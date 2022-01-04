This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install serve-static
var serveStatic = require('serve-static')
Create a new middleware function to serve files from within a given root
directory. The file to serve will be determined by combining
req.url
with the provided root directory. When a file is not found, instead of
sending a 404 response, this module will instead call
next() to move on
to the next middleware, allowing for stacking and fall-backs.
Enable or disable accepting ranged requests, defaults to true.
Disabling this will not send
Accept-Ranges and ignore the contents
of the
Range request header.
Enable or disable setting
Cache-Control response header, defaults to
true. Disabling this will ignore the
immutable and
maxAge options.
Set how "dotfiles" are treated when encountered. A dotfile is a file
or directory that begins with a dot ("."). Note this check is done on
the path itself without checking if the path actually exists on the
disk. If
root is specified, only the dotfiles above the root are
checked (i.e. the root itself can be within a dotfile when set
to "deny").
'allow' No special treatment for dotfiles.
'deny' Deny a request for a dotfile and 403/
next().
'ignore' Pretend like the dotfile does not exist and 404/
next().
The default value is similar to
'ignore', with the exception that this
default will not ignore the files within a directory that begins with a dot.
Enable or disable etag generation, defaults to true.
Set file extension fallbacks. When set, if a file is not found, the given
extensions will be added to the file name and search for. The first that
exists will be served. Example:
['html', 'htm'].
The default value is
false.
Set the middleware to have client errors fall-through as just unhandled
requests, otherwise forward a client error. The difference is that client
errors like a bad request or a request to a non-existent file will cause
this middleware to simply
next() to your next middleware when this value
is
true. When this value is
false, these errors (even 404s), will invoke
next(err).
Typically
true is desired such that multiple physical directories can be
mapped to the same web address or for routes to fill in non-existent files.
The value
false can be used if this middleware is mounted at a path that
is designed to be strictly a single file system directory, which allows for
short-circuiting 404s for less overhead. This middleware will also reply to
all methods.
The default value is
true.
Enable or disable the
immutable directive in the
Cache-Control response
header, defaults to
false. If set to
true, the
maxAge option should
also be specified to enable caching. The
immutable directive will prevent
supported clients from making conditional requests during the life of the
maxAge option to check if the file has changed.
By default this module will send "index.html" files in response to a request
on a directory. To disable this set
false or to supply a new index pass a
string or an array in preferred order.
Enable or disable
Last-Modified header, defaults to true. Uses the file
system's last modified value.
Provide a max-age in milliseconds for http caching, defaults to 0. This can also be a string accepted by the ms module.
Redirect to trailing "/" when the pathname is a dir. Defaults to
true.
Function to set custom headers on response. Alterations to the headers need to
occur synchronously. The function is called as
fn(res, path, stat), where
the arguments are:
res the response object
path the file path that is being sent
stat the stat object of the file that is being sent
var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
var http = require('http')
var serveStatic = require('serve-static')
// Serve up public/ftp folder
var serve = serveStatic('public/ftp', { index: ['index.html', 'index.htm'] })
// Create server
var server = http.createServer(function onRequest (req, res) {
serve(req, res, finalhandler(req, res))
})
// Listen
server.listen(3000)
var contentDisposition = require('content-disposition')
var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
var http = require('http')
var serveStatic = require('serve-static')
// Serve up public/ftp folder
var serve = serveStatic('public/ftp', {
index: false,
setHeaders: setHeaders
})
// Set header to force download
function setHeaders (res, path) {
res.setHeader('Content-Disposition', contentDisposition(path))
}
// Create server
var server = http.createServer(function onRequest (req, res) {
serve(req, res, finalhandler(req, res))
})
// Listen
server.listen(3000)
This is a simple example of using Express.
var express = require('express')
var serveStatic = require('serve-static')
var app = express()
app.use(serveStatic('public/ftp', { index: ['default.html', 'default.htm'] }))
app.listen(3000)
This example shows a simple way to search through multiple directories.
Files are searched for in
public-optimized/ first, then
public/ second
as a fallback.
var express = require('express')
var path = require('path')
var serveStatic = require('serve-static')
var app = express()
app.use(serveStatic(path.join(__dirname, 'public-optimized')))
app.use(serveStatic(path.join(__dirname, 'public')))
app.listen(3000)
This example shows how to set a different max age depending on the served file type. In this example, HTML files are not cached, while everything else is for 1 day.
var express = require('express')
var path = require('path')
var serveStatic = require('serve-static')
var app = express()
app.use(serveStatic(path.join(__dirname, 'public'), {
maxAge: '1d',
setHeaders: setCustomCacheControl
}))
app.listen(3000)
function setCustomCacheControl (res, path) {
if (serveStatic.mime.lookup(path) === 'text/html') {
// Custom Cache-Control for HTML files
res.setHeader('Cache-Control', 'public, max-age=0')
}
}