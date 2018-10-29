A serialize algorithm for JSON

Introduction

Support serialize JSON to Buffer, and deserialize Buffer to JSON [√] Boolean [√] String [√] Number [√] Null [√] Undefined [√] Date [√] Buffer [√] Error [√] Plain Object [×] Function [×] RegExp [×] Symbol

Inspire by jsonpack, it can compress to 55% of original size if the data has a recursive structure

Install

$ npm install serialize-json --save

Node.js >= 4.0.0 required

Usage

let json = { a : 'a' , b : 123 , c : 123.456 , d : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], e : true , f : null , g : undefined , h : new Date (), i : new Buffer( 'this is a buffer' ), j : new Error ( 'this is a error' ), }; const buf = JSON .encode(json); const result = JSON .decode(buf); assert.deepEqual(result, json);

API