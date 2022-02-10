Intro

A plugin for the serverless framework which helps with configuring caching for API Gateway endpoints.

Quick Start

If you enable caching globally, it does NOT automatically enable caching for your endpoints - you have to be explicit about which endpoints should have caching enabled. However, disabling caching globally disables it across endpoints.

plugins: - serverless-api-gateway-caching custom: apiGatewayCaching: enabled: true functions: list-all-cats: handler: rest_api/cats/get/handler.handle events: - http: path: /cats method: get caching: enabled: true update-cat: handler: rest_api/cat/post/handler.handle events: - http: path: /cat method: post get-cat-by-paw-id: handler: rest_api/cat/get/handler.handle events: - http: path: /cats/{pawId} method: get caching: enabled: true cacheKeyParameters: - name: request.path.pawId - name: request.header.Accept-Language

Time-to-live, encryption, cache invalidation settings

You can use the apiGatewayCaching section ("global settings") to quickly configure cache time-to-live, data encryption and per-key cache invalidation for all endpoints. The settings are inherited by each endpoint for which caching is enabled.

Cache clusterSize can only be specified under global settings, because there's only one cluster per API Gateway stage.

plugins: - serverless-api-gateway-caching custom: apiGatewayCaching: enabled: true clusterSize: '0.5' ttlInSeconds: 300 dataEncrypted: true perKeyInvalidation: requireAuthorization: true handleUnauthorizedRequests: Ignore

Configuring per-endpoint settings

If you need a specific endpoint to override any of the global settings, you can add them like this:

plugins: - serverless-api-gateway-caching custom: apiGatewayCaching: enabled: true ttlInSeconds: 300 functions: get-cat-by-paw-id: handler: rest_api/cat/get/handler.handle events: - http: path: /cats/{pawId} method: get caching: enabled: true ttlInSeconds: 3600 dataEncrypted: true perKeyInvalidation: requireAuthorization: true handleUnauthorizedRequests: Fail cacheKeyParameters: - name: request.path.pawId - name: request.header.Accept-Language

Good to know

For HTTP method ANY , caching will be enabled only for the GET method and disabled for the other methods.

Per-key cache invalidation

If you don't configure per-key cache invalidation authorization, by default it is required. You can configure how to handle unauthorized requests to invalidate a cache key using the options:

Ignore - ignores the request to invalidate the cache key.

- ignores the request to invalidate the cache key. IgnoreWithWarning - ignores the request to invalidate and adds a warning header in the response.

- ignores the request to invalidate and adds a header in the response. Fail - fails the request to invalidate the cache key with a 403 response status code.

Cache key parameters

You would define these for endpoints where the response varies according to one or more request parameters. API Gateway creates entries in the cache keyed based on them. Please note that cache key parameters are case sensitive.

Quick overview of how cache entries are created

Suppose the configuration looks like this:

plugins: - serverless-api-gateway-caching custom: apiGatewayCaching: enabled: true functions: get-cat-by-paw-id: handler: rest_api/cat/get/handler.handle events: - http: path: /cats/{pawId} method: get caching: enabled: true cacheKeyParameters: - name: request.path.pawId - name: request.querystring.catName

When the endpoint is hit, API Gateway will create cache entries based on the pawId path parameter and the catName query string parameter. For instance:

GET /cats/4 will create a cache entry for pawId=4 and catName as undefined .

will create a cache entry for and as . GET /cats/34?catName=Toby will create a cache entry for pawId=34 and catName=Toby .

will create a cache entry for and . GET /cats/72?catName=Dixon&furColour=white will create a cache entry for pawId=72 and catName=Dixon , but will ignore the furColour query string parameter. That means that a subsequent request to GET /cats/72?catName=Dixon&furColour=black will return the cached response for pawId=72 and catName=Dixon .

