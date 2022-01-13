This Serverless Framework plugin supports the AWS service proxy integration feature of API Gateway. You can directly connect API Gateway to AWS services without Lambda.
Run
serverless plugin install in your Serverless project.
serverless plugin install -n serverless-apigateway-service-proxy
Here is a services list which this plugin supports for now. But will expand to other services in the feature. Please pull request if you are intersted in it.
Define settings of the AWS services you want to integrate under
custom > apiGatewayServiceProxies and run
serverless deploy.
Sample syntax for Kinesis proxy in
serverless.yml.
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- kinesis: # partitionkey is set apigateway requestid by default
path: /kinesis
method: post
streamName: { Ref: 'YourStream' }
cors: true
- kinesis:
path: /kinesis
method: post
partitionKey: 'hardcordedkey' # use static partitionkey
streamName: { Ref: 'YourStream' }
cors: true
- kinesis:
path: /kinesis/{myKey} # use path parameter
method: post
partitionKey:
pathParam: myKey
streamName: { Ref: 'YourStream' }
cors: true
- kinesis:
path: /kinesis
method: post
partitionKey:
bodyParam: data.myKey # use body parameter
streamName: { Ref: 'YourStream' }
cors: true
- kinesis:
path: /kinesis
method: post
partitionKey:
queryStringParam: myKey # use query string param
streamName: { Ref: 'YourStream' }
cors: true
- kinesis: # PutRecords
path: /kinesis
method: post
action: PutRecords
streamName: { Ref: 'YourStream' }
cors: true
resources:
Resources:
YourStream:
Type: AWS::Kinesis::Stream
Properties:
ShardCount: 1
Sample request after deploying.
curl https://xxxxxxx.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/kinesis -d '{"message": "some data"}' -H 'Content-Type:application/json'
Sample syntax for SQS proxy in
serverless.yml.
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sqs:
path: /sqs
method: post
queueName: { 'Fn::GetAtt': ['SQSQueue', 'QueueName'] }
cors: true
resources:
Resources:
SQSQueue:
Type: 'AWS::SQS::Queue'
Sample request after deploying.
curl https://xxxxxx.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/sqs -d '{"message": "testtest"}' -H 'Content-Type:application/json'
If you'd like to pass additional data to the integration request, you can do so by including your custom API Gateway request parameters in
serverless.yml like so:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sqs:
path: /queue
method: post
queueName: !GetAtt MyQueue.QueueName
cors: true
requestParameters:
'integration.request.querystring.MessageAttribute.1.Name': "'cognitoIdentityId'"
'integration.request.querystring.MessageAttribute.1.Value.StringValue': 'context.identity.cognitoIdentityId'
'integration.request.querystring.MessageAttribute.1.Value.DataType': "'String'"
'integration.request.querystring.MessageAttribute.2.Name': "'cognitoAuthenticationProvider'"
'integration.request.querystring.MessageAttribute.2.Value.StringValue': 'context.identity.cognitoAuthenticationProvider'
'integration.request.querystring.MessageAttribute.2.Value.DataType': "'String'"
The alternative way to pass
MessageAttribute parameters is via a request body mapping template.
See the SQS section under Customizing request body mapping templates
You can get a simple customization of the responses by providing a template for the possible responses. The template is assumed to be
application/json.
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sqs:
path: /queue
method: post
queueName: !GetAtt MyQueue.QueueName
cors: true
response:
template:
# `success` is used when the integration response is 200
success: |-
{ "message: "accepted" }
# `clientError` is used when the integration response is 400
clientError: |-
{ "message": "there is an error in your request" }
# `serverError` is used when the integration response is 500
serverError: |-
{ "message": "there was an error handling your request" }
If you want more control over the integration response, you can
provide an array of objects for the
response value:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sqs:
path: /queue
method: post
queueName: !GetAtt MyQueue.QueueName
cors: true
response:
- statusCode: 200
selectionPattern: '2\\d{2}'
responseParameters: {}
responseTemplates:
application/json: |-
{ "message": "accepted" }
The object keys correspond to the API Gateway integration response object.
