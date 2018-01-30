Server Timings

This is a very early release of server-timings module, intended as an Express middleware.

Usage

Firstly you need to load the middleware as early as possible to record the request timing:

const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); const timings = require ( 'server-timings' ); app.use(timings); app.use( require ( './routes' ));

This will automatically add a Server-Timing header shown in milliseconds (note that in stable Chrome shows timings in seconds, this will change):

$ curl https://jsonbin.org/remy/urls -I HTTP/1.1 200 OK Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8 Server-Timing: 0=72.45; "Request"

To include additional timings the middleware exposes two methods on the res.locals.timings property:

start(label) - record the start time

- record the start time end(label) - end the record time - if this isn't called, it will be called when the request is finished

Start/end as middleware

As well as being exposed in res.locals.timings you can also call start and end as middleware:

app.use(timings); app.use(timings.start( 'routing' )); app.use( require ( './routes' )); app.use(timings.end( 'routing' ));

Live example

See jsonbin.org for a working example. As of March 2017, the networking timings can be seen in Canary:

Limitations