Cache key parameters from the path, query string and header

When an endpoint varies its responses based on values found in the path , query string or header , you can specify all the parameter names as cache key parameters:

plugins: - serverless-api-gateway-caching custom: apiGatewayCaching: enabled: true functions: get-cats: handler: rest_api/cat/get/handler.handle events: - http: path: /cats/{city}/{shelterId}/ method: get caching: enabled: true cacheKeyParameters: - name: request.path.city - name: request.path.shelterId - name: request.querystring.breed - name: request.querystring.furColour - name: request.header.Accept-Language

Caching catch-all path parameters

When you specify a catch-all route that intercepts all requests to the path and routes them to the same function, you can also configure the path as a cache key parameter. In this example:

plugins: - serverless-api-gateway-caching custom: apiGatewayCaching: enabled: true functions: get-cats: handler: rest_api/cat/get/handler.handle events: - http: path: /cats/{proxy+} method: get caching: enabled: true cacheKeyParameters: - name: request.path.proxy

API Gateway will create cache entries like this:

GET /cats/toby/ will create a cache entry for proxy=toby

will create a cache entry for GET /cats/in/london will create an entry for proxy=in/london

will create an entry for GET /cats/in/london?named=toby will only create an entry for proxy=in/london , ignoring the query string. Note, however, that you can also add the named query string parameter as a cache key parameter and it will cache based on that value as well.

Cache key parameters from the body

When the cache key parameter is the entire request body, you must set up a mapping from the client method request to the integration request.

plugins: - serverless-api-gateway-caching custom: apiGatewayCaching: enabled: true functions: cats-graphql: handler: graphql/handler.handle events: - http: path: /graphql method: post integration: lambda caching: enabled: true cacheKeyParameters: - name: integration.request.header.bodyValue mappedFrom: method.request.body

When the cache key parameter is part of the request body, you can define a JSONPath expression. The following example uses as cache key parameter the cities[0].petCount value from the request body:

plugins: - serverless-api-gateway-caching custom: apiGatewayCaching: enabled: true functions: cats-graphql: handler: graphql/handler.handle events: - http: path: /graphql method: post integration: lambda caching: enabled: true cacheKeyParameters: - name: integration.request.header.petCount mappedFrom: method.request.body.cities[0].petCount

Limitations

Cache key parameters coming from multi-value query strings and multi-value headers are currently not supported.

Configuring a shared API Gateway

Setting apiGatewayIsShared to true means that no changes are applied to the root caching configuration of the API Gateway. However, ttlInSeconds , dataEncryption and perKeyInvalidation are still applied to all functions, unless specifically overridden.

If the shared API Gateway is in a different CloudFormation stack, you'll need to export its RestApiId and pass it to the plugin via the optional restApiId setting. If the gateway is part of the stack you are deploying, you don't need to do this; the plugin will find the RestApiId automatically.

If the shared gateway has a default base path that is not part of your endpoint configuration, you can specify it using the optional basePath setting.

plugins: - serverless-api-gateway-caching custom: apiGatewayCaching: enabled: true apiGatewayIsShared: true restApiId: ${cf:api-gateway-${self:provider.stage}.RestApiId} basePath: /animals clusterSize: '0.5' ttlInSeconds: 300 dataEncrypted: true perKeyInvalidation: requireAuthorization: true handleUnauthorizedRequests: Ignore

Configuring caching settings for endpoints defined in CloudFormation

You can use this feature to configure caching for endpoints which are defined in CloudFormation and not as serverless functions. If your serverless.yml contains, for example, a HTTP Proxy like this:

resources: Resources: ProxyResource: Type: AWS::ApiGateway::Resource Properties: ParentId: Fn::GetAtt: - ApiGatewayRestApi - RootResourceId PathPart: serverless RestApiId: Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi ProxyMethod: Type: AWS::ApiGateway::Method Properties: ResourceId: Ref: ProxyResource RestApiId: Ref: ApiGatewayRestApi HttpMethod: GET AuthorizationType: NONE MethodResponses: - StatusCode: 200 Integration: IntegrationHttpMethod: POST Type: HTTP Uri: http://serverless.com IntegrationResponses: - StatusCode: 200

Then you can configure caching for it like this:

plugins: - serverless-api-gateway-caching custom: apiGatewayCaching: enabled: true additionalEndpoints: - method: GET path: /serverless caching: enabled: true ttlInSeconds: 1200 dataEncrypted: true

More Examples

A function with several endpoints:

plugins: - serverless-api-gateway-caching custom: apiGatewayCaching: enabled: true functions: get-cat-by-pawId: handler: rest_api/cat/get/handler.handle events: - http: path: /cats/{pawId} method: get caching: enabled: true cacheKeyParameters: - name: request.path.pawId - name: request.querystring.includeAdopted - name: request.header.Accept-Language - http: path: /cats method: get caching: enabled: true cacheKeyParameters: - name: request.querystring.pawId - name: request.querystring.includeAdopted - name: request.header.Accept-Language

Cache key parameters found in the body and as querystring :