Sample syntax for S3 proxy in
serverless.yml.
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- s3:
path: /s3
method: post
action: PutObject
bucket:
Ref: S3Bucket
key: static-key.json # use static key
cors: true
- s3:
path: /s3/{myKey} # use path param
method: get
action: GetObject
bucket:
Ref: S3Bucket
key:
pathParam: myKey
cors: true
- s3:
path: /s3
method: delete
action: DeleteObject
bucket:
Ref: S3Bucket
key:
queryStringParam: key # use query string param
cors: true
resources:
Resources:
S3Bucket:
Type: 'AWS::S3::Bucket'
Sample request after deploying.
curl https://xxxxxx.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/s3 -d '{"message": "testtest"}' -H 'Content-Type:application/json'
Similar to the SQS support, you can customize the default request parameters
serverless.yml like so:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- s3:
path: /s3
method: post
action: PutObject
bucket:
Ref: S3Bucket
cors: true
requestParameters:
# if requestParameters has a 'integration.request.path.object' property you should remove the key setting
'integration.request.path.object': 'context.requestId'
'integration.request.header.cache-control': "'public, max-age=31536000, immutable'"
Added the new customization parameter that lets the user set a custom Path Override in API Gateway other than the
{bucket}/{object}
This parameter is optional and if not set, will fall back to
{bucket}/{object}
The Path Override will add
{bucket}/ automatically in front
Please keep in mind, that key or path.object still needs to be set at the moment (maybe this will be made optional later on with this)
Usage (With 2 Path Parameters (folder and file and a fixed file extension)):
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- s3:
path: /s3/{folder}/{file}
method: get
action: GetObject
pathOverride: '{folder}/{file}.xml'
bucket:
Ref: S3Bucket
cors: true
requestParameters:
# if requestParameters has a 'integration.request.path.object' property you should remove the key setting
'integration.request.path.folder': 'method.request.path.folder'
'integration.request.path.file': 'method.request.path.file'
'integration.request.path.object': 'context.requestId'
'integration.request.header.cache-control': "'public, max-age=31536000, immutable'"
This will result in API Gateway setting the Path Override attribute to
{bucket}/{folder}/{file}.xml
So for example if you navigate to the API Gatway endpoint
/language/en it will fetch the file in S3 from
{bucket}/language/en.xml
The forementioned example can also be shortened by a greedy approach. Thanks to @taylorreece for mentioning this.
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- s3:
path: /s3/{myPath+}
method: get
action: GetObject
pathOverride: '{myPath}.xml'
bucket:
Ref: S3Bucket
cors: true
requestParameters:
# if requestParameters has a 'integration.request.path.object' property you should remove the key setting
'integration.request.path.myPath': 'method.request.path.myPath'
'integration.request.path.object': 'context.requestId'
'integration.request.header.cache-control': "'public, max-age=31536000, immutable'"
This will translate for example
/s3/a/b/c to
a/b/c.xml
Sample syntax for SNS proxy in
serverless.yml.
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sns:
path: /sns
method: post
topicName: { 'Fn::GetAtt': ['SNSTopic', 'TopicName'] }
cors: true
resources:
Resources:
SNSTopic:
Type: AWS::SNS::Topic
Sample request after deploying.
curl https://xxxxxx.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/sns -d '{"message": "testtest"}' -H 'Content-Type:application/json'
You can get a simple customization of the responses by providing a template for the possible responses. The template is assumed to be
application/json.
