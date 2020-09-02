A progressive React serverside-rendering framework.

Motivation

I love using Next.js, but most of my projects need to use our own web server framework while Next.js run it own server. So I begin making a SSR framework (core) that like Next.js but open for server implementation. It does all the building, compiling, rendering-to-string things and give the rest render-to-html things to your own web server.

Read the announcing post

Integrations

Quick Start

npm i serlina react react-dom --save

Create a folder structure like:

├── index.js ├── pages │ └── page1.js

export default () => { return < div > Hello Serlina! </ div > }

And implement a most simple http server:

const { Serlina } = require ( 'serlina' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) const http = require ( 'http' ) const serlina = new Serlina({ baseDir : path.resolve(__dirname, './' ) }) serlina.prepare() .then( () => { http.createServer( async (req, res) => { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/html' }) if (req.url === '/page1' ) { const rendered = await serlina.render( 'page1' ) res.write(rendered.body) } else { res.write( 'works!' ) } res.end() }).listen( 8090 ) }) .catch( console .error)

Open http://localhost:8090/page1 , you will see the page you wrote in React!

Documentation

Visit Full Doc

Who is using?

Please create an issue or PR to tell us you are using Serlina!

Development

npm run bootstrap npm test

License

MIT License