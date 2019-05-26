Serverless plugin that enables/disables content compression setting in API Gateway
Serverless Framework now supports this functionality out of the box. Example:
provider:
name: aws
apiGateway:
minimumCompressionSize: 1024
npm install --save-dev serverless-api-compression
Add plugin to your
serverless.yml config
plugins:
- serverless-api-compression
3. Add `contentCompression` attribute to your `custom` section
custom: contentCompression: 1024
`contentCompression` value is a MinimumCompressionSize in bytes. Use `0` to enable compression for all responses.
Use `null` or `false` to disable it.