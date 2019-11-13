Plugin for the serverless framework that allows the use of stages with defined stage variables and logging configuration, when using the AWS provider.
This is a rewritten plugin with the same functionality provided by two existing plugins:
Namely:
AWS::APIGateway::Deployment resource, an
AWS::APIGateway::Stage resource is also created.
StageName property of the deployment.
custom.stageSettings.Variables in your
serverless.yml.
custom.stageSettings.MethodSettings in your
serverless.yml.
AWS::IAM::Role resource is created with the correct permissions to write Cloudwatch logs.
AWS::ApiGateway::Account settings resource.
#...
plugins:
- serverless-api-stage
#...
custom:
stageSettings:
CacheClusterEnabled: true
CacheClusterSize: '0.5'
Variables:
foo: bar
baz: xyzzy
MethodSettings:
LoggingLevel: INFO
CachingEnabled: true
CacheTtlInSeconds: 3600
# see below...
#...
The full list of
MethodSettings available are defined in the
AWS CloudFormation documentation.
Please contribute by submitting a pull request, or raising an issue.
Code changes or additions should include corresponding unit test changes or additions. Tests can be run locally using
npm test.
Please don't update the
version attribute in
package.json, as multiple changes might be bundled into a single
release. Version bumps will be done in separate pull requests at the time of creating the release and publishing
to npm.
Due to discussion with contributors, there are some breaking changes to be made to the plugin, namely:
Role creation optional (and change the default behaviour)
LogicalId of the
ApiGatewayStage resource
A migration guide will be provided.
See v2.