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sns:
path: /sns
method: post
topicName: { 'Fn::GetAtt': ['SNSTopic', 'TopicName'] }
cors: true
response:
template:
# `success` is used when the integration response is 200
success: |-
{ "message: "accepted" }
# `clientError` is used when the integration response is 400
clientError: |-
{ "message": "there is an error in your request" }
# `serverError` is used when the integration response is 500
serverError: |-
{ "message": "there was an error handling your request" }
If you want more control over the integration response, you can
provide an array of objects for the
response value:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sns:
path: /sns
method: post
topicName: { 'Fn::GetAtt': ['SNSTopic', 'TopicName'] }
cors: true
response:
- statusCode: 200
selectionPattern: '2\d{2}'
responseParameters: {}
responseTemplates:
application/json: |-
{ "message": "accepted" }
The object keys correspond to the API Gateway integration response object.
Sample syntax for DynamoDB proxy in
serverless.yml. Currently, the supported DynamoDB Operations are
PutItem,
GetItem and
DeleteItem.
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- dynamodb:
path: /dynamodb/{id}/{sort}
method: put
tableName: { Ref: 'YourTable' }
hashKey: # set pathParam or queryStringParam as a partitionkey.
pathParam: id
attributeType: S
rangeKey: # required if also using sort key. set pathParam or queryStringParam.
pathParam: sort
attributeType: S
action: PutItem # specify action to the table what you want
condition: attribute_not_exists(Id) # optional Condition Expressions parameter for the table
cors: true
- dynamodb:
path: /dynamodb
method: get
tableName: { Ref: 'YourTable' }
hashKey:
queryStringParam: id # use query string parameter
attributeType: S
rangeKey:
queryStringParam: sort
attributeType: S
action: GetItem
cors: true
- dynamodb:
path: /dynamodb/{id}
method: delete
tableName: { Ref: 'YourTable' }
hashKey:
pathParam: id
attributeType: S
action: DeleteItem
cors: true
resources:
Resources:
YourTable:
Type: AWS::DynamoDB::Table
Properties:
TableName: YourTable
AttributeDefinitions:
- AttributeName: id
AttributeType: S
- AttributeName: sort
AttributeType: S
KeySchema:
- AttributeName: id
KeyType: HASH
- AttributeName: sort
KeyType: RANGE
ProvisionedThroughput:
ReadCapacityUnits: 1
WriteCapacityUnits: 1
Sample request after deploying.
curl -XPUT https://xxxxxxx.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/dynamodb/<hashKey>/<sortkey> \
-d '{"name":{"S":"john"},"address":{"S":"xxxxx"}}' \
-H 'Content-Type:application/json'
Sample syntax for EventBridge proxy in
serverless.yml.
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- eventbridge: # source and detailType are hardcoded; detail defaults to POST body
path: /eventbridge
method: post
source: 'hardcoded_source'
detailType: 'hardcoded_detailType'
eventBusName: { Ref: 'YourBusName' }
cors: true
- eventbridge: # source and detailType as path parameters
path: /eventbridge/{detailTypeKey}/{sourceKey}
method: post
detailType:
pathParam: detailTypeKey
source:
pathParam: sourceKey
eventBusName: { Ref: 'YourBusName' }
cors: true
- eventbridge: # source, detail, and detailType as body parameters
path: /eventbridge/{detailTypeKey}/{sourceKey}
method: post
detailType:
bodyParam: data.detailType
source:
bodyParam: data.source
detail:
bodyParam: data.detail
eventBusName: { Ref: 'YourBusName' }
cors: true
resources:
Resources:
YourBus:
Type: AWS::Events::EventBus
Properties:
Name: YourEventBus
Sample request after deploying.
