Know when a server is ready to receive requests. Used in hotel.

See server-ready-cli for the command-line tool.

Install

npm install server -ready

Example

var serverReady = require ( 'server-ready' ) var port = 3000 serverReady(port, function ( err ) { if (err) return console .error( 'timeout, can\'t connect to port' ) console .log( 'port is open or has just opened' ) })

How it works?

server-ready will try to connect every 250ms to the specified port until a connection has been made or timeout has been reached ( 20s by default).

API

serverReady.timeout

Default timeout.

serverReady(port[, host][, timeout], cb)

Tries to connect to port .

License

MIT - Typicode 🌵