Functionality as provided by plugin is available in Serverless Framework natively (since v1.59.0)
contentHandling on
http event responses can be confgured simply as:
functions:
someFunction:
events:
- http:
....
response:
contentHandling: CONVERT_TO_BINARY
Serverless framework plugin to configure Binary responses in API Gateway
Original code from codebox
Install to your Serverless project via npm
$ npm install --save serverless-apigwy-binary
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml
# serverless.yml
plugins:
- serverless-apigwy-binary
Add the property
contentHandling: CONVERT_TO_BINARY to an HTTP event
# serverless.yml
functions:
hello:
handler: handler.hello
events:
- http:
integration: lambda
path: hello
method: get
contentHandling: CONVERT_TO_BINARY