Serverless plugin that enables/disables content compression setting in API Gateway

Deprecated

Serverless Framework now supports this functionality out of the box. Example:

provider: name: aws apiGateway: minimumCompressionSize: 1024

How to use

npm install --save-dev serverless-api-compression Add plugin to your serverless.yml config plugins: - serverless-api-compression

3. Add `contentCompression` attribute to your `custom` section

custom: contentCompression: 1024