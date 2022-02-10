Intro

A plugin for the Serverless framework which configures throttling for API Gateway endpoints.

When you deploy an API to API Gateway, throttling is enabled by default. However, the default method limits – 10,000 requests/second with a burst of 5000 concurrent requests – match your account level limits. As a result, ALL your APIs in the entire region share a rate limit that can be exhausted by a single method. Read more about that here.

This plugin makes it easy to configure those limits.

Good to know

if custom throttling settings are defined for an endpoint with HTTP method ANY , the settings will be applied to all methods: GET , DELETE , HEAD , OPTIONS , PATCH , POST and PUT .

How this plugin works

It configures endpoints in the gateway to override the settings they inherit from the stage. If you need reset all endpoints to inherit their settings from the stage again (as seen in this issue), you can do this:

sls reset - all -endpoint-settings

Examples