Performant radix-trie router for streaming servers.

Usage

var serverRouter = require ( 'server-router' ) var http = require ( 'http' ) var router = serverRouter({ default : '/404' }) router.route( 'GET' , '/hello' , function ( req, res, params ) { res.end( 'hello world' ) }) router.route( 'PUT' , '/hello/:name' , function ( req, res, params ) { res.end( 'hi there ' + params.name) }) router.route( '' , '/404' , function ( req, res, params ) { res.status = 404 res.end( '404' ) }) http.createServer(router.start()).listen()

API

router = serverRouter(opts)

Create a new router with opts.

router.route(method|[methods], route, function (req, res, params))

Register a new route with an HTTP method name and a routename. Can register multiple handlers by passing an array of method names. params contains matched partials from the route.

Match a route on a router.

handler = router.start()

Return a function that can be passed directly to http.createServer() and calls router.match() .

Installation

$ npm install server-router

See Also

wayfarer - vanilla radix-trie router

nanorouter - client-side radix-trie router

License

MIT