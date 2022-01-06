A serverless plugin to create api key and usage pattern (if they don't already exist) and associate them to the Rest Api. Serverless provides this functionality natively but it doesn't allow you to associate multiple services with same apiKey and usage plan. This plugin associates your Serverless service with same api key if the key already exists. Also works with multiple keys.

The plugin supports serverless stages, so you can create key(s) with different name in different stage.

P.S. The plugin by default displays the created key and value on the console. If you wish to avoid that then specify --conceal option with sls deploy command

Install

npm install --save-dev serverless-add-api-key

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file:

plugins: - serverless-add-api-key

Configuration

Specifying key(s) and let AWS auto set the value - this is the minimum required configuration to use this plugin

custom: apiKeys: - name: name1 - name: name2

Specifying key values

custom: apiKeys: - name: SomeKey value: your-api-key-that-is-at-least-20-characters-long - name: KeyFromSlsVariables value: ${opt:MyKey}

Specifying encrypted key values

In the case that you do not want to expose your raw API key string in your repository, you could check in the encrypted API key strings using KMS key in a region. To do this, first Use a KMS key in the region from command line to encrypt the key:

aws kms encrypt --key-id f7c59c6b-83de-4e80-8011-0fbd6846c695 --plaintext BzQ86PiX9t9UaAQsNWuFHN9oOkiyOwd9yXBu8RF1 | base64 --decode

Then configure the value as { encrypted: "AQICAHinIKhx8yV+y97+qS5naGEBUQrTP8RPE4HDnVvd0AzJ/wGF2tC0dPMHO..." }

custom: apiKeys: - name: KMSEncryptedKey value: encrypted: A-KMS-Encrypted-Value kmsKeyRegion: us-west-1

When an object with encrypted and kmsKeyRegion key detected in value , the encrypted value will be decrypted using a proper KMS key from the region specified in kmsKeyRegion . In the case of missing kmsKeyRegion , the region from command line will be used.

Specifying usage plan

custom: apiKeys: - name: KeyWithFullUsagePlanDetail usagePlan: name: "name-of-first-usage-plan" (required if usagePlan is specified. rest of the fields are optional) description: "Description of first plan" quota: limit: 1000 period: DAY throttle: burstLimit: 100 rateLimit: 20 - name: KeyWithOnlyUsagePlanName usagePlan: name: "name-of-first-usage-plan" - name: AKeyWithNoUsagePlan - name: KeyWithNoUsagePlanButValue value: SomeKeyValue provider: // this is optional - plugin will use this if usage plan options are not provided in custom section as above usagePlan: name: "default-usage-plan-name" description: "Used for serverless as the default for the process or for custom apiKeys above if no usagePlan is provided" quota: limit: 5000 period: DAY throttle: burstLimit: 100 rateLimit: 50

If the usage plan needs to be created, first it will look for a usagePlan property that is an object with a name property. If it does not find that it will use the usagePlan attributes defined in the provider section, if defined.

NOTE:

If not specified in the configuration, an individual usagePlan will be created for each key listed. For example, AKeyWithNoUsagePlan will have an individual usage plan named AKeyWithNoUsagePlan-usage-plan with no restrictions.

will have an individual usage plan named with no restrictions. When UsagePlan configuration is provided under provider section, serverless automatically creates a usage plan named <service-name>-plan , but this plugin is not using that usage plan.

Stage-specific configuration

To specify different API keys for each stage, nest the configuration in a property with the name of the relevant stage. Note - When specifying the keys for each stage, you can use any of the above configuration like providing value/encrypted value and usage plan.

custom: apiKeys: dev: - name: name1 - name: name2 prod: - name: name1 other-stage-name: - name: name5

Remove Api Key(s) and Usage plan(s)

Run severless remove command to remove the created api key and usage plan. If the Usage plan is associated with more than one api then the plan and key will be deleted only when the last service is removed.

If you dont want to delete a key as part of sls remove command then you can set deleteAtRemoval as false (default is true if not set)

custom: apiKeys: - name: name1 deleteAtRemoval: false - name: name2

based on above configuration, key name1 will not be deleted when running sls remove but key name2 will be removed.

For more info on how to get started with Serverless Framework click here.