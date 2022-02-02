Very low overhead Node.js logger.
$ npm install pino
If you would like to install pino v6, refer to https://github.com/pinojs/pino/tree/v6.x.
const logger = require('pino')()
logger.info('hello world')
const child = logger.child({ a: 'property' })
child.info('hello child!')
This produces:
{"level":30,"time":1531171074631,"msg":"hello world","pid":657,"hostname":"Davids-MBP-3.fritz.box"}
{"level":30,"time":1531171082399,"msg":"hello child!","pid":657,"hostname":"Davids-MBP-3.fritz.box","a":"property"}
For using Pino with a web framework see:
http
The
pino-pretty module can be used to
format logs during development:
Due to Node's single-threaded event-loop, it's highly recommended that sending, alert triggering, reformatting and all forms of log processing be conducted in a separate process or thread.
In Pino terminology we call all log processors "transports", and recommend that the
transports be run in a worker thread using our
pino.transport API.
For more details see our Transports⇗ document.
Using minimum resources for logging is very important. Log messages tend to get added over time and this can lead to a throttling effect on applications – such as reduced requests per second.
In many cases, Pino is over 5x faster than alternatives.
See the Benchmarks document for comparisons.
Pino supports to being bundled using tools like webpack or esbuild.
See Bundling document for more informations.
Pino is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
Logo and identity designed by Cosmic Fox Design: https://www.behance.net/cosmicfox.
Licensed under MIT.