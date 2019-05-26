openbase logo
sac

serverless-api-compression

by Eugene Kireev
1.0.1 (see all)

Serverless plugin that enables/disables content compression setting in API Gateway

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

serverless-content-compression

Serverless plugin that enables/disables content compression setting in API Gateway

Deprecated

Serverless Framework now supports this functionality out of the box. Example:

provider:
  name: aws
  apiGateway:
    minimumCompressionSize: 1024

How to use

  1. npm install --save-dev serverless-api-compression

  2. Add plugin to your serverless.yml config

    plugins:
   - serverless-api-compression


3. Add `contentCompression` attribute to your `custom` section

custom: contentCompression: 1024


 `contentCompression` value is a MinimumCompressionSize in bytes. Use `0` to enable compression for all responses.
 Use `null` or `false` to disable it.

