serialize objects to javascript
Serialize objects into a string while checking circular structures and respecting references.
The following Objects are supported
serialize(source, opts, opts.ignoreCircular, opts.reference)
serializes an object to javascript
const serialize = require('serialize-to-js')
const obj = {
str: '<script>var a = 0 > 1</script>',
num: 3.1415,
bool: true,
nil: null,
undef: undefined,
obj: { foo: 'bar' },
arr: [1, '2'],
regexp: /^test?$/,
date: new Date(),
buffer: new Buffer('data'),
set: new Set([1, 2, 3]),
map: new Map([['a': 1],['b': 2]])
}
console.log(serialize(obj))
//> '{str: "\u003Cscript\u003Evar a = 0 \u003E 1\u003C\u002Fscript\u003E",
//> num: 3.1415, bool: true, nil: null, undef: undefined,
//> obj: {foo: "bar"}, arr: [1, "2"], regexp: new RegExp("^test?$", ""),
//> date: new Date("2019-12-29T10:37:36.613Z"),
//> buffer: Buffer.from("ZGF0YQ==", "base64"), set: new Set([1, 2, 3]),
//> map: new Map([["a", 1], ["b", 2]])}'
var serialize = require('serialize-to-js')
var obj = { object: { regexp: /^test?$/ } };
obj.reference = obj.object;
var opts = { reference: true };
console.log(serialize(obj, opts));
//> {object: {regexp: /^test?$/}}
console.log(opts.references);
//> [ [ '.reference', '.object' ] ]
Parameters
source:
Object | Array | function | Any, source to serialize
opts:
Object, options
opts.ignoreCircular:
Boolean, ignore circular objects
opts.reference:
Boolean, reference instead of a copy (requires post-processing of opts.references)
opts.unsafe:
Boolean, do not escape chars
<>/
Returns:
String, serialized representation of
source
If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work or correctly attributed with the source of its origin and licence.
Copyright (c) 2016- commenthol (MIT License)
See LICENSE for more info.