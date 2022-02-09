Serenity is an ASP.NET Core / TypeScript application platform designed to simplify and shorten development of data-centric business applications with a service based architecture.
It aims to make development easier while reducing maintenance costs by avoiding boiler-plate code, reducing the time spent on repetitive tasks and applying best software design practices.
See Serenity Developer Guide at https://serenity.is/docs/ for documentation, and step by step tutorials.
Serenity Blog:
Serenity Slack Chat: For join https://join.slack.com/t/serenityplatform/shared_invite/zt-puwqtfpv-3eQnXe_yTdVfB4hMhk6U_w
The easiest and fastest way to get your hands dirty on Serenity is by using a sample application template (Serene) from Visual Studio Gallery at https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=VolkanCeylan.SereneSerenityApplicationTemplate
You can also install it directly from Visual Studio, from Extensions => Manage Extensions => Online and searching for SERENE.
Serene source code is available in its own repository at https://github.com/serenity-is/serene.
See Installation Guide for prerequisites and setup information
You may contribute to the project by opening a pull request, adding documentation, sample source code, asking a question or suggesting an improvement etc. Just open an issue here with relevant links.
Please help spread the word by posting in blogs, forums, social media, starring project in GitHub, or reviewing the Serene extension in VSGallery.
Serenity is a free and open source project with MIT licence, which permits usage in commercial applications.
We offer premium support packages at http://serenity.is. They also include StartSharp template with advanced samples, features and modules.
Visit this blog post for more information about what is available in premium support and StartSharp.
Paid support options are available from the author and a team of Serenity professionals. Contact us for details.
Starting Point Videos (by @sayuga):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHGyxXj-vI32YaRs0v3HvKw (misses captions at the moment)
Serenity Youtube Channel (by @samdubey):
https://www.youtube.com/c/SerenityApplicationFramework
Introduction to Serene: (by @samdubey)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_AqRl_U_gcw
Movie Tutorial
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMr_-cvwVIMWBsgWWUYdbHxBHPrOSzWVf
Setting up Continuous Deployment on Microsoft Azure for Serenity Applications: (by @samdubey)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcywhS9k9Wc
Serenity Application Deployment to Microsoft Azure (by @samdubey):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkU6iVFlWl8
Serenity Videos in Arabic (by @MohamedEbrahimSaad):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op15-Q2TDjg&list=PLZyQU-WOzZF0Ub4jHd-LXT_hzHsUd5oD4