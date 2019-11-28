Performant radix-trie router for streaming servers.
var serverRouter = require('server-router')
var http = require('http')
var router = serverRouter({ default: '/404' })
router.route('GET', '/hello', function (req, res, params) {
res.end('hello world')
})
router.route('PUT', '/hello/:name', function (req, res, params) {
res.end('hi there ' + params.name)
})
router.route('', '/404', function (req, res, params) {
res.status = 404
res.end('404')
})
http.createServer(router.start()).listen()
Create a new router with opts.
Register a new route with an HTTP method name and a routename. Can register
multiple handlers by passing an array of method names.
params contains
matched partials from the route.
Match a route on a router.
Return a function that can be passed directly to
http.createServer() and
calls
router.match().
$ npm install server-router