openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sab

serverless-apigwy-binary

by Ryan H. Lewis
1.0.1 (see all)

Serverless framework plugin to configure Binary responses in API Gateway

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

serverless-apigwy-binary

DEPRECATED

Functionality as provided by plugin is available in Serverless Framework natively (since v1.59.0)

contentHandling on http event responses can be confgured simply as:

functions:
  someFunction:
    events:
      - http:
          ....
          response:
            contentHandling: CONVERT_TO_BINARY

Legacy Documentation

Serverless framework plugin to configure Binary responses in API Gateway

Original code from codebox

Installation

Install to your Serverless project via npm

$ npm install --save serverless-apigwy-binary

Usage

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml

# serverless.yml

plugins:
  - serverless-apigwy-binary

Add the property contentHandling: CONVERT_TO_BINARY to an HTTP event

# serverless.yml

functions:
  hello:
    handler: handler.hello
    events:
      - http:
          integration: lambda
          path: hello
          method: get
          contentHandling: CONVERT_TO_BINARY

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial