The Serverless Framework – Build applications on AWS Lambda and other next-gen cloud services, that auto-scale and only charge you when they run. This lowers the total cost of running and operating your apps, enabling you to build more and manage less.
The Serverless Framework is a command-line tool that uses easy and approachable YAML syntax to deploy both your code and cloud infrastructure needed to make tons of serverless application use-cases. It's a multi-language framework that supports Node.js, Typescript, Python, Go, Java, and more. It's also completely extensible via over 1,000 plugins that can add more serverless use-cases and workflows to the Framework.
Actively maintained by Serverless Inc.
npm install -g serverless
The Serverless Framework deploys to your own AWS account. You'll need to enable Serverless Framework to deploy to your AWS account by giving it access. Here is a guide to help you set up your credentials securely
A "Service" is the Framework's project or app concept. You can create one from scratch or select an existing template by running.
serverless
Go through the onboarding flow and then navigate into the newly created directory.
cd my-new-service
Use this when you have made changes to your Functions, Events or Resources in
serverless.yml or you simply want to deploy all changes within your Service at the same time.
serverless deploy
Use this to quickly upload and overwrite your AWS Lambda code on AWS, allowing you to develop faster.
serverless deploy function -f hello
Invokes an AWS Lambda Function on AWS and returns logs.
serverless invoke -f hello -l
Invokes an AWS Lambda Function on your local machine and returns logs.
serverless invoke local -f hello -l
Open up a separate tab in your console and stream all logs for a specific Function using this command.
serverless logs -f hello -t
Removes all Functions, Events and Resources from your AWS account.
serverless remove
We love our contributors! Please read our Contributing Document to learn how you can start working on the Framework yourself.
Check out our help wanted or good first issue labels to find issues we want to move forward on with your help.
Serverless is licensed under the MIT License.
All files located in the node_modules and external directories are externally maintained libraries used by this software which have their own licenses; we recommend you read them, as their terms may differ from the terms in the MIT License.
You can read the v0.5.x documentation at readme.io.
I have been working with serverless architecture for the last 3-4 years. Function as a Service (Faas) is relatively new to everyone and architecting applications with serverless services can be challenging. With Serverless Framework (SLS), One can get started very quickly with intuitive CLI. Other tools and framework like SAM, APEX, etc only works with AWS and developed for a particular language. Serverless Framework is Cloud and Language Agnostic. With great documentation, equally good official blogs, GitHub example repo and awesome community one can get around any issue faced while development. With little understanding of CloudFormation and SLS Framework, one can build highly complex architecture well.
Allows you to make the most of the potential of serverless functions. They have the best public cloud providers without vendor lock-in. The ability to manage your application as it sits and link the resources of your hosting provider in a template. Also serverless is community driven hence the community is the main part of it. Something I dislike is that, the documentation is not very extensive and updates often require too much configuration work.
Its quickly gaining popularity. It's a great tool for developing serverless applications. Their Documentation was pretty good and very well organized and excellent community support makes this the best choice for developers. Very flexible and their CLI is very easy to work with. We can choose any cloud platform makes it very flexible and they covered plenty of examples enough for you to start with.
I've been using serverless for 4 years now building highly performant web APIs. The framework is extremely flexible, allowing developers to use whichever cloud provider they wish. The documentation is solid and their are so many tutorials to help new devs get started. This framework quickly climbed to my favorite framework to build out APIs with.
The best alternative to AWS Lambda and Kubernetes. Back in 2019 we had a project to complete, we wanted to use serverless but as running Minecraft-Server requires quite unique resource profiles, these are usually not covered at most cloud provider. The cost is low if you want to consider that. API integration are really good too.