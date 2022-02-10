A plugin for the Serverless framework which configures throttling for API Gateway endpoints.
When you deploy an API to API Gateway, throttling is enabled by default. However, the default method limits – 10,000 requests/second with a burst of 5000 concurrent requests – match your account level limits. As a result, ALL your APIs in the entire region share a rate limit that can be exhausted by a single method. Read more about that here.
This plugin makes it easy to configure those limits.
ANY, the settings will be applied to all methods:
GET,
DELETE,
HEAD,
OPTIONS,
PATCH,
POST and
PUT.
It configures endpoints in the gateway to override the settings they inherit from the stage. If you need reset all endpoints to inherit their settings from the stage again (as seen in this issue), you can do this:
sls reset-all-endpoint-settings
plugins:
- serverless-api-gateway-throttling
custom:
# Configures throttling settings for the API Gateway stage
# They apply to all http endpoints, unless specifically overridden
apiGatewayThrottling:
maxRequestsPerSecond: 1000
maxConcurrentRequests: 500
functions:
# Throttling settings are inherited from stage settings
update-item:
handler: rest_api/item/post/handler.handle
events:
- http:
path: /item
method: post
# Requests are throttled using this endpoint's throttling configuration
list-all-items:
handler: rest_api/items/get/handler.handle
events:
- http:
path: /items
method: get
throttling:
maxRequestsPerSecond: 2000
maxConcurrentRequests: 1000
# Requests are throttled for both endpoints
get-item:
handler: rest_api/items/get/handler.handle
events:
- http: # throttling settings are inherited from stage settings
path: /item/{itemId}
method: get
- http:
path: /another/item/{itemId}
method: get
throttling:
maxRequestsPerSecond: 2000
maxConcurrentRequests: 1000
# Requests are throttled for both endpoints
get-blue-item:
handler: rest_api/items/blue/get/handler.handle
events:
- http:
path: /item/blue/{itemId}
method: get
throttling:
maxRequestsPerSecond: 300
# maxConcurrentRequests are inherited from stage settings
- http:
path: /item/dark-blue/{itemId}
method: get
throttling:
# maxRequestsPerSecond are inherited from stage settings
maxConcurrentRequests: 300
# Throttling is disabled for this endpoint
list-all-items:
handler: rest_api/items/get/handler.handle
events:
- http:
path: /items
method: get
throttling:
disabled: true