curl https://xxxxxxx.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/eventbridge -d '{"message": "some data"}' -H 'Content-Type:application/json'
To set CORS configurations for your HTTP endpoints, simply modify your event configurations as follows:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- kinesis:
path: /kinesis
method: post
streamName: { Ref: 'YourStream' }
cors: true
Setting cors to true assumes a default configuration which is equivalent to:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- kinesis:
path: /kinesis
method: post
streamName: { Ref: 'YourStream' }
cors:
origin: '*'
headers:
- Content-Type
- X-Amz-Date
- Authorization
- X-Api-Key
- X-Amz-Security-Token
- X-Amz-User-Agent
allowCredentials: false
Configuring the cors property sets Access-Control-Allow-Origin, Access-Control-Allow-Headers, Access-Control-Allow-Methods,Access-Control-Allow-Credentials headers in the CORS preflight response. To enable the Access-Control-Max-Age preflight response header, set the maxAge property in the cors object:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- kinesis:
path: /kinesis
method: post
streamName: { Ref: 'YourStream' }
cors:
origin: '*'
maxAge: 86400
If you are using CloudFront or another CDN for your API Gateway, you may want to setup a Cache-Control header to allow for OPTIONS request to be cached to avoid the additional hop.
To enable the Cache-Control header on preflight response, set the cacheControl property in the cors object:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- kinesis:
path: /kinesis
method: post
streamName: { Ref: 'YourStream' }
cors:
origin: '*'
headers:
- Content-Type
- X-Amz-Date
- Authorization
- X-Api-Key
- X-Amz-Security-Token
- X-Amz-User-Agent
allowCredentials: false
cacheControl: 'max-age=600, s-maxage=600, proxy-revalidate' # Caches on browser and proxy for 10 minutes and doesnt allow proxy to serve out of date content
You can pass in any supported authorization type:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sqs:
path: /sqs
method: post
queueName: { 'Fn::GetAtt': ['SQSQueue', 'QueueName'] }
cors: true
# optional - defaults to 'NONE'
authorizationType: 'AWS_IAM' # can be one of ['NONE', 'AWS_IAM', 'CUSTOM', 'COGNITO_USER_POOLS']
# when using 'CUSTOM' authorization type, one should specify authorizerId
# authorizerId: { Ref: 'AuthorizerLogicalId' }
# when using 'COGNITO_USER_POOLS' authorization type, one can specify a list of authorization scopes
# authorizationScopes: ['scope1','scope2']
resources:
Resources:
SQSQueue:
Type: 'AWS::SQS::Queue'
Source: AWS::ApiGateway::Method docs
You can indicate whether the method requires clients to submit a valid API key using
private flag:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sqs:
path: /sqs
method: post
queueName: { 'Fn::GetAtt': ['SQSQueue', 'QueueName'] }
cors: true
private: true
resources:
Resources:
SQSQueue:
Type: 'AWS::SQS::Queue'
which is the same syntax used in Serverless framework.
Source: Serverless: Setting API keys for your Rest API
Source: AWS::ApiGateway::Method docs
By default, the plugin will generate a role with the required permissions for each service type that is configured.
You can configure your own role by setting the
roleArn attribute:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sqs:
path: /sqs
method: post
queueName: { 'Fn::GetAtt': ['SQSQueue', 'QueueName'] }
cors: true
roleArn: # Optional. A default role is created when not configured
Fn::GetAtt: [CustomS3Role, Arn]
resources:
Resources:
SQSQueue:
Type: 'AWS::SQS::Queue'
CustomS3Role:
# Custom Role definition
Type: 'AWS::IAM::Role'
The plugin allows one to specify which parameters the API Gateway method accepts.
A common use case is to pass custom data to the integration request:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sqs:
path: /sqs
method: post
queueName: { 'Fn::GetAtt': ['SqsQueue', 'QueueName'] }
cors: true
acceptParameters:
'method.request.header.Custom-Header': true
requestParameters:
'integration.request.querystring.MessageAttribute.1.Name': "'custom-Header'"
'integration.request.querystring.MessageAttribute.1.Value.StringValue': 'method.request.header.Custom-Header'
'integration.request.querystring.MessageAttribute.1.Value.DataType': "'String'"
resources:
Resources:
SqsQueue:
Type: 'AWS::SQS::Queue'
Any published SQS message will have the
Custom-Header value added as a message attribute.
