Serialize and deserialize complex object graphs to JSON
Serializr is a utility library that helps converting json structures into complex object graphs and the other way around. For a quick overview, read the introduction blog post
Features:
Non-features:
From npm:
npm install serializr --save
From CDN: https://unpkg.com/serializr which declares the global
serializr object.
import {
createModelSchema,
primitive,
reference,
list,
object,
identifier,
serialize,
deserialize
} from "serializr"
// Example model classes
class User {
uuid = Math.floor(Math.random() * 10000)
displayName = "John Doe"
}
class Message {
message = "Test"
author = null
comments = []
}
function fetchUserSomewhere(uuid) {
// Lets pretend to actually fetch a user; but not.
// In a real app this might be a database query
const user = new User()
user.uuid = uuid
user.displayName = `John Doe ${uuid}`
return user
}
function findUserById(uuid, callback, context) {
// This is a lookup function
// uuid is the identifier being resolved
// callback is a node style callback function to be invoked with the found object (as second arg) or an error (first arg)
// context is an object detailing the execution context of the serializer now
callback(null, fetchUserSomewhere(uuid))
}
// Create model schemas
createModelSchema(Message, {
message: primitive(),
author: reference(User, findUserById),
comments: list(object(Message))
})
createModelSchema(User, {
uuid: identifier(),
displayName: primitive()
})
// can now deserialize and serialize!
const message = deserialize(Message, {
message: "Hello world",
author: 17,
comments: [
{
message: "Welcome!",
author: 23
}
]
})
const json = serialize(message)
console.dir(message, { colors: true, depth: 10 })
With decorators (TypeScript or ESNext) building model schemas is even more trivial:
import {
createModelSchema,
primitive,
reference,
list,
object,
identifier,
serialize,
deserialize,
getDefaultModelSchema,
serializable
} from "serializr"
class User {
@serializable(identifier())
uuid = Math.random()
@serializable
displayName = "John Doe"
}
class Message {
@serializable
message = "Test"
@serializable(object(User))
author = null
// Self referencing decorators work in Babel 5.x and Typescript. See below for more.
@serializable(list(object(Message)))
comments = []
}
// You can now deserialize and serialize!
const message = deserialize(Message, {
message: "Hello world",
author: { uuid: 1, displayName: "Alice" },
comments: [
{
message: "Welcome!",
author: { uuid: 1, displayName: "Bob" }
}
]
})
console.dir(message, { colors: true, depth: 10 })
// We can call serialize without the first argument here
//because the schema can be inferred from the decorated classes
const json = serialize(message)
Decorator: Caveats
Babel 6.x does not allow decorators to self-reference during their creation, so the above code would not work for the Message class. Instead write:
class Message {
@serializable message = "Test"
@serializable(object(User))
author = null
comments = []
constructor() {
getDefaultModelSchema(Message).props["comments"] = list(object(Message))
}
}
TypeScript
Enable the compiler option
experimentalDecorators in
tsconfig.json or pass it as flag
--experimentalDecorators to the compiler.
Babel 7.x:
Install support for decorators:
npm i --save-dev @babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties @babel/plugin-proposal-decorators. And enable it in your
.babelrc file:
{
"presets": ["@babel/preset-env"],
"plugins": [
["@babel/plugin-proposal-decorators", { "legacy": true }],
["@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties", { "loose": true }]
]
}
Babel 6.x:
Install support for decorators:
npm i --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy. And enable it in your
.babelrc file:
{
"presets": ["es2015", "stage-1"],
"plugins": ["transform-decorators-legacy"]
}
Babel 5.x
{
"stage": 1
}
Probably you have more plugins and presets in your
.babelrc already, note that the order is important and
transform-decorators-legacy should come as first.
The two most important functions exposed by serializr are
serialize(modelschema?, object) -> json tree and
deserialize(modelschema, json tree) -> object graph.
What are those model schemas?
The driving concept behind (de)serialization is a ModelSchema. It describes how model object instances can be (de)serialize to json.
A simple model schema looks like this:
const todoSchema = {
factory: context => new Todo(),
extends: ModelSchema,
props: {
modelfield: PropSchema
}
}
The
factory tells how to construct new instances during deserialization.
The optional
extends property denotes that this model schema inherits its props from another model schema.
