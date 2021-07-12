Connect/Express middleware to respond with better placeholders based on request instead of 404 page

💵 Rendering 404 errors is costly

Each 404 error for assets means a new SSR request that adds extra loads to the server and increases crash chances.

👌 Graceful Responses

Sometimes, we can send better responses alongside with 404 code instead of nothing. For example, for images, we send a fallback transparent 1x1 image.

🔍 SEO Friendly

Don't allow indexing invalid URLs with ugly html pages.

Remove extra SSR loads when assets like robots.txt or favicon.ico doesn't exist.

Usage

Install package:

npm install serve-placeholder

OR

yarn add serve-placeholder

Import and use middleware:

const placeholder = require ( 'serve-placeholder' ) app.use(placeholder())

Options

handlers

A mapping from file extensions to the handler. Extensions should start with dot like .js .

You can disable any of the handlers by setting the value to null

If the value of a handler is set to false , middleware will be ignored for that extension.

statusCode

Default: 404

Sets statusCode for all handled responses. Set to false to disable overriding statusCode.

skipUnknown

Default: false

Skip middleware when no handler is defined for the current request.

Please note that if this option is set to true , then default handler will be disabled!

placeholders

Type: Object

A mapping from handler to placeholder. Values can be String or Buffer . You can disable any of the placeholders by setting the value to false .

mimes

Type: Object

A mapping from handler to the mime type. Mime type will be set as Content-Type header. You can disable sending any of the mimes by setting the value to false .

noCache

Default: true

Set headers to prevent accidentally caching 404 resources.

When enabled, these headers will be sent:

{ 'cache-control' : 'no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate' , 'expires' : '0' , 'pragma' : 'no-cache' }

Defaults

These are default handlers. You can override every of them using provided options.

Handler Extensions Mime type Placeholder default any unknown extension - - css .css text/css /* style not found */ html .html , .htm text/html <!-- page not found --> js .js application/javascript /* script not found */ json .json application/json {} map .map application/json [empty sourcemap v3 json] plain .txt , .text , .md text/plain [empty] image .png , .jpg , .jpeg , .gif , .svg , .webp , .bmp , .ico image/gif [transparent 1x1 image]

License

MIT. Made with 💖 by Nuxt.js team!