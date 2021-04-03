Serves pages that contain directory listings for a given path.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install serve-index
var serveIndex = require('serve-index')
Returns middlware that serves an index of the directory in the given
path.
The
path is based off the
req.url value, so a
req.url of
'/some/dir
with a
path of
'public' will look at
'public/some/dir'. If you are using
something like
express, you can change the URL "base" with
app.use (see
the express example).
Serve index accepts these properties in the options object.
Apply this filter function to files. Defaults to
false. The
filter function
is called for each file, with the signature
filter(filename, index, files, dir)
where
filename is the name of the file,
index is the array index,
files is
the array of files and
dir is the absolute path the file is located (and thus,
the directory the listing is for).
Display hidden (dot) files. Defaults to
false.
Display icons. Defaults to
false.
Optional path to a CSS stylesheet. Defaults to a built-in stylesheet.
Optional path to an HTML template or a function that will render a HTML string. Defaults to a built-in template.
When given a string, the string is used as a file path to load and then the following tokens are replaced in templates:
{directory} with the name of the directory.
{files} with the HTML of an unordered list of file links.
{linked-path} with the HTML of a link to the directory.
{style} with the specified stylesheet and embedded images.
When given as a function, the function is called as
template(locals, callback)
and it needs to invoke
callback(error, htmlString). The following are the
provided locals:
directory is the directory being displayed (where
/ is the root).
displayIcons is a Boolean for if icons should be rendered or not.
fileList is a sorted array of files in the directory. The array contains
objects with the following properties:
name is the relative name for the file.
stat is a
fs.Stats object for the file.
path is the full filesystem path to
directory.
style is the default stylesheet or the contents of the
stylesheet option.
viewName is the view name provided by the
view option.
Display mode.
tiles and
details are available. Defaults to
tiles.
var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
var http = require('http')
var serveIndex = require('serve-index')
var serveStatic = require('serve-static')
// Serve directory indexes for public/ftp folder (with icons)
var index = serveIndex('public/ftp', {'icons': true})
// Serve up public/ftp folder files
var serve = serveStatic('public/ftp')
// Create server
var server = http.createServer(function onRequest(req, res){
var done = finalhandler(req, res)
serve(req, res, function onNext(err) {
if (err) return done(err)
index(req, res, done)
})
})
// Listen
server.listen(3000)
var express = require('express')
var serveIndex = require('serve-index')
var app = express()
// Serve URLs like /ftp/thing as public/ftp/thing
// The express.static serves the file contents
// The serveIndex is this module serving the directory
app.use('/ftp', express.static('public/ftp'), serveIndex('public/ftp', {'icons': true}))
// Listen
app.listen(3000)