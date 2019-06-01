Introduction

Serverless GraphQL

This starter kit is an opinionated set of tools combined to help you get started building a Serverless application with a GraphQL endpoint and deploy them to production in minutes.

This example uses the following technologies:

System Architecture

Quick Setup

You need to have Node 6 or higher installed.

npm install -g serverless npm install -g yarn npm install -g netlify-cli

Install Dependencies.

yarn install

Feature Support in this repository

Quick Start (Serverless Offline)

Please note: AWS CLI is required to be installed on your system

Select Backend

AWS Appsync (Serverless Offline does not support Appsync at this point) AWS DynamoDB AWS ElasticSearch AWS Lambda

Lambda Backend (Serverless Offline Supported) Twitter Rest API `` ` cd app-backend/rest-api yarn start ` `` Generate your Consumer Key and Secret Key for a Twitter App and update config DynamoDB cd app-backend/dynamodb yarn start RDS cd app-backend/rds yarn start



Start FrontEnd (Apollo Client or Appsync Client)

For Appsync Backend please select Appsync Client Integration: cd app-client/appsync-client/ yarn start

For Lambda Backend please select Apollo Client Integration: cd app-client/apollo-client/ yarn start

Also, please make sure GraphQL endpoint is configured correctly in config/security.env.local to run client on local.

Start GraphiQL

http :

Start GraphQL Playground (GraphiQL replacement - coming soon)

http :

rest-api and dynamodb backends route GET and POST to the same /graphql endpoint handler

http :

Sample Query for GraphiQL, Playground or GraphQL

{ getUserInfo ( handle : "Madalyn61" ) { name tweets { items { retweeted retweet_count favorited tweet } } topTweet { retweeted retweet_count favorited } } }

If you've followed me this far, DynamoDB will now be available and running on your local machine at http://localhost:8000/shell :

Setup for Production (Deploy resources to AWS)

Configure your AWS keys. Here you can find a 2min walkthrough how to do retrieve the keys.

sls config credentials --provider aws --key < your_aws_access_key > --secret < your_aws_secret_key >

You need to make sure you have access to your deployed lambda functions.

Select Backend

AWS Appsync (Supported by Serverless-AppSync-Plugin)

Note Please make sure latest serverless package is installed npm install -g serverless@latest

To use aws appsync you will need to create cognito user pool to authenticate the API Reference

- AWS DynamoDB cd app-backend/appsync/dynamodb yarn deploy-prod yarn deploy-appsync - AWS ElasticSearch cd app-backend/appsync/dynamo-elasticsearch-lambda yarn deploy-prod yarn deploy-appsync - AWS Lambda cd app-backend/appsync/lambda yarn deploy-prod yarn deploy-appsync

Lambda Backend (Serverless Offline Supported) Twitter Rest API cd app-backend/rest-api yarn deploy-prod DynamoDB cd app-backend/dynamodb yarn deploy-prod RDS Create RDS Instance. For example - PostGres Tutorial Please make sure connectivity to production RDS instance works (For example: test via razersql) Edit the config/security.env.prod file and replace the DATABASE_URL variable with your amazon rds endpoint (eg: postgres://${username}:{password}@${endpoint):5432/${dbName}). Run the deployment command cd app-backend/rds yarn deploy-prod



Config: Get your /graphql POST endpoint as shown below and use it in config/security.env.prod NOTE Please remove all quotes and <> and place only your POST endpoint url otherwise you will get 405 method not allowed error on POST to your endpoint

Select Frontend (apollo-client or appsync-client)

Note: For lambda please use apollo-client For appsync backend please use appsync-client Please note that backend is deployed before deploying frontend. You can deploy the client on AWS S3 or Netlify.

AWS S3 First you will need to choose custom s3 bucket name for client. For ex: s3-firstname-serverless-graphql. Please note that bucket name must be unique across all aws buckets. Now, in app-client/<client-name>/serverless.yml edit the custom.client.bucketName property and replace it the bucket name above. Now, in app-client/<client-name>/package.json edit the homepage property with https://${yourBucketName}.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com . For ex: https://s3-bucketname-serverless-graphql.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com Run the deployment command cd app-client/<client-name>/ yarn deploy-s3 Your deployment url will be : https://s3.amazonaws.com/[bucket-name]/index.html



Netlify First you will need to create a new account. Please see https://www.netlify.com/docs/cli/ for details. Remove homepage property in app-client/<client-name>/package.json . This property is not required while deploying to netlify but is required for aws s3 deployment. The first time you use the cli tool, you’ll be asked to authenticate through the browser. After you authenticate netlify will store an access token in a global ~/.netlify/config Run deployment command cd app-client/<client-name>/ yarn deploy-netlify ? No site id specified, create a new site (Y/n) Y ? Path to deploy? (current dir) build Your deployment url will be printed on the console



