Serialize/deserialize an error into a plain object
Useful if you for example need to
JSON.stringify() or
process.send() the error.
npm install serialize-error
import {serializeError, deserializeError} from 'serialize-error';
const error = new Error('🦄');
console.log(error);
//=> [Error: 🦄]
const serialized = serializeError(error)
console.log(serialized);
//=> {name: 'Error', message: '🦄', stack: 'Error: 🦄\n at Object.<anonymous> …'}
const deserialized = deserializeError(serialized);
console.log(deserialized);
//=> [Error: 🦄]
Type:
Error | unknown
Serialize an
Error object into a plain object.
[object Buffer].
.toJSON() method, then it's called instead of serializing the object's properties.
.toJSON() implementation to handle circular references and enumerability of the properties.
.toJSON examples:
import {serializeError} from 'serialize-error';
class ErrorWithDate extends Error {
constructor() {
super();
this.date = new Date();
}
}
const error = new ErrorWithDate();
serializeError(error);
// => {date: '1970-01-01T00:00:00.000Z', name, message, stack}
import {serializeError} from 'serialize-error';
class ErrorWithToJSON extends Error {
constructor() {
super('🦄');
this.date = new Date();
}
toJSON() {
return serializeError(this);
}
}
const error = new ErrorWithToJSON();
console.log(serializeError(error));
// => {date: '1970-01-01T00:00:00.000Z', message: '🦄', name, stack}
Type:
{[key: string]: unknown} | unknown
Deserialize a plain object or any value into an
Error object.
Error objects are passed through.
NonError error.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
Number.POSITIVE_INFINITY
The maximum depth of properties to preserve when serializing/deserializing.
import {serializeError} from 'serialize-error';
const error = new Error('🦄');
error.one = {two: {three: {}}};
console.log(serializeError(error, {maxDepth: 1}));
//=> {name: 'Error', message: '…', one: {}}
console.log(serializeError(error, {maxDepth: 2}));
//=> {name: 'Error', message: '…', one: { two: {}}}