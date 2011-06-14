openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

serializer

by af83
0.0.3 (see all)

Module providing functions to go from JSON obj to [opaque] string or vice & versa.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

148

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

11yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Serializer

This module provides function to go from JSON obj to [opaque] string or vice & versa.

  • stringify(obj): Returns dump of the given JSON obj as a str. There is no encryption, and it might not be safe. Might throw an error.
  • parse(str): Returns obj loaded from given string (result of dump_str function). Might throw an error.
  • [signStr(str, key): Returns base64url signed sha1 hash of str using key.]
  • secureStringify(obj, encrypt_key, validate_key): Return str representing the given obj. It is signed and encrypted using the given keys.
  • secureParse(str, encrypt_key, validate_key): Given a string resulting from dump_secure_str, load corresponding JSON.
  • createSecureSerializer(encrypt_key, validate_key): Return class to store encryption/validation keys in a more convenient way. The object created will have the methods parse(obj) and stringify(str) corresponding to secureParse and secureStringify.

The cypher used is aes256, the crypted data are in hex. The signing process uses HMAC with SHA1.

Tests

$> npm install vows
$> vows test_serializer.js  --spec

Credits

Extracted from nodetk.

Original author: Pierre Ruyssen

License

BSD

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial