openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
st

server-timing

by Yosuke Furukawa
3.3.1 (see all)

This module adds [Server-Timing](https://www.w3.org/TR/server-timing/) to response headers, see [example](https://server-timing.now.sh/) and open chrome dev tool

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

server-timing

Build Status Coverage Status

This module adds Server-Timing to response headers. Example is here and open chrome devtool network tab.

You can use this as a express module / basic http function.

Install

$ npm install server-timing -S

Usage

const express = require('express');
const serverTiming = require('server-timing');

const app = express();
app.use(serverTiming());

app.use((req, res, next) => {
  res.startTime('file', 'File IO metric');
  setTimeout(() => {
    res.endTime('file');
  }, 100);
  next();
});
app.use((req, res, next) => {
  // you can see test end time response
  res.startTime('test', 'forget to call endTime');
  next();
});
app.use((req, res, next) => {
  // All timings should be in milliseconds (s). See issue #9 (https://github.com/yosuke-furukawa/server-timing/issues/9).
  res.setMetric('db', 100.0, 'Database metric');
  res.setMetric('api', 200.0, 'HTTP/API metric');
  res.setMetric('cache', 300.0, 'cache metric');
  next();
});
app.use((req, res, next) => {
  res.send('hello');
});

Conditionally enabled

const express = require('express');
const serverTiming = require('server-timing');

const app = express();
app.use(serverTiming({
  // Only send metrics if query parameter `debug` is set to `true`
  enabled: (req, res) => req.query.debug === 'true'
}));

API

constructor(options)

  • options.name: string, default total, name for the timing item
  • options.description: string, default Total Response Time, explanation for the timing item
  • options.total: boolean, default true, add total response time
  • options.enabled: boolean | function, default true, enable server timing header. If a function is passed, it will be called with two arguments, request and response, and should return a boolean.
  • options.autoEnd: boolean, default true automatically endTime is called if timer is not finished.
  • options.precision: number, default +Infinity, number of decimals to use for timings.

Result

image

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial