Deprecation Notice

At some point, Socket.IO started correctly handling active connections on shutdown. Since the main purpose of this library was to add support for gracefully shutting down a Socket.IO server, I've decided to cease development on this project. It should be easy to replace the usage of this library with the maintained library Stoppable.

Server Shutdown

Using just server.close only terminates the server once every connection is closed. This is problematic since, by design, keep-alive connections can continue to hold the server open, and WebSockets can hold the connection open for extended periods of time. A naive solution forcefully destroys all the sockets, interrupting any inflight requests. Another solution is to server.unref the server, but this isn't a satisfactory solution as it does not allow the close event to be used.

This library solves this problem by tracking when a connection is busy, using request for HTTP connections, and hooking into write in the case of WebSockets. The server shutdowns by first stopping any additional connections being made, closing any idle HTTP and WebSocket connections, closing any busy HTTP connections once the inflight request has completed, and closing WebSocket connections on finish of a write.

Install

npm install --save server-shutdown

Documentation

Usage

const http = require ( 'http' ); const https = require ( 'https' ); const ServerShutdown = require ( 'server-shutdown' ); const serverShutdown = new ServerShutdown(); const httpServer = http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { res.end( 'HTTP response' ); }).listen( 80 ); const httpsServer = https.createServer( ( req, res ) => { res.end( 'HTTPS response' ); }).listen( 443 ); serverShutdown.registerServer(httpServer); serverShutdown.registerServer(httpsServer); process.on( 'SIGTERM' , () => { serverShutdown.shutdown( () => { console .log( 'All servers shutdown gracefully' ); }); });

Adding Socket.io

const socketio = require ( 'socket.io' ); const io = socketio(httpServer); serverShutdown.registerServer(io, ServerShutdown.Adapters.socketio);

Development

Debugging

This library uses debug to produce debugging output. To enable add DEBUG=server-shutdown before your run command.

License

This project is released under the ISC license. See LICENSE.