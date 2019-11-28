openbase logo
server-router

by Yosh
6.1.0 (see all)

Server router

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

server-router stability

npm version build status test coverage downloads js-standard-style

Performant radix-trie router for streaming servers.

Usage

var serverRouter = require('server-router')
var http = require('http')

var router = serverRouter({ default: '/404' })

router.route('GET', '/hello', function (req, res, params) {
  res.end('hello world')
})

router.route('PUT', '/hello/:name', function (req, res, params) {
  res.end('hi there ' + params.name)
})

router.route('', '/404', function (req, res, params) {
  res.status = 404
  res.end('404')
})

http.createServer(router.start()).listen()

API

router = serverRouter(opts)

Create a new router with opts.

router.route(method|[methods], route, function (req, res, params))

Register a new route with an HTTP method name and a routename. Can register multiple handlers by passing an array of method names. params contains matched partials from the route.

router.match(req, res)

Match a route on a router.

handler = router.start()

Return a function that can be passed directly to http.createServer() and calls router.match().

Installation

$ npm install server-router

See Also

License

MIT

