A serverless plugin to create api key and usage pattern (if they don't already exist) and associate them to the Rest Api. Serverless provides this functionality natively but it doesn't allow you to associate multiple services with same apiKey and usage plan. This plugin associates your Serverless service with same api key if the key already exists. Also works with multiple keys.
The plugin supports serverless stages, so you can create key(s) with different name in different stage.
P.S. The plugin by default displays the created key and value on the console. If you wish to avoid that then specify
--conceal option with
sls deploy command
npm install --save-dev serverless-add-api-key
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- serverless-add-api-key
custom:
apiKeys:
- name: name1
- name: name2
custom:
apiKeys:
- name: SomeKey
value: your-api-key-that-is-at-least-20-characters-long
- name: KeyFromSlsVariables
value: ${opt:MyKey}
In the case that you do not want to expose your raw API key string in your repository, you could check in the encrypted API key strings using KMS key in a region. To do this, first Use a KMS key in the region from command line to encrypt the key:
aws kms encrypt --key-id f7c59c6b-83de-4e80-8011-0fbd6846c695 --plaintext BzQ86PiX9t9UaAQsNWuFHN9oOkiyOwd9yXBu8RF1 | base64 --decode
Then configure the
value as { encrypted: "AQICAHinIKhx8yV+y97+qS5naGEBUQrTP8RPE4HDnVvd0AzJ/wGF2tC0dPMHO..." }
custom:
apiKeys:
- name: KMSEncryptedKey
value:
encrypted: A-KMS-Encrypted-Value
kmsKeyRegion: us-west-1
When an object with
encrypted and
kmsKeyRegion key detected in
value, the encrypted value will be decrypted using a proper KMS key from the region specified in
kmsKeyRegion. In the case of missing
kmsKeyRegion, the region from command line will be used.
custom:
apiKeys:
- name: KeyWithFullUsagePlanDetail
usagePlan:
name: "name-of-first-usage-plan" (required if usagePlan is specified. rest of the fields are optional)
description: "Description of first plan"
quota:
limit: 1000
period: DAY
throttle:
burstLimit: 100
rateLimit: 20
- name: KeyWithOnlyUsagePlanName
usagePlan:
name: "name-of-first-usage-plan"
- name: AKeyWithNoUsagePlan
- name: KeyWithNoUsagePlanButValue
value: SomeKeyValue
provider: // this is optional - plugin will use this if usage plan options are not provided in custom section as above
usagePlan:
name: "default-usage-plan-name"
description: "Used for serverless as the default for the process or for custom apiKeys above if no usagePlan is provided"
quota:
limit: 5000
period: DAY
throttle:
burstLimit: 100
rateLimit: 50
If the usage plan needs to be created, first it will look for a usagePlan property that is an object with a name property. If it does not find that it will use the usagePlan attributes defined in the
provider section, if defined.
NOTE:
AKeyWithNoUsagePlan will have an individual usage plan named
AKeyWithNoUsagePlan-usage-plan with no restrictions.
provider section, serverless automatically creates a usage plan named
<service-name>-plan, but this plugin is not using that usage plan.
To specify different API keys for each stage, nest the configuration in a property with the name of the relevant stage. Note - When specifying the keys for each stage, you can use any of the above configuration like providing value/encrypted value and usage plan.
custom:
apiKeys:
dev:
- name: name1
- name: name2
prod:
- name: name1
other-stage-name:
- name: name5
Run severless remove command to remove the created api key and usage plan. If the Usage plan is associated with more than one api then the plan and key will be deleted only when the last service is removed.
If you dont want to delete a key as part of
sls remove command then you can set
deleteAtRemoval as
false (default is
true if not set)
custom:
apiKeys:
- name: name1
deleteAtRemoval: false
- name: name2
based on above configuration, key
name1 will not be deleted when running
sls remove but key
name2 will be removed.