If you'd like to add content types or customize the default templates, you can do so by including your custom API Gateway request mapping template in
serverless.yml like so:
# Required for using Fn::Sub
plugins:
- serverless-cloudformation-sub-variables
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- kinesis:
path: /kinesis
method: post
streamName: { Ref: 'MyStream' }
request:
template:
text/plain:
Fn::Sub:
- |
#set($msgBody = $util.parseJson($input.body))
#set($msgId = $msgBody.MessageId)
{
"Data": "$util.base64Encode($input.body)",
"PartitionKey": "$msgId",
"StreamName": "#{MyStreamArn}"
}
- MyStreamArn:
Fn::GetAtt: [MyStream, Arn]
It is important that the mapping template will return a valid
application/jsonstring
Source: How to connect SNS to Kinesis for cross-account delivery via API Gateway
Customizing SQS request templates requires us to force all requests to use an
application/x-www-form-urlencoded style body. The plugin sets the
Content-Type header to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded for you, but API Gateway will still look for the template under the
application/json request template type, so that is where you need to configure you request body in
serverless.yml:
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- sqs:
path: /{version}/event/receiver
method: post
queueName: { 'Fn::GetAtt': ['SqsQueue', 'QueueName'] }
request:
template:
application/json: |-
#set ($body = $util.parseJson($input.body))
Action=SendMessage##
&MessageGroupId=$util.urlEncode($body.event_type)##
&MessageDeduplicationId=$util.urlEncode($body.event_id)##
&MessageAttribute.1.Name=$util.urlEncode("X-Custom-Signature")##
&MessageAttribute.1.Value.DataType=String##
&MessageAttribute.1.Value.StringValue=$util.urlEncode($input.params("X-Custom-Signature"))##
&MessageBody=$util.urlEncode($input.body)
Note that the
## at the end of each line is an empty comment. In VTL this has the effect of stripping the newline from the end of the line (as it is commented out), which makes API Gateway read all the lines in the template as one line.
Be careful when mixing additional
requestParameters into your SQS endpoint as you may overwrite the
integration.request.header.Content-Type and stop the request template from being parsed correctly. You may also unintentionally create conflicts between parameters passed using
requestParameters and those in your request template. Typically you should only use the request template if you need to manipulate the incoming request body in some way.
Your custom template must also set the
Action and
MessageBody parameters, as these will not be added for you by the plugin.
When using a custom request body, headers sent by a client will no longer be passed through to the SQS queue (
PassthroughBehavior is automatically set to
NEVER). You will need to pass through headers sent by the client explicitly in the request body. Also, any custom querystring parameters in the
requestParameters array will be ignored. These also need to be added via the custom request body.
Similar to the Kinesis support, you can customize the default request mapping templates in
serverless.yml like so:
# Required for using Fn::Sub
plugins:
- serverless-cloudformation-sub-variables
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- kinesis:
path: /sns
method: post
topicName: { 'Fn::GetAtt': ['SNSTopic', 'TopicName'] }
request:
template:
application/json:
Fn::Sub:
- "Action=Publish&Message=$util.urlEncode('This is a fixed message')&TopicArn=$util.urlEncode('#{MyTopicArn}')"
- MyTopicArn: { Ref: MyTopic }
It is important that the mapping template will return a valid
application/x-www-form-urlencodedstring
Source: Connect AWS API Gateway directly to SNS using a service integration
You can customize the response body by providing mapping templates for success, server errors (5xx) and client errors (4xx).
Templates must be in JSON format. If a template isn't provided, the integration response will be returned as-is to the client.
custom:
apiGatewayServiceProxies:
- kinesis:
path: /kinesis
method: post
streamName: { Ref: 'MyStream' }
response:
template:
success: |
{
"success": true
}
serverError: |
{
"success": false,
"errorMessage": "Server Error"
}
clientError: |
{
"success": false,
"errorMessage": "Client Error"
}