The props section describes how individual model properties are to be (de)serialized. Their names match the model field names.
The combination
fieldname: true is simply a shorthand for
fieldname: primitive()
For convenience, model schemas can be stored on the constructor function of a class. This allows you to pass in a class reference wherever a model schema is required. See the examples below.
PropSchemas contain the strategy on how individual fields should be serialized. It denotes whether a field is a primitive, list, whether it needs to be aliased, refers to other model objects etc. PropSchemas are composable. See the API section below for the details, but these are the built-in property schemas:
primitive(): Serialize a field as primitive value
identifier(): Serialize a field as primitive value, use it as identifier when serializing references (see
reference)
date(): Serializes dates (as epoch number)
alias(name, propSchema): Serializes a field under a different name
list(propSchema): Serializes an array based collection
map(propSchema): Serializes an Map or string key based collection
mapAsArray(propSchema, keyPropertyName): Serializes a map to an array of elements
object(modelSchema): Serializes an child model element
reference(modelSchema, lookupFunction?): Serializes a reference to another model element
custom(serializeFunction, deserializeFunction): Create your own property serializer by providing two functions, one that converts modelValue to jsonValue, and one that does the inverse
"*": true that serializes all enumerable, non mentioned values as primitive
It is possible to define your own prop schemas. You can define your own propSchema by creating a function that returns an object with the following signature:
{
serializer: (sourcePropertyValue: any) => jsonValue,
deserializer: (jsonValue: any, callback: (err, targetPropertyValue: any) => void, context?, currentPropertyValue?) => void
}
For inspiration, take a look at the source code of the existing ones on how they work, it is pretty straightforward.
The context object is an advanced feature and can be used to obtain additional context-related information about the deserialization process.
context is available as:
ref prop schema's (see below)
deserializer of a custom propSchema
When deserializing a model element / property, the following fields are available on the context object:
json: Returns the complete current json object that is being deserialized
target: The object currently being deserialized. This is the object that is returned from the factory function.
parentContext: Returns the parent context of the current context. For example if a child element is being deserialized, the
context.target refers to the current model object, and
context.parentContext.target refers to the parent model object that owns the current model object.
args: If custom arguments were passed to the
deserialize /
update function, they are available as
context.args.
A PropSchema can be further parameterized using AdditionalPropArgs. Currently, they can be used to specify lifecycle functions. During deserialization they can be useful, e.g. in case you want to
It is possible to define those functions by passing them as additional property arguments to the propSchema during its creation.
const myHandler = {
beforeDeserialize: function(
callback,
jsonValue,
jsonParentValue,
propNameOrIndex,
context,
propDef
) {
if (typeof jsonValue === "string") {
callback(null, jsonValue)
} else if (typeof jsonValue === "number") {
callback(null, jsonValue.toString())
} else {
callback(new Error("something went wrong before deserialization"))
}
},
afterDeserialize: function(
callback,
error,
newValue,
jsonValue,
jsonParentValue,
propNameOrIndex,
context,
propDef
) {
if (!error && newValue !== "needs change") {
callback(null, newValue)
} else if (!error && newValue === "needs change") {
callback(new Error(), "changed value")
} else {
callback(error)
}
}
}
class MyData {
@serializable(primitive(myHandler))
mySimpleField
}
A more detailed example can be found in test/typescript/ts.ts.
ModelSchema<T>src
targetClass?: Clazz<any>
factory: (context: Context) => T
props: Props<T>
extends?: ModelSchema<any>
PropSchemasrc
serializer: PropSerializer
deserializer: PropDeserializer
beforeDeserialize?: BeforeDeserializeFunc
afterDeserialize?: AfterDeserializeFunc
pattern?: undefined | { test: (propName: string) => boolean }
Filter properties to which this schema applies. Used with
ModelSchema.props["*"].
jsonname?: undefined | string
identifier?: undefined | true
paramNumber?: undefined | number
AdditionalPropArgs = Pick<PropSchema,
"beforeDeserialize" |
"afterDeserialize" |
"pattern"> src
Can be passed to function which create
PropSchemas to set additional properties.
