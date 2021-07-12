Connect/Express middleware to respond with better placeholders based on request instead of 404 page
💵 Rendering 404 errors is costly
👌 Graceful Responses
🔍 SEO Friendly
robots.txt or
favicon.ico doesn't exist.
Install package:
npm install serve-placeholder
OR
yarn add serve-placeholder
Import and use middleware:
const placeholder = require('serve-placeholder')
// import placeholder from 'serve-placeholder'
// [regular middleware such as serve-static]
// Response with appreciate placeholders
app.use(placeholder())
//app.use(placeholder({ /* options */ }))
// [global error handler]
handlers
A mapping from file extensions to the handler. Extensions should start with dot like
.js.
You can disable any of the handlers by setting the value to
null
If the value of a handler is set to
false, middleware will be ignored for that extension.
statusCode
404
Sets
statusCode for all handled responses. Set to
false to disable overriding statusCode.
skipUnknown
false
Skip middleware when no handler is defined for the current request.
Please note that if this option is set to
true, then
default handler will be disabled!
placeholders
Object
A mapping from handler to placeholder. Values can be
String or
Buffer. You can disable any of the placeholders by setting the value to
false.
mimes
Object
A mapping from handler to the mime type. Mime type will be set as
Content-Type header. You can disable sending any of the mimes by setting the value to
false.
noCache
true
Set headers to prevent accidentally caching 404 resources.
When enabled, these headers will be sent:
{
'cache-control': 'no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate',
'expires': '0',
'pragma': 'no-cache'
}
These are default handlers. You can override every of them using provided options.
|Handler
|Extensions
|Mime type
|Placeholder
default
|any unknown extension
|-
|-
css
.css
text/css
/* style not found */
html
.html,
.htm
text/html
<!-- page not found -->
js
.js
application/javascript
/* script not found */
json
.json
application/json
{}
map
.map
application/json
|[empty sourcemap v3 json]
plain
.txt,
.text,
.md
text/plain
|[empty]
image
.png,
.jpg,
.jpeg,
.gif,
.svg,
.webp,
.bmp,
.ico
image/gif
|[transparent 1x1 image]
