serialized-svg-icons

by react-icons
4.1.0 (see all)

svg react icons of popular icon packs

Readme

React Icons

npm

Include popular icons in your React projects easily with react-icons, which utilizes ES6 imports that allows you to include only the icons that your project is using.

Installation (for standard modern project)

yarn add react-icons
# or
npm install react-icons --save

example usage

import { FaBeer } from 'react-icons/fa';

class Question extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
    }
}

View the documentation for further usage examples and how to use icons from other packages. NOTE: each Icon package has it's own subfolder under react-icons you import from.

For example, to use an icon from Material Design, your import would be: import { ICON_NAME } from 'react-icons/md';

Installation (for meteorjs, gatsbyjs, etc)

If your project grows in size, this option is available. This method has the trade-off that it takes a long time to install the package.

yarn add @react-icons/all-files
# or
npm install @react-icons/all-files --save

example usage

import { FaBeer } from "@react-icons/all-files/fa/FaBeer";
class Question extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
  }
}

Icons

Icon LibraryLicenseVersionCount
Font AwesomeCC BY 4.0 License5.15.4
7d3d774145ac38663f6d1effc6def0334b68ab7e1612
Ionicons 4MIT4.6.3696
Ionicons 5MIT5.5.01332
Material Design iconsApache License Version 2.04.0.0-12-g63c5cb3060
63c5cb306073a9ecdfd3579f0f696746ab6305f63650
TypiconsCC BY-SA 3.02.1.2336
Github Octicons iconsMIT8.5.0184
FeatherMIT4.28.0286
Game IconsCC BY 3.012920d6565588f0512542a3cb0cdfd36a497f9104040
Weather IconsSIL OFL 1.12.0.12219
DeviconsMIT1.8.0192
Ant Design IconsMIT4.2.1789
Bootstrap IconsMIT1.5.01846
Remix IconApache License Version 2.02.5.02271
Flat Color IconsMIT1.0.2329
Grommet-IconsApache License Version 2.04.6.2615
HeroiconsMIT1.0.4460
Simple IconsCC0 1.0 Universal5.16.02024
IcoMoon FreeCC BY 4.0 Licensed006795ede82361e1bac1ee76f215cf1dc51e4ca491
BoxIconsCC BY 4.0 License2.0.9757
css.ggMIT2.0.0704
VS Code IconsCC BY 4.00.0.23383

You can add more icons by submitting pull requests or creating issues.

Configuration

You can configure react-icons props using React Context API.

Requires React 16.3 or higher.

import { IconContext } from "react-icons";

<IconContext.Provider value={{ color: "blue", className: "global-class-name" }}>
  <div>
    <FaFolder />
  </div>
</IconContext.Provider>
KeyDefaultNotes
colorundefined (inherit)
size1em
classNameundefined
styleundefinedCan overwrite size and color
attrundefinedOverwritten by other attributes
titleundefinedIcon description for accessibility

Migrating from version 2 -> 3

Change import style

Import path has changed. You need to rewrite from the old style.

// OLD IMPORT STYLE
import FaBeer from 'react-icons/lib/fa/beer';

class Question extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
    }
}

// NEW IMPORT STYLE
import { FaBeer } from 'react-icons/fa';

class Question extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return <h3> Lets go for a <FaBeer />? </h3>
    }
}

Ending up with a large JS bundle? Check out this issue.

Adjustment CSS

From version 3, vertical-align: middle is not automatically given. Please use IconContext to specify className or specify an inline style.

Global Inline Styling

<IconContext.Provider value={{ style: { verticalAlign: 'middle' } }}>

Global className Styling

Component

<IconContext.Provider value={{ className: 'react-icons' }}>

CSS

.react-icons {
  vertical-align: middle;
}

TypeScript native support

Dependencies on @types/react-icons can be deleted.

Yarn

yarn remove @types/react-icons

NPM

npm remove @types/react-icons

Contributing

Development

yarn
yarn submodule  # fetch icon sources
cd packages/react-icons
yarn build

Preview

The preview site is the react-icons website, built in NextJS.

cd packages/react-icons
yarn build

cd ../preview
yarn start

Demo

The demo is a Create React App boilerplate with react-icons added as a dependency for easy testing.

cd packages/react-icons
yarn build

cd ../demo
yarn start

Why React SVG components instead of fonts?

SVG is supported by all major browsers. With react-icons, you can serve only the needed icons instead of one big font file to the users, helping you to recognize which icons are used in your project.

Licence

MIT

  • Icons are taken from the other projects so please check each project licences accordingly.