Example: Appsync Backend Integration

GraphQL Schema:

type Mutation { # Create a tweet for a user # consumer keys and tokens are not required for dynamo integration createTweet( tweet: String!, consumer_key: String, consumer_secret: String, access_token_key: String, access_token_secret: String, created_at: String! ): Tweet! # Delete User Tweet deleteTweet( tweet_id: String!, consumer_key: String, consumer_secret: String, access_token_key: String, access_token_secret: String ): Tweet! # Retweet existing Tweet reTweet( tweet_id: String!, consumer_key: String, consumer_secret: String, access_token_key: String, access_token_secret: String ): Tweet! # Update existing Tweet updateTweet(tweet_id: String!, tweet: String!): Tweet! # Create user info is available in dynamo integration updateUserInfo( location: String!, description: String!, name: String!, followers_count: Int!, friends_count: Int!, favourites_count: Int!, followers: [String!]! ): User! } type Query { meInfo(consumer_key: String, consumer_secret: String): User! getUserInfo(handle: String!, consumer_key: String, consumer_secret: String): User! # search functionality is available in elasticsearch integration searchAllTweetsByKeyword(keyword: String!): TweetConnection } type Subscription { addTweet: Tweet @aws_subscribe(mutations: ["createTweet"]) } type Tweet { tweet_id: String! tweet: String! retweeted: Boolean retweet_count: Int favorited: Boolean created_at: String! } type TweetConnection { items: [Tweet!]! nextToken: String } type User { name: String! handle: String! location: String! description: String! followers_count: Int! friends_count: Int! favourites_count: Int! followers: [String!]! topTweet: Tweet tweets(limit: Int!, nextToken: String): TweetConnection # search functionality is available in elasticsearch integration searchTweetsByKeyword(keyword: String!): TweetConnection } schema { query: Query mutation: Mutation subscription: Subscription }

GraphQL Query:

Directory Layout

. ├── /app-client/ │ ├── /appsync-client │ │ ├── /public/ │ │ │ ├── /index.html │ │ │ ├── /... │ │ ├── /src/ │ │ │ ├── /components/ │ │ │ ├── /App.js │ │ │ ├── /index.js │ │ │ ├── /aws-exports.js │ │ │ ├── /... │ │ ├── /package.json │ │ ├── /serverless.yml │ ├── /apollo-client │ │ ├── /public/ │ │ │ ├── /index.html │ │ │ ├── /... │ │ ├── /src/ │ │ │ ├── /components/ │ │ │ ├── /App.js │ │ │ ├── /index.js │ │ │ ├── /... │ │ ├── /package.json │ │ ├── /serverless.yml ├── /app-backend/ ├ ├── /appsync/ ├ ├ ├── /dynamodb/* ├ ├ ├── /elasticsearch/* ├ ├ ├── /lambda/ │ ├── /dynamodb │ │ ├── /seed-data/ │ │ │ ├── /create_seed_data.js │ │ │ ├── /insert_seed_data_prod.js │ │ │ ├── /sample-query.txt │ │ ├── /handler.js │ │ ├── /package.js │ │ ├── /resolvers.js │ │ ├── /schema.js │ │ ├── /serverless.yml │ │ ├── /webpack.config.js │ ├── /rest-api │ │ ├── /handler.js │ │ ├── /package.js │ │ ├── /resolvers.js │ │ ├── /schema.js │ │ ├── /serverless.yml │ │ ├── /webpack.config.js │ ├── /rds │ │ ├── /seed-data/ │ │ │ ├── /create_seed_data.js │ │ │ ├── /seed_local.js │ │ │ ├── /seed_prod.js │ │ ├── /migrations/ │ │ ├── /knexfile.js │ │ ├── /handler.js │ │ ├── /package.js │ │ ├── /resolvers.js │ │ ├── /schema.js │ │ ├── /serverless.yml │ │ ├── /webpack.config.js ├── /config/ │ ├── /security.env.local │ ├── /security.env.prod

Coming Soon

Schema Stitching Lambda Backend: GraphCool, Druid Aggregations at Scale - Druid Lambda Backend: Authentication and Authorization Lambda Backend: Pagination Swagger Integration Integration with Azure, IBM and Google Coud

Who uses Serverless GraphQL Apollo?

As the Serverless GraphQL Apollo community grows, we'd like to keep track of who is using the platform. Please send a PR with your company name and @githubhandle if you may.

Currently officially using Serverless GraphQL Apollo :

Feedback

Send your questions or feedback at: @nikgraf, @sidg_sid