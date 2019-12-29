serialize objects to javascript

Serialize objects into a string while checking circular structures and respecting references.

The following Objects are supported

String

Number

Boolean

Object

Array

RegExp

Error

Date

Buffer

Int8Array, Uint8Array, Uint8ClampedArray

Int16Array, Uint16Array

Int32Array, Uint32Array, Float32Array

Float64Array

Set

Map

Table of Contents

Methods

serialize

serialize(source, opts, opts.ignoreCircular, opts.reference)

serializes an object to javascript

const serialize = require ( 'serialize-to-js' ) const obj = { str : '<script>var a = 0 > 1</script>' , num : 3.1415 , bool : true , nil : null , undef : undefined , obj : { foo : 'bar' }, arr : [ 1 , '2' ], regexp : /^test?$/ , date : new Date (), buffer : new Buffer( 'data' ), set : new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]), map : new Map ([[ 'a' : 1 ],[ 'b' : 2 ]]) } console .log(serialize(obj))

Example - serializing while respecting references

var serialize = require ( 'serialize-to-js' ) var obj = { object : { regexp : /^test?$/ } }; obj.reference = obj.object; var opts = { reference : true }; console .log(serialize(obj, opts)); console .log(opts.references);

Parameters

source: Object | Array | function | Any , source to serialize

opts: Object , options

opts.ignoreCircular: Boolean , ignore circular objects

opts.reference: Boolean , reference instead of a copy (requires post-processing of opts.references)

opts.unsafe: Boolean , do not escape chars <>/

Returns: String , serialized representation of source

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work or correctly attributed with the source of its origin and licence.

License

Copyright (c) 2016- commenthol (MIT License)

See LICENSE for more info.