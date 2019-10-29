This is a wrapper for the excellent AppSync Emulator.

This Plugin Requires

Features

Emulate Appsync with AppSync Emulator and depends on Serverless-AppSync-Plugin

Connect to any DynamoDB or install DynamoDB Local

Start DynamoDB Local with all the parameters supported (e.g port, inMemory, sharedDb)

Table Creation for DynamoDB Local

This plugin is updated by its users, I just do maintenance and ensure that PRs are relevant to the community. In other words, if you find a bug or want a new feature, please help us by becoming one of the contributors.

Install Plugin

npm install --save serverless-appsync-offline

Then in serverless.yml add following entry to the plugins array: serverless-appsync-offline

plugins: - serverless-appsync-offline

Using the Plugin

1) Add Appsync Resource definitions to your Serverless configuration, as defined here: https://github.com/sid88in/serverless-appsync-plugin#configuring-the-plugin

Start appsync-offline

sls appsync-offline start

All CLI options are optional:

All the above options can be added to serverless.yml to set default configuration: e.g.

Minimum Options:

custom: appsync-offline: port: 62222 dynamodb: server: port: 8000

All Options:

custom: appsync-offline: port: 62222 dynamodb: client: endpoint: "http://localhost:8000" region: localhost accessKeyId: a secretAccessKey: a server: port: 8000 dbPath: "./.dynamodb" inMemory: false , sharedDb: false , delayTransientStatuses: false , optimizeDbBeforeStartup: false ,

How to Query:

curl -X POST \ http://localhost:62222/graphql \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'x-api-key: APIKEY' \ -d '{ "query": "{ hello { world } }" }'

Note: If you're using API_KEY as your authenticationType, then a x-api-key header has to be present in the request. The value of the key doesn't really matter.

Using DynamoDB Local in your code

You need to add the following parameters to the AWS NODE SDK dynamodb constructor

e.g. for dynamodb document client sdk

var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' );

new AWS .DynamoDB .DocumentClient ({ region : 'localhost' , endpoint: 'http://localhost:8000' })

e.g. for dynamodb document client sdk

new AWS .DynamoDB ({ region : 'localhost' , endpoint: 'http://localhost:8000' })

Using with serverless-offline plugin

When using this plugin with serverless-offline, it is difficult to use above syntax since the code should use DynamoDB Local for development, and use DynamoDB Online after provisioning in AWS. Therefore we suggest you to use serverless-dynamodb-client plugin in your code.

The serverless appsync-offline start command can be triggered automatically when using serverless-offline plugin.

Add both plugins to your serverless.yml file:

plugins: - serverless-appsync-offline - serverless-offline

Make sure that serverless-appsync-offline is above serverless-offline so it will be loaded earlier.

Now your local Appsync and the DynamoDB database will be automatically started before running serverless offline .

Debugging

SLS_DEBUG=* NODE_DEBUG=appsync-* yarn offline

or

SLS_DEBUG=* NODE_DEBUG=appsync-* yarn sls appsync-offline start

Using with serverless-offline and serverless-webpack plugin

Run serverless offline start . In comparison with serverless offline , the start command will fire an init and a end lifecycle hook which is needed for serverless-offline and serverless-appsync-offline to switch off both resources.

Add plugins to your serverless.yml file:

plugins: - serverless-webpack - serverless-appsync-offline - serverless-offline custom: appsync-emulator: buildPrefix: .webpack/service

Notes

The AppSync Emulator does not support CloudFormation syntax (e.g. tableName: { Ref: UsersTable } ) in dataSources .

License

MIT