DEPRECATED

Functionality as provided by plugin is available in Serverless Framework natively (since v1.59.0)

contentHandling on http event responses can be confgured simply as:

functions: someFunction: events: - http: .... response: contentHandling: CONVERT_TO_BINARY

Legacy Documentation

Serverless framework plugin to configure Binary responses in API Gateway

Original code from codebox

Installation

Install to your Serverless project via npm

$ npm install --save serverless-apigwy-binary

Usage

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml

plugins: - serverless-apigwy-binary

Add the property contentHandling: CONVERT_TO_BINARY to an HTTP event