sqp

serialize-query-params

by Peter Beshai
1.3.6 (see all)

React Hook for managing state in URL query parameters with easy serialization.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

177K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

useQueryParams

A React Hook, HOC, and Render Props solution for managing state in URL query parameters with easy serialization.

Works with React Router and Reach Router out of the box. TypeScript supported.

npm Travis (.com)

When creating apps with easily shareable URLs, you often want to encode state as query parameters, but all query parameters must be encoded as strings. useQueryParams allows you to easily encode and decode data of any type as query parameters with smart memoization to prevent creating unnecessary duplicate objects. It uses serialize-query-params.

Docs

Packages

This is a monorepo managed with Lerna.

PackageVersionDocsDescription
use-query-paramsnpmuse-query-params React library
serialize-query-paramsnpmserialize-query-params js library

Development

To get running locally:

npm install
npx lerna bootstrap --hoist --scope "use-query-params" --scope "serialize-query-params"
npm build
npm test

Set up examples:

lerna bootstrap --scope "*-example"
lerna link

Then run one:

lerna run --scope react-router-example start

