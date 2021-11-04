openbase logo
Readme

Build Status Install Size

Assuming you would like to serve a static site, single page application or just a static file (no matter if on your device or on the local network), this package is just the right choice for you.

Once it's time to push your site to production, we recommend using Vercel.

In general, serve also provides a neat interface for listing the directory's contents:

Screenshot

Usage

The quickest way to get started is to just run npx serve in your project's directory.

If you prefer, you can also install the package globally using Yarn (you'll need at least Node.js LTS):

yarn global add serve

Once that's done, you can run this command inside your project's directory...

serve

...or specify which folder you want to serve:

serve folder_name

Finally, run this command to see a list of all available options:

serve --help

Now you understand how the package works! 🎉

Configuration

To customize serve's behavior, create a serve.json file in the public folder and insert any of these properties.

API

The core of serve is serve-handler, which can be used as middleware in existing HTTP servers:

const handler = require('serve-handler');
const http = require('http');

const server = http.createServer((request, response) => {
  // You pass two more arguments for config and middleware
  // More details here: https://github.com/vercel/serve-handler#options
  return handler(request, response);
})

server.listen(3000, () => {
  console.log('Running at http://localhost:3000');
});

NOTE: You can also replace http.createServer with micro, if you want.

Contributing

  1. Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device
  2. Uninstall serve if it's already installed: npm uninstall -g serve
  3. Link it to the global module directory: npm link

After that, you can use the serve command everywhere. Here's a list of issues that are great for beginners.

Credits

This project used to be called "list" and "micro-list". But thanks to TJ Holowaychuk handing us the new name, it's now called "serve" (which is much more definite).

Author

Leo Lamprecht (@notquiteleo) - Vercel

100
Charles821153 Ratings47 Reviews
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Serve is my goto library / CLI tool when bundling out frontend projects. I mainly use this to serve the final build over the network for hosting it locally for testing and demoing. Although I dont use this in production(i use pm2) this is a nice addition to development environment.

1
abhijithvijayan
ShaminKochi, Kerala51 Ratings50 Reviews
Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

I use serve in all my frontend projects. Serve makes it easier to run a local server to serve your html and javascript files, of course you can just open the file in the browser and view the page. But most of the time this won’t work in your app if you have absolute paths and it can cause some import issues. Serve helps me to see how the webpage is going to look like after I build it and deploy it to a static file hosting. It helps you emulate the webpage without all the bundler things.

0
Moe Salah113 Ratings86 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I've used this plugin countless times to prototype or demo static websites to customers, and it's always been pretty straightforward and easy to use and start a web server using it. And the fact that it also supports SPA routing out of the box is an absolute game changer! I would advise though that you use this plugin for demo/development purposes only and not for production deployments since an Nginx or Apache-based web server would perform much faster and more efficiently

0
Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings72 Reviews
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Serve is a quick hosting tool for the files in web. I found it easy as python simple server module. I use this frequently for hosting static assets across the web. The error handling mechanisam is really clean and support for fallback conditions is a great highlight. Serve can scale up with fastify framework when compared with express. Serve can be used in global level and application level also but inbuilt type support is missing

0
Christopher MAUGIS/France/Paris/Zek0Faws28 Ratings33 Reviews
I like new stuff.
September 7, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

You need an easy server to test your react app (or even HTML pages) here's serve. In one command it boot up a lovely server on your localhost, on a specific port (if the default one doesn't suits you). Your app will work just as in produciton. It can be used to list files in a specific directory either. Simply to use, easy to set up. I recommand to download it as a global package and not as a project dependency

0

