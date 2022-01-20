This module adds Server-Timing to response headers. Example is here and open chrome devtool network tab.

You can use this as a express module / basic http function.

Install

$ npm install server - timing -S

Usage

const express = require ( 'express' ); const serverTiming = require ( 'server-timing' ); const app = express(); app.use(serverTiming()); app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { res.startTime( 'file' , 'File IO metric' ); setTimeout( () => { res.endTime( 'file' ); }, 100 ); next(); }); app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { res.startTime( 'test' , 'forget to call endTime' ); next(); }); app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { res.setMetric( 'db' , 100.0 , 'Database metric' ); res.setMetric( 'api' , 200.0 , 'HTTP/API metric' ); res.setMetric( 'cache' , 300.0 , 'cache metric' ); next(); }); app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { res.send( 'hello' ); });

Conditionally enabled

const express = require ( 'express' ); const serverTiming = require ( 'server-timing' ); const app = express(); app.use(serverTiming({ enabled : ( req, res ) => req.query.debug === 'true' }));

API

options.name: string, default total , name for the timing item

, name for the timing item options.description: string, default Total Response Time , explanation for the timing item

, explanation for the timing item options.total: boolean, default true , add total response time

, add total response time options.enabled: boolean | function, default true , enable server timing header. If a function is passed, it will be called with two arguments, request and response , and should return a boolean.

, enable server timing header. If a function is passed, it will be called with two arguments, and , and should return a boolean. options.autoEnd: boolean, default true automatically endTime is called if timer is not finished.

automatically endTime is called if timer is not finished. options.precision: number, default +Infinity , number of decimals to use for timings.

Result