stj

serialize-to-js

by commenthol
3.1.1 (see all)

serialize objects to javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

129K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

serialize-to-js

serialize objects to javascript

NPM version Build Status

Serialize objects into a string while checking circular structures and respecting references.

The following Objects are supported

  • String
  • Number
  • Boolean
  • Object
  • Array
  • RegExp
  • Error
  • Date
  • Buffer
  • Int8Array, Uint8Array, Uint8ClampedArray
  • Int16Array, Uint16Array
  • Int32Array, Uint32Array, Float32Array
  • Float64Array
  • Set
  • Map

Table of Contents

Methods

serialize

serialize(source, opts, opts.ignoreCircular, opts.reference)

serializes an object to javascript

Example - serializing regex, date, buffer, ...

const serialize = require('serialize-to-js')
const obj = {
  str: '<script>var a = 0 > 1</script>',
  num: 3.1415,
  bool: true,
  nil: null,
  undef: undefined,
  obj: { foo: 'bar' },
  arr: [1, '2'],
  regexp: /^test?$/,
  date: new Date(),
  buffer: new Buffer('data'),
  set: new Set([1, 2, 3]),
  map: new Map([['a': 1],['b': 2]])
}
console.log(serialize(obj))
//> '{str: "\u003Cscript\u003Evar a = 0 \u003E 1\u003C\u002Fscript\u003E",
//>   num: 3.1415, bool: true, nil: null, undef: undefined,
//>   obj: {foo: "bar"}, arr: [1, "2"], regexp: new RegExp("^test?$", ""),
//>   date: new Date("2019-12-29T10:37:36.613Z"),
//>   buffer: Buffer.from("ZGF0YQ==", "base64"), set: new Set([1, 2, 3]),
//>   map: new Map([["a", 1], ["b", 2]])}'

Example - serializing while respecting references

var serialize = require('serialize-to-js')
var obj = { object: { regexp: /^test?$/ } };
obj.reference = obj.object;
var opts = { reference: true };
console.log(serialize(obj, opts));
//> {object: {regexp: /^test?$/}}
console.log(opts.references);
//> [ [ '.reference', '.object' ] ]

Parameters

source: Object | Array | function | Any, source to serialize
opts: Object, options
opts.ignoreCircular: Boolean, ignore circular objects
opts.reference: Boolean, reference instead of a copy (requires post-processing of opts.references)
opts.unsafe: Boolean, do not escape chars <>/
Returns: String, serialized representation of source

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work or correctly attributed with the source of its origin and licence.

License

Copyright (c) 2016- commenthol (MIT License)

See LICENSE for more info.