AfterDeserializeFunc = (callback: (err: any, value: any) => void, err: any, newValue: any, jsonValue: any, jsonParentValue: any, propNameOrIndex: string | number | symbol, context: Context, propDef: PropSchema) => void src
BeforeDeserializeFunc = (callback: (err: any, value: any) => void, jsonValue: any, jsonParentValue: any, propNameOrIndex: string | number, context: Context, propDef: PropSchema) => void src
Clazz<T> = { } src
ClazzOrModelSchema<T> = ModelSchema<T> | Clazz<T> src
PropDef = PropSchema | boolean | undefined src
PropDeserializer = (jsonValue: any, callback: (err?: any, targetPropertyValue?: any | typeof SKIP) => void, context: Context, currentPropertyValue?: any) => void src
PropSerializer = (sourcePropertyValue: any, key: string | number | symbol, sourceObject: any) => any | typeof SKIP src
Props<T> = { } src
true is shorthand for
primitive(). false/undefined will be ignored
RefLookupFunction = (id: string, callback: (err: any, result: any) => void, context: Context) => void src
RegisterFunction = (id: any, object: any, context: Context) => void src
SKIPsrc
If you want to skip serialization or deserialization, you can use SKIP.
const schema = createSimpleSchema({
a: custom(
() => SKIP,
v => v,
),
})
serialize(s, { a: 4 }) // {}
deserialize(s, { "a": 4 }) // { a: 4 }
// Skipping deserialization with computed mobx property.
class TodoState {
// Todo.category is @serializable(reference(...))
@serializable(list(object(Todo)))
@observable
todos: Todo[]
// we want to serialize the categories, so that the references in
// this.todos can be resolved, but we don't want to set this property
@serializable(
list(object(TodoCategory),
{ afterDeserialize: callback => callback(undefined, SKIP) }))
@computed
get categories() {
return this.todos.map(todo => todo.category)
}
}
alias(name: string, propSchema?: PropDef): PropSchema src
Alias indicates that this model property should be named differently in the generated json. Alias should be the outermost propschema.
createModelSchema(Todo, {
title: alias('task', primitive()),
})
serialize(new Todo('test')) // { "task": "test" }
cancelDeserialize<T>(instance: T): void src
Cancels an asynchronous deserialization or update operation for the specified target object.
createModelSchema<T>(clazz: Clazz<T>, props: Props, factory?: undefined | ((context: Context) => T)): ModelSchema<T> src
Creates a model schema that (de)serializes an object created by a constructor function (class). The created model schema is associated by the targeted type as default model schema, see setDefaultModelSchema. Its factory method is
() => new clazz() (unless overriden, see third arg).
function Todo(title, done) {
this.title = title
this.done = done
}
createModelSchema(Todo, {
title: true,
done: true,
})
const json = serialize(new Todo('Test', false))
const todo = deserialize(Todo, json)
createSimpleSchema<T>(props: Props): ModelSchema<T> src
Creates a model schema that (de)serializes from / to plain javascript objects. Its factory method is:
() => ({})
const todoSchema = createSimpleSchema({
title: true,
done: true,
})
const json = serialize(todoSchema, { title: 'Test', done: false })
const todo = deserialize(todoSchema, json)
custom(serializer: PropSerializer, deserializer: (jsonValue: any, context: Context, oldValue: any, callback: (err: any, result: any | typeof SKIP) => void) => void, additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
Can be used to create simple custom propSchema. Multiple things can be done inside of a custom propSchema, like deserializing and serializing other (polymorphic) objects, skipping the serialization of something or checking the context of the obj being (de)serialized.
The
custom function takes two parameters, the
serializer function and the
deserializer function.
The
serializer function has the signature:
(value, key, obj) => void
When serializing the object
{a: 1} the
serializer function will be called with
serializer(1, 'a', {a: 1}).
The
deserializer function has the following signature for synchronous processing
(value, context, oldValue) => void
For asynchronous processing the function expects the following signature
(value, context, oldValue, callback) => void
When deserializing the object
{b: 2} the
deserializer function will be called with
deserializer(2, contextObj) (contextObj reference).
const schemaDefault = createSimpleSchema({
a: custom(
v => v + 2,
v => v - 2
)
})
serialize(schemaDefault, { a: 4 }) // { "a": 6 }
deserialize(schemaDefault, { "a": 6 }) // { a: 4 }
const schemaWithAsyncProps = createSimpleSchema({
a: custom(
v => v + 2,
(v, context, oldValue, callback) =>
somePromise(v, context, oldValue)
.then(result => callback(null, result - 2))
.catch(err => callback(err))
)
})
serialize(schemaWithAsyncProps, { a: 4 }) // { "a": 6 }
deserialize(schemaWithAsyncProps, { "a": 6 }, (err, res) => {
res // { a: 4 }
}
custom(serializer: PropSerializer, deserializer: (jsonValue: any, context: Context, oldValue: any) => any | typeof SKIP, additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
date(additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
Similar to primitive, serializes instances of Date objects
deserialize<T>(modelschema: ClazzOrModelSchema<T>, jsonArray: any[], callback?: undefined | ((err: any, result: T[]) => void), customArgs?: any): T[] src
Deserializes a json structure into an object graph.
This process might be asynchronous (for example if there are references with an asynchronous lookup function). The function returns an object (or array of objects), but the returned object might be incomplete until the callback has fired as well (which might happen immediately)
deserialize<T>(modelschema: ClazzOrModelSchema<T>, json: any, callback?: undefined | ((err: any, result: T) => void), customArgs?: any): T src
getDefaultModelSchema<T>(thing: any): ModelSchema<T> | undefined src
Returns the standard model schema associated with a class / constructor function
identifier(arg1?: RegisterFunction | AdditionalPropArgs, arg2?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
list(propSchema: PropSchema, additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
List indicates that this property contains a list of things. Accepts a sub model schema to serialize the contents
class SubTask {}
class Task {}
class Todo {}
createModelSchema(SubTask, {
title: true,
})
createModelSchema(Todo, {
title: true,
subTask: list(object(SubTask)),
})
const todo = deserialize(Todo, {
title: 'Task',
subTask: [
{
title: 'Sub task 1',
},
],
})
map(propSchema: PropSchema, additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
Similar to list, but map represents a string keyed dynamic collection. This can be both plain objects (default) or ES6 Map like structures. This will be inferred from the initial value of the targetted attribute.
mapAsArray(propSchema: PropSchema, keyPropertyName: string, additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
Similar to map, mapAsArray can be used to serialize a map-like collection where the key is contained in the 'value object'. Example: consider Map<id: number, customer: Customer> where the Customer object has the id stored on itself. mapAsArray stores all values from the map into an array which is serialized. Deserialization returns a ES6 Map or plain object object where the
keyPropertyName of each object is used for keys. For ES6 maps this has the benefit of being allowed to have non-string keys in the map. The serialized json also may be slightly more compact.
object(modelSchema: ClazzOrModelSchema<any>, additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
object indicates that this property contains an object that needs to be (de)serialized using its own model schema.
N.B. mind issues with circular dependencies when importing model schema's from other files! The module resolve algorithm might expose classes before
createModelSchema is executed for the target class.
class SubTask {}
class Todo {}
createModelSchema(SubTask, {
title: true,
})
createModelSchema(Todo, {
title: true,
subTask: object(SubTask),
})
const todo = deserialize(Todo, {
title: 'Task',
subTask: {
title: 'Sub task',
},
})
optional(propSchema?: PropSchema | boolean): PropSchema src
Optional indicates that this model property shouldn't be serialized if it isn't present.
Note that if we use
optional together with another prop schema such as
custom, the prop schema for
custom will be applied first and the result of that serialization will be used to feed into
optional. As such, it might be better to just use
custom with
SKIP to achieve the same goal.
createModelSchema(Todo, {
title: optional(primitive()),
user: optional(custom(value => value?.name, () => SKIP))
})
serialize(new Todo()) // {}
primitive(additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
Indicates that this field contains a primitive value (or Date) which should be serialized literally to json.
createModelSchema(Todo, {
title: primitive(),
})
serialize(new Todo('test')) // { "title": "test" }
raw(additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
Indicates that this field is only need to putted in the serialized json or deserialized instance, without any transformations. Stay with its original value
createModelSchema(Model, {
rawData: raw(),
})
serialize(new Model({ rawData: { a: 1, b: [], c: {} } } }))
// { "rawData": { a: 1, b: [], c: {} } } }
reference(modelSchema: ClazzOrModelSchema<any>, lookupFn?: RefLookupFunction, additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
reference can be used to (de)serialize references that point to other models.
The first parameter should be either a ModelSchema that has an
identifier() property (see identifier) or a string that represents which attribute in the target object represents the identifier of the object.
The second parameter is a lookup function that is invoked during deserialization to resolve an identifier to an object. Its signature should be as follows:
lookupFunction(identifier, callback, context) where: 1.
identifier is the identifier being resolved 2.
callback is a node style calblack function to be invoked with the found object (as second arg) or an error (first arg) 3.
context see context.
The lookupFunction is optional. If it is not provided, it will try to find an object of the expected type and required identifier within the same JSON document
N.B. mind issues with circular dependencies when importing model schemas from other files! The module resolve algorithm might expose classes before
createModelSchema is executed for the target class.
class User {}
class Post {}
createModelSchema(User, {
uuid: identifier(),
displayname: primitive(),
})
createModelSchema(Post, {
author: reference(User, findUserById),
message: primitive(),
})
function findUserById(uuid, callback) {
fetch('http://host/user/' + uuid)
.then(userData => {
deserialize(User, userData, callback)
})
.catch(callback)
}
deserialize(
Post,
{
message: 'Hello World',
author: 234,
},
(err, post) => {
console.log(post)
}
)
reference(modelSchema: ClazzOrModelSchema<any>, additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
reference(identifierAttr: string, lookupFn: RefLookupFunction, additionalArgs?: AdditionalPropArgs): PropSchema src
serializable(propSchema: PropDef): (target: any, key: string, baseDescriptor?: PropertyDescriptor) => void src
Decorator that defines a new property mapping on the default model schema for the class it is used in.
When using typescript, the decorator can also be used on fields declared as constructor arguments (using the
private /
protected /
public keywords). The default factory will then invoke the constructor with the correct arguments as well.
class Todo {
@serializable(primitive())
title // shorthand for primitives
@serializable
done
constructor(title, done) {
this.title = title
this.done = done
}
}
const json = serialize(new Todo('Test', false))
const todo = deserialize(Todo, json)
serializable(target: any, key: string, baseDescriptor?: PropertyDescriptor): void src
serialize<T>(modelSchema: ClazzOrModelSchema<T>, instance: T): any src
Serializes an object (graph) into json using the provided model schema. The model schema can be omitted if the object type has a default model schema associated with it. If a list of objects is provided, they should have an uniform type.
serialize<T>(instance: T): any src
serializeAll<T>(clazz: Clazz<T>): Clazz<T> src
The
serializeAll decorator can used on a class to signal that all primitive properties, or complex properties with a name matching a
pattern, should be serialized automatically.
@serializeAll
class Store {
a = 3
b
}
const store = new Store()
store.c = 5
store.d = {}
serialize(store) // { "c": 5 }
class DataType {
@serializable
x
@serializable
y
}
@serializeAll(/^[a-z]$/, DataType)
class ComplexStore {
}
const store = new ComplexStore()
store.a = {x: 1, y: 2}
store.b = {}
store.somethingElse = 5
serialize(store) // { a: {x: 1, y: 2}, b: { x: undefined, y: undefined } }
serializeAll(pattern: RegExp, propertyType: PropDef | Clazz<any>): (clazz: Clazz<any>) => Clazz<any> src
setDefaultModelSchema<T>(clazz: Clazz<T>, modelSchema: ModelSchema<T>): ModelSchema<T> src
Sets the default model schema for class / constructor function. Everywhere where a model schema is required as argument, this class / constructor function can be passed in as well (for example when using
object or
ref.
When passing an instance of this class to
serialize, it is not required to pass the model schema as first argument anymore, because the default schema will be inferred from the instance type.
update<T>(modelschema: ClazzOrModelSchema<T>, instance: T, json: any, callback?: undefined | ((err: any, result: T) => void), customArgs?: any): void src
Similar to deserialize, but updates an existing object instance. Properties will always updated entirely, but properties not present in the json will be kept as is. Further this method behaves similar to deserialize.
update<T>(instance: T, json: any, callback?: undefined | ((err: any, result: T) => void), customArgs?: any): void src
const todoSchema = {
factory: () => {},
props: {
task: primitive(),
owner: reference("_userId", UserStore.findUserById), // attribute of the owner attribute of a todo + lookup function
subTasks: alias("children", list(object(todoSchema)))
}
}
const todo = deserialize(
todoSchema,
{ task: "grab coffee", owner: 17, children: [] },
(err, todo) => {
console.log("finished loading todos")
}
)
const todoJson = serialize(todoSchema, todo)
function Todo(parentTodo) {
this.parent = parentTodo // available in subTasks
}
const todoSchema = {
factory: context => new Todo(context.parent),
props: {
task: primitive(),
owner: reference("_userId", UserStore.findUserById), // attribute of the owner attribute of a todo + lookup function
subTasks: alias("children", list(object(todoSchema)))
}
}
setDefaultModelSchema(Todo, todoSchema)
const todo = deserialize(
Todo, // just pass the constructor name, schema will be picked up
{ task: "grab coffee", owner: 17, children: [] },
(err, todos) => {
console.log("finished loading todos")
}
)
const todoJson = serialize(todo) // no need to pass schema explicitly
function Todo() {}
// creates a default factory, () => new Todo(), stores the schema as default model schema
createModelSchema(Todo, {
task: primitive()
})
const todo = deserialize(
Todo, // just pass the constructor name, schema will be picked up
{ task: "grab coffee", owner: 17, children: [] },
(err, todos) => console.log("finished loading todos")
)
const todoJson = serialize(todo) // no need to pass schema explicitly
class Todo {
@serializable(primitive())
task = "Grab coffee"
@serializable(reference("_userId", UserStore.findUserById))
owner = null
@serializable(alias("children", list(object(todoSchema))))
subTasks = []
}
// note that (de)serialize also accepts lists
const todos = deserialize(
Todo,
[
{
task: "grab coffee",
owner: 17,
children: []
}
],
(err, todos) => console.log("finished loading todos")
)
const todoJson = serialize(todos)
const someTodoStoreById = {}
getDefaultModelSchema(Todo).factory = context => {
const json = context.json
if (someTodoStoreById[json.id]) return someTodoStoreById[json.id] // reuse instance
return (someTodoStoreById[json.id] = new Todo())
}
This pattern is useful to avoid singletons but allow to pass context specific data to constructors. This can be done by passing custom data to
deserialize /
update as last argument,
which will be available as
context.args on all places where context is available:
class User {
constructor(someStore) {
// User needs access to someStore, for whatever reason
}
}
// create model schema with custom factory
createModelSchema(User, { username: true }, context => {
return new User(context.args.someStore)
})
// don't want singletons!
const someStore = new SomeStore()
// provide somestore through context of the deserialization process
const user = deserialize(User, someJson, (err, user) => console.log("done"), {
someStore: someStore
})
// models.js:
import { observable, computed } from "mobx"
import { serializable, identifier } from "serializr"
function randomId() {
return Math.floor(Math.random() * 100000)
}
export class Box {
@serializable(identifier())
id = randomId()
@serializable
@observable
x = 0
@serializable
@observable
y = 0
@serializable
@observable
location = 0
constructor(location, x, y) {
this.location = location
this.x = x
this.y = y
}
@serializable
@computed
get area() {
return this.x * this.y
}
}
export class Arrow {
@serializable(identifier())
id = randomId()
@serializable(reference(Box))
from
@serializable(reference(Box))
to
}
// store.js:
import { observable, transaction } from "mobx"
import { createSimpleSchema, identifier, list, serialize, deserialize, update } from "serializr"
import { Box, Arrow } from "./models"
// The store that holds our domain: boxes and arrows
const store = observable({
boxes: [],
arrows: [],
selection: null
})
// Model of the store itself
const storeModel = createSimpleSchema({
boxes: list(object(Box)),
arrows: list(object(Arrow)),
selection: reference(Box)
})
// Example Data
// You can push data in as a class
store.boxes.push(new Box("Rotterdam", 100, 100), new Box("Vienna", 650, 300))
// Or it can be an raw javascript object with the right properties
store.arrows.push({
id: randomId(),
from: store.boxes[0],
to: store.boxes[1]
})
// (de) serialize functions
function serializeState(store) {
return serialize(storeModel, store)
}
function deserializeState(store, json) {
transaction(() => {
update(storeModel, store, json)
})
}
// Print ... out for debugging
console.dir(serializeState(store), { depth: 10, colors: true })
"*": true respect extends clauses