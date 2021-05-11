Automatically creates properly configured AWS CloudFront distribution that routes traffic to API Gateway.
Due to limitations of API Gateway Custom Domains, we realized that setting self-managed CloudFront distribution is much more powerful.
⚡ Pros
$ npm install --save-dev serverless-api-cloudfront
# add in your serverless.yml
plugins:
- serverless-api-cloudfront
custom:
apiCloudFront:
domain: my-custom-domain.com
certificate: arn:aws:acm:us-east-1:000000000000:certificate/00000000-1111-2222-3333-444444444444
waf: 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000
compress: true
logging:
bucket: my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com
prefix: my-prefix
cookies: none
headers:
- x-api-key
querystring:
- page
- per_page
priceClass: PriceClass_100
minimumProtocolVersion: TLSv1
domain can be list, so if you want to add more domains, instead string you list multiple ones:
domain:
- my-custom-domain.com
- secondary-custom-domain.com
cookies can be all (default), none or a list that lists the cookies to whitelist
cookies:
- FirstCookieName
- SecondCookieName
headers can be all, none (default) or a list of headers (see CloudFront custom behaviour):
headers: all
querystring can be all (default), none or a list, in which case all querystring parameters are forwarded, but cache is based on the list:
querystring: all
priceClass can be
PriceClass_All (default),
PriceClass_100 or
PriceClass_200:
priceClass: PriceClass_All
minimumProtocolVersion can be
TLSv1 (default),
TLSv1_2016,
TLSv1.1_2016,
TLSv1.2_2018 or
SSLv3:
minimumProtocolVersion: TLSv1
In order to make this plugin work as expected a few additional IAM Policies might be needed on your AWS profile.
More specifically this plugin needs the following policies attached:
cloudfront:CreateDistribution
cloudfront:GetDistribution
cloudfront:UpdateDistribution
cloudfront:DeleteDistribution
cloudfront:TagResource
You can read more about IAM profiles and policies in the Serverless documentation.
