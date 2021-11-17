Serialize/deserialize an error into a plain object

Useful if you for example need to JSON.stringify() or process.send() the error.

Install

npm install serialize-error

Usage

import {serializeError, deserializeError} from 'serialize-error' ; const error = new Error ( '🦄' ); console .log(error); const serialized = serializeError(error) console .log(serialized); const deserialized = deserializeError(serialized); console .log(deserialized);

API

Type: Error | unknown

Serialize an Error object into a plain object.

Non-error values are passed through.

Custom properties are preserved.

Non-enumerable properties are kept non-enumerable (name, message, stack).

Enumerable properties are kept enumerable (all properties besides the non-enumerable ones).

Buffer properties are replaced with [object Buffer] .

. Circular references are handled.

If the input object has a .toJSON() method, then it's called instead of serializing the object's properties.

method, then it's called instead of serializing the object's properties. It's up to .toJSON() implementation to handle circular references and enumerability of the properties.

.toJSON examples:

import {serializeError} from 'serialize-error' ; class ErrorWithDate extends Error { constructor () { super (); this .date = new Date (); } } const error = new ErrorWithDate(); serializeError(error);

import {serializeError} from 'serialize-error' ; class ErrorWithToJSON extends Error { constructor () { super ( '🦄' ); this .date = new Date (); } toJSON() { return serializeError( this ); } } const error = new ErrorWithToJSON(); console .log(serializeError(error));

Type: {[key: string]: unknown} | unknown

Deserialize a plain object or any value into an Error object.

Error objects are passed through.

objects are passed through. Non-error values are wrapped in a NonError error.

error. Custom properties are preserved.

Non-enumerable properties are kept non-enumerable (name, message, stack).

Enumerable properties are kept enumerable (all properties besides the non-enumerable ones).

Circular references are handled.

options

Type: object

maxDepth

Type: number \ Default: Number.POSITIVE_INFINITY

The maximum depth of properties to preserve when serializing/deserializing.