really matter.
You need to add the following parameters to the AWS NODE SDK dynamodb constructor
e.g. for dynamodb document client sdk
var AWS = require('aws-sdk');
new AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient({
region: 'localhost',
endpoint: 'http://localhost:8000'
})
e.g. for dynamodb document client sdk
new AWS.DynamoDB({
region: 'localhost',
endpoint: 'http://localhost:8000'
})
When using this plugin with serverless-offline, it is difficult to use above syntax since the code should use DynamoDB Local for development, and use DynamoDB Online after provisioning in AWS. Therefore we suggest you to use serverless-dynamodb-client plugin in your code.
The
serverless appsync-offline start command can be triggered automatically when using
serverless-offline plugin.
Add both plugins to your
serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- serverless-appsync-offline
- serverless-offline
Make sure that
serverless-appsync-offline is above
serverless-offline so it will be loaded earlier.
Now your local Appsync and the DynamoDB database will be automatically started before running
serverless offline.
SLS_DEBUG=* NODE_DEBUG=appsync-* yarn offline
or
SLS_DEBUG=* NODE_DEBUG=appsync-* yarn sls appsync-offline start
Run
serverless offline start. In comparison with
serverless offline, the
start command will fire an
init and a
end lifecycle hook which is needed for serverless-offline and serverless-appsync-offline to switch off both resources.
Add plugins to your
serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- serverless-webpack
- serverless-appsync-offline
- serverless-offline #serverless-offline needs to be last in the list
custom:
appsync-emulator:
# when using serverless-webpack it (by default) outputs all the build assets to `<projectRoot>/.webpack/service`
# this will let appsync-offline know where to find those compiled files
buildPrefix: .webpack/service
The AppSync Emulator does not support CloudFormation syntax (e.g.
tableName: { Ref: UsersTable }) in
